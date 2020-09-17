LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What we can do for our country

It has been almost 60 years since President John F. Kennedy challenged us to ask what we could for our country. Unfortunately, during those 60 years generations of Americans have waited for and expected our country to do everything for them. America has problems, and we can all do something to help.
Pray. The only help for America and its Christian heritage is for each of us to fall to our knees in fervent prayer to God asking for forgiveness for our country turning away from his biblical principles and pleading for his mercy on our county.
On Sept. 26, the Rev. Franklin Graham is leading a prayer march in Washington, D.C., from noon to 2 p.m. asking God to heal our land.
Let us all stop at that time and pray for our country. Imagine all those prayers going up to God at the same time.
Vote. Whether you vote absentee or go to your voting precinct, just vote. In 2016, millions of Christians did not vote. I don’t like every word or action that President Trump says or does either, but he has kept his promises and done good things for our country. Encourage your friends and family all across the land to vote to re-elect President Donald J. Trump
Poor Joe Biden is not up to campaigning, let alone performing the duties of the presidency. A vote for the former vice present is a vote for the most liberal senator in Congress, Kamala Harris, for president. I believe Joe Biden would have to step down for health reasons, and a Vice President Harris would become president, which would be disastrous for our country .
Only a Reagan-type landslide will prevent the Democrats and their hundreds of lawyers from contesting the election results. They’re set to do that, folks.
Time is short. Please pray; please vote. We can do this for our country.
SUSAN O. KIRBY
Effingham
