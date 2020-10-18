GUEST COLUMN: Make your plan to vote; vote your plan

For 100 years, the League of Women Voters (LWV) has been a nonpartisan, activist, grassroots organization that believes voters should play a critical role in democracy.
To this end, the LWV National office has established vote411.org, and our state and local leagues have populated it with information about candidates and offices. Visit vote411.org and enter your data for the official government sites that provide information regarding where and how to vote.
Make your plan to vote. Vote your plan.
Since last Oct. 5, if you ventured to Third Loop Road any day between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., you saw that early voting is in full swing. In Florence County alone, nearly 15,000 absentee ballots were requested. Ballots are being delivered in local mailboxes as we speak.
Please note, if you requested an absentee ballot and have already voted in person via the early voting process, RETURN it to the election office so that it can be canceled.
Remember: The election office must receive your ballot by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 for your vote to be counted, so if you are voting absentee by mail, apply for and return your ballot ASAP! The USPS recommends that people voting by mail request a ballot no later than Monday, Oct. 19, and mail the ballot back no later than Tuesday, Oct. 27.
To verify your registration status or absentee ballot, visit or call the local election office or scvotes.gov.
A few points to remember as you prepare for in-person voting on Tuesday, Nov. 3:
Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
When voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following Photo IDs at your polling place: S.C. driver's license; S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card; S.C. voter registration card with photo; federal military ID; or U.S. passport.
People with disabilities wishing to vote early can vote from their car at the County Voter Registration Office or polling location.
If you have a problem with your absentee ballot or simply decide at the last minute that you prefer to vote in person, you can go to the election office, request the absentee ballot be canceled, complete the process and vote in person.
Failsafe voting is designed to allow voters who have moved but failed to update their address to update their address on Election Day and vote. According to scvotes.gov website, failsafe voting is available to voters in the following situations:
• Voter moves from one address to another within the same precinct.
• Voter moves from one precinct to another within the same county.
• Voter moves from one South Carolina county to another within 30 days of an election.
• Voter moves from one state to another after the deadline to register to vote in a Presidential election in the new state of residence.
If you or someone you know needs transportation to their voting location, there are several options. The party you are affiliated with might provide rides to polling places. Contact the Florence County Republican Party at 843-230-5678 or the Florence County Democratic Party via information currently listed on their Facebook page. For information about discounted or free rides, call Uber or Lyft, both of which are offering that service to get people to the polls.
Voting is your right as a U.S. citizen. If you are turned away at the polls because your name is not on the register, do not walk away! Request a provisional ballot. Then make sure to call one of the following to register your complaint: your local election board, your local FBI office (fbi.gov), the U.S. Department of Justice at 800-253-3931; the nonpartisan watchdog Election Protection at 866-OUR-VOTE; or Spanish/English: (888) 839-8682 (888-VE-Y-VOTA).
NOTE: You also can check the status of your provisional ballot at scvotes.gov.
Hannah E. Parker is a board member of the League of Women Voters Florence County.
