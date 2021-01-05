Tim Scott: There are no Constitutional means left to overturn election

Scott said he was adamant in his support of the Trump team's efforts to investigate and litigate allegations of election improprieties. He said he remains open to credible evidence of improprieties but added that the Trump team's efforts to provide the alleged improprieties have not been successful despite lawsuits sometimes being heard by judges appointed by Trump and that Republican governors and Republican-controlled legislatures have upheld the results.

"Our Constitution is a magnificent document − and this is coming from a man who was not even fully counted as a man in the original version," Scott said. "It has stood the test of World Wars, a Civil War, the Great Depression and presidential assassinations. The Constitution allows for the confrontation of witnesses, the cross-examination of evidence, the peaceful transfer of power, and the role Congress plays in federal elections. And it is the document I have sworn allegiance to and still do."

He said the Constitution provides that another election is never far away and that the new session of Congress should immediately take steps to ensure that the next elections are free, fair and reliable.