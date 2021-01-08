LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The anti-Americanism of Jan. 6

The events of Jan. 6 will certainly become a part of every U.S. history textbook, an example of extremism run amuck. A group of thugs — a word used by members of Congress on both sides of the aisle to describe these individuals — broke into the U.S. Capitol building and ransacked it.

Nothing like that had happened since the British severely damaged it in the War of 1812. National Guard forces in both Virginia and Maryland mobilized to quell the violence in the capital, something that had not been seen in this country since 1801.

But there is one event that took place during this insurrection — a term used by both participants and opponents of the assault on the Capitol — that is most telling and disturbing. I am referring specifically to the removal of the American flag at the Capitol building and its replacement with a Trump banner. Symbols matter, and that action spoke volumes.

When Americans join the armed services, they take an oath, part of which reads as follows: “I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Those who take that oath make it clear that they are protecting the nation and the document that established its democratic form of government.