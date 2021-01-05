Tim Scott: There are no Constitutional means left to overturn election

WASHINGTON, D.C. — South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott does not believe there is a Constitutional way left for Congress to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.
Scott issued a statement on the eve of the Congressional certification of the votes of the Electoral College to elect Democrat Joe Biden over Republican incumbent Donald Trump.
Scott is South Carolina's junior senator. He was appointed to the Senate on Dec. 17, 2012, by Gov. Nikki Haley to fill the seat of the retiring Jim DeMint. Scott was elected to finish the remainder of DeMint’s term in 2014 and elected for a full term in 2016.
Prior to being appointed to the Senate, Scott was the representative for South Carolina’s Congressional District 1, which included most of the coast of the state. He was elected to the seat in 2010 over the son of Strom Thurmond, a longtime senator from South Carolina.
The Electoral College is the final step in the election of a president and a vice president.
Basically, each state holds an election for president. The party of the candidate receiving the most votes gets to nominate electors. Each state nominates the same number of electors as members of its Congressional delegation. Those electors then cast a state's votes for president. The electors' votes are then counted and certified by Congress.
South Carolina has nine electors: two Senators and seven Representatives. South Carolina cast its votes for Republican Donald Trump.
There's a push from Trump and 12 Republican senators for Congress to reject the votes of states − Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and possibly others − where they believe that enough election fraud happened to change the popular vote in these states to favor Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Sen. Ted Cruz, one of the 12 Republicans, has called for the formation of a commission to investigate the allegations in those states.
"As I read the Constitution, there is no constitutionally viable means for the Congress to overturn an election wherein the states have certified and sent their Electors," Scott said in his statement. "Some of my colleagues believe they have found a path, and while our opinions differ, I do not doubt their good intentions to take steps towards stamping out voter fraud."
Scott added that he disagreed with his colleagues in principle and practice, because for Cruz's plan to work, the Democrats would have to vote to elect Trump over Biden.
"That it is not going to happen, not today or any other day," Scott said.
Scott joins fellow S.C. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Congressman Tom Rice as a critic of the Cruz proposal.
Scott said he was adamant in his support of the Trump team's efforts to investigate and litigate allegations of election improprieties. He said he remains open to credible evidence of improprieties but added that the Trump team's efforts to provide the alleged improprieties have not been successful despite lawsuits sometimes being heard by judges appointed by Trump and that Republican governors and Republican-controlled legislatures have upheld the results.
"Our Constitution is a magnificent document − and this is coming from a man who was not even fully counted as a man in the original version," Scott said. "It has stood the test of World Wars, a Civil War, the Great Depression and presidential assassinations. The Constitution allows for the confrontation of witnesses, the cross-examination of evidence, the peaceful transfer of power, and the role Congress plays in federal elections. And it is the document I have sworn allegiance to and still do."
He said the Constitution provides that another election is never far away and that the new session of Congress should immediately take steps to ensure that the next elections are free, fair and reliable.
"In nearly every election across this great country, there is some modicum of error," Scott said. "Some errors are merely mistakes, while some are intentional, and therefore fraud. Some mistakes are inconsequential, while some could in fact change the outcome of elections. We must work to end these errors − be they intentional, negligent, or otherwise."
He added that there is no acceptable error rate when it comes to something as foundational and sacred as voting and that Congress should be vigilant to ensure that all lawful votes are counted and unlawful votes are not.
Scott ended his remarks by praising Trump for his service as President.
"I want to thank President Trump for all he has accomplished on behalf of the American people," Scott said. "Oftentimes it was with a headwind and opposition rarely before seen in American politics. And yet he accomplished much."
He added that he was committed to the American people and was ready to continue work on priorities like election security, Section 230 reform and support for workers and small businesses.