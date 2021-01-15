LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Microchip suppliers are the true threat

Our current POTUS is, as he has reminded us many times, a genius. In fact, he is so smart, even he doesn’t know everything he knows. He has continually tried to point citizens away from believing in Russian interference in our government, pointing instead toward the Chinese. Intuitively, POTUS apparently recognizes the “China Flu” for what it really is: an attempt to take over the world!
I read years ago of a Chinese plot to develop smaller and smaller people so they could invade the rest of the world as a virus. (I admit uncertainty of the source. Was it Kurt Vonnegut Jr.?)
The first evidence of Chinese success came when the WHO recognized what we have come to know as COVID-19, initially identified in Wuhan, a Chinese city, which seems a strange coincidence. In the year since first identified as an infectious condition, the Chinese program of growing smaller people has been so successful that the Chinese (who coincidentally ship large numbers of microchips to every corner of the world) have also, apparently, managed to become small enough to be used as bytes in binary code, which is used in instructing micro-processers to carry out tasks being programmed into computerized devices.
Imagine the organization and discipline needed as these tiny Chinese hustle to line up in correct binary order, in small to large groups (of 4, 8, 16, 32, 64, 128 …), to accomplish what they have been programmed to do! He hasn’t said so, but I suppose POTUS truly admires the loyalty and compliance of the many, many Chinese people needed to implement this world-wide conquest. (He is certainly considering many pardons for these alleged invaders.)
POTUS, whose intellect puts him on the cusp of brilliance every time, has identified the problem with electronic voting devices (including scanners). Unfortunately, he and others in the Republican Party have yet to identify the true threat arising from Chinese binary dominance, as POTUS and his close allies point to the device manufacturers rather than the microchip suppliers! POTUS did, of course, manage to correctly argue the virus will “just disappear,” not because it is fake as he believes, but as the Chinese achieve their dominance and subject the rest of the world to their binary manipulations along with their health threat invasions.
Our own scientists work toward quantum computing, which will neutralize the Chinese binary threat, unless the Chinese manage to become as small as quarks. Call POTUS deranged or call him a narcissist, or call me a conspiracy theorist, but you would have to prove us wrong, because we know we are smart!
Just don’t ask for hard evidence.
WILTON GRIFFITH
Lamar