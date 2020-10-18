GUEST COLUMN: Make your plan to vote; vote your plan

For 100 years, the League of Women Voters (LWV) has been a nonpartisan, activist, grassroots organization that believes voters should play a critical role in democracy.

To this end, the LWV National office has established vote411.org, and our state and local leagues have populated it with information about candidates and offices. Visit vote411.org and enter your data for the official government sites that provide information regarding where and how to vote.

Make your plan to vote. Vote your plan.

Since last Oct. 5, if you ventured to Third Loop Road any day between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., you saw that early voting is in full swing. In Florence County alone, nearly 15,000 absentee ballots were requested. Ballots are being delivered in local mailboxes as we speak.

Please note, if you requested an absentee ballot and have already voted in person via the early voting process, RETURN it to the election office so that it can be canceled.

Remember: The election office must receive your ballot by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 for your vote to be counted, so if you are voting absentee by mail, apply for and return your ballot ASAP! The USPS recommends that people voting by mail request a ballot no later than Monday, Oct. 19, and mail the ballot back no later than Tuesday, Oct. 27.