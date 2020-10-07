LETTER TO THE EDITOR: School board needs Kimrey-Ann Haughn

The Florence One Schools board oversees a $154 million operating budget, which is larger than the combined budgets of Florence County ($65 million) and Florence City Council’s general fund ($45 million). The school board is responsible for the superintendent’s supervision of 2,100 employees (second-largest employer in Florence) who are tasked with successfully educating 16,000 students in FSD1.

Kimrey-Ann Haughn, a candidate for Seat 5 in the Nov. 3 school board elections, has the qualifications to make an outstanding board member at a time when our local education system needs more focused advocacy on the board for all children and less political bickering for personal reasons.

Kimrey-Ann earned a master's degree in childhood education from Francis Marion University. She is the director of the Child Development Center at McLeod Health, where she implements the center’s budget, facilities management and program curriculum, and she administers a 30-member staff.

With two children in the IB program, Kimrey-Ann will bring a welcomed mother’s perspective to the board table. More diverse and positive representation is needed to strongly support the impressive educational standards being implemented by the school district’s administration.