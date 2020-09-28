LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thiessen, GOP use fear to keep power

Calling someone a lying fear monger is rude, so let’s say Marc Theissen is simply parroting the GOP for whom fear and dishonesty remain their perennial plan-A. In his opinion, Theissen believes you should be afraid of Democrats controlling all three branches, thus ushering in a “one-party system” even though there have been many such situations in the past without catastrophe.
Theissen mostly wants you to be afraid of losing the filibuster, which after decades of discussion on both sides still remains solidly in place. He wants you to be afraid of the “tyranny of the majority,” apparently favoring our current tyranny of the minority.
Further, Theissen is lying to his readers when he says Democrats have thwarted Trump’s plans; the courts have prevented Trump’s plans, deeming them unconstitutional at every turn. No filibuster, just rule of law.
Theissen also wants you to be afraid of “populous blue states gaining more representation.” Does he favor U.S. citizens not being represented?
Theissen charges that Democrats could “pack the courts,” as Trump has done with abandon, seating several jurists declared unfit by the ABA. He warns of fundamental changes to the structure of our Democratic institutions while at the same time, his candidate is making public plans to delegitimize our democratic elections.
Theissen and the Republican marketing team have to use fear to keep power, because they know the past four years of boot-licking to a tyrant nullify any claim of integrity or responsible, competent governance. Suspension of free elections, degradation of the free press, defunding education and health care are all strategies dictators use to maintain power against the will of the majority; apparently Mr. Theissen and the GOP favor a “no party system.”
This group of cons has failed; is all we want from our leaders another four years that, in his words, we may “survive”?
BYRON NAVEY
Florence
