MICHAEL REAGANL: There’s no escape from L.A.

Since March there have been 276 cases of COVID-19 in the valley and only seven people have died. In crowded L.A. County, where 10 million live, the death toll is nearing 8,000.

But thanks to the “scientific reasoning” of Emperor Newsom, the Santa Ynez Valley was ordered to do what L.A. had to do.

Restaurants were told to close except for take-out business. Along with the valley’s restaurant employees, hair-cutters and spa workers were thrown out of work.

Welcome to L.A., Santa Ynez Valley, whether you like it or not — and believe me, you won’t.

In Los Angeles I live around the corner from the Pineapple Hill Grill & Saloon, the restaurant whose owner Angela Marsden posted a powerful video about the devastating impact the lockdown was having on her business and her entire industry.

Marsden’s place was closed down with two days’ notice right before Thanksgiving when outdoor dining was outlawed by the state.

As she showed in her emotional video, which went viral, Marsden — who had taken an $80,000 loan to meet the city’s outdoor dining rules — got the shaft from the city.