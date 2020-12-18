Should SC expand Medicaid? Some lawmakers want voters to weigh in

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina voters would weigh in on whether the state should expand Medicaid if some Democratic lawmakers get their way.

Two bills filed by Democrats in the House and Senate would put the Medicaid expansion — which could give coverage more than 214,000 South Carolinians, according to health policy group the Kaiser Family Foundation — up for an advisory vote in the 2022 General Election if either becomes law.

Medicaid expansion may be popular among South Carolina voters. According to a poll conducted by Winthrop in 2019, 73% of respondents said they would support allowing more people to utilize Medicaid, while 16% opposed it.

But there’s a hefty roadblock standing between voters and a possible referendum on the program’s expansion. Republicans in the Legislature and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster have taken public stances against Medicaid expansion, arguing that the program would become too expensive.

In 2018, Democrats pushed for a statewide referendum on Medicaid expansion, but the bill, filed in the Senate, never got out of committee. With Democrats losing seats during the November election, they will have even less power in the State House during the upcoming session.