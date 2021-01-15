 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Microchip suppliers are the true threat
0 comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Microchip suppliers are the true threat

  • 0

Our current POTUS is, as he has reminded us many times, a genius. In fact, he is so smart, even he doesn’t know everything he knows. He has continually tried to point citizens away from believing in Russian interference in our government, pointing instead toward the Chinese. Intuitively, POTUS apparently recognizes the “China Flu” for what it really is: an attempt to take over the world!

I read years ago of a Chinese plot to develop smaller and smaller people so they could invade the rest of the world as a virus. (I admit uncertainty of the source. Was it Kurt Vonnegut Jr.?)

The first evidence of Chinese success came when the WHO recognized what we have come to know as COVID-19, initially identified in Wuhan, a Chinese city, which seems a strange coincidence. In the year since first identified as an infectious condition, the Chinese program of growing smaller people has been so successful that the Chinese (who coincidentally ship large numbers of microchips to every corner of the world) have also, apparently, managed to become small enough to be used as bytes in binary code, which is used in instructing micro-processers to carry out tasks being programmed into computerized devices.

Imagine the organization and discipline needed as these tiny Chinese hustle to line up in correct binary order, in small to large groups (of 4, 8, 16, 32, 64, 128 …), to accomplish what they have been programmed to do! He hasn’t said so, but I suppose POTUS truly admires the loyalty and compliance of the many, many Chinese people needed to implement this world-wide conquest. (He is certainly considering many pardons for these alleged invaders.)

POTUS, whose intellect puts him on the cusp of brilliance every time, has identified the problem with electronic voting devices (including scanners). Unfortunately, he and others in the Republican Party have yet to identify the true threat arising from Chinese binary dominance, as POTUS and his close allies point to the device manufacturers rather than the microchip suppliers! POTUS did, of course, manage to correctly argue the virus will “just disappear,” not because it is fake as he believes, but as the Chinese achieve their dominance and subject the rest of the world to their binary manipulations along with their health threat invasions.

Our own scientists work toward quantum computing, which will neutralize the Chinese binary threat, unless the Chinese manage to become as small as quarks. Call POTUS deranged or call him a narcissist, or call me a conspiracy theorist, but you would have to prove us wrong, because we know we are smart!

Just don’t ask for hard evidence.

WILTON GRIFFITH

Lamar

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Politics

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The anti-Americanism of Jan. 6

The events of Jan. 6 will certainly become a part of every U.S. history textbook, an example of extremism run amuck. A group of thugs – a word used by members of Congress on both sides of the aisle to describe these individuals – broke into the U.S. Capitol building and ransacked it.

Tim Scott: There are no Constitutional means left to overturn election
Politics

Tim Scott: There are no Constitutional means left to overturn election

WASHINGTON, D.C. — South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott does not believe there is a Constitutional way left for Congress to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election. Scott issued a statement on the eve of the Congressional certification of the votes of the Electoral College to elect Democrat Joe Biden over Republican incumbent Donald Trump. 

Politics

Today in History

Today is Sunday, Jan. 10, the 10th day of 2021. There are 355 days left in the year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert