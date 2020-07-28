FLORENCE, S.C. — William Schofield, son of the late James Schofield, will be running to replace his father on the Florence County Council.
Schofield and Florence Florence Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II filed to run for the Republican nomination for the County Council District 8 Tuesday afternoon at the headquarters of the Florence County Republican Party.
Since both have filed, a primary for the Republican nomination will be scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18.
If elected, the younger Schofield would follow his father and other family members into public service.
"It's very emotional," Schofield said. "To know that the community had faith and trust in me to continue my father's legacy would be my greatest achievement."
Schofield added that he had worked in the Pentagon and had been involved with military funerals but to know that the community would allow him to carry on his father's legacy would make the election an emotional day. He said he was inspired by his father's legacy.
James Schofield served on the Florence County Council from 2006 until his death on July 18. He also served on the Florence City Council in the 1980s, as chairman of the city's planning commission, and as a state constable in the 1970s.
William added Tuesday morning that he recently learned that his great-grandfather once served as the mayor of the Marion County city of Mullins.
Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission Executive Director David Alford said Tuesday afternoon that Schofield and Brand had been the only two filings in the race thus far.
Filing will close at noon Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Several candidates also appeared at Tuesday's event including Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. who is running unopposed for Council District 9, Republican mayoral candidate Bryan Braddock, and Republican city council candidates John Sweeney and Steve Byrd.
County Council District 8 includes roughly a square area south and west of downtown Florence.
Any necessary runoff elections would be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The special election for the seat will be held at the same time as the general election, scheduled for Nov. 3.
