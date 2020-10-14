 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in History
0 comments

Today in History

  • 0

Today is Friday, Oct. 16, the 290th day of 2020. There are 76 days left in the year.

On this date:

In 1793, during the French Revolution, Marie Antoinette, the queen of France, was beheaded.

In 1859, radical abolitionist John Brown led a group of 21 men in a raid on Harpers Ferry in western Virginia. (Ten of Brown's men were killed and five escaped. Brown and six followers were captured; all were executed.)

In 1901, Booker T. Washington dined at the White House as the guest of President Theodore Roosevelt, whose invitation to the Black educator sparked controversy.

In 1916, Planned Parenthood had its beginnings as Margaret Sanger and her sister, Ethel Byrne, opened the first birth control clinic in Brooklyn, New York. (The clinic ended up being raided by police and Sanger was arrested.)

In 1934, Chinese Communists, under siege by the Nationalists, began their "long march" lasting a year from southeastern to northwestern China.

In 1962, the Cuban missile crisis began as President John F. Kennedy was informed that reconnaissance photographs had revealed the presence of missile bases in Cuba.

In 1968, American athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos sparked controversy at the Mexico City Olympics by giving "Black power" salutes during a victory ceremony after they'd won gold and bronze medals in the 200-meter race.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Dem challenger in SC Senate race raises record $57 million
Politics

Dem challenger in SC Senate race raises record $57 million

COLUMBIA – South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison has shattered congressional fundraising records, bringing in $57 million in the final quarter for his U.S. Senate campaign against Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham as the GOP tries to retain control of the chamber in the Nov. 3 election.

Politics

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: School board needs Kimrey-Ann Haughn

The Florence One Schools board oversees a $154 million operating budget, which is larger than the combined budgets of Florence County ($65 million) and Florence City Council’s general fund ($45 million). The school board is responsible for the superintendent’s supervision of 2,100 employees (second largest employer in Florence) who are tasked with successfully educating 16,000 students in FSD1.

MICHAEL SHANNON: Liz Cheney bites off less than she can chew
Politics

MICHAEL SHANNON: Liz Cheney bites off less than she can chew

There exists a type of country club conservative that desperately wants to fit in after being elected. The cultural issues most important to the base are cringe inducing for these squishy Republicans. Abortion, immigration, term limits, fighting consonant crusaders and America First might be briefly discussed during the campaign, but are avoided after taking the oath of office.

Politics

CAL THOMAS: Progressive trick is no treat

Halloween, like so much else, will be different this year from previous years, but it also offers an analogy that can be applied to the current presidential campaign.

+2
CORONAVIRUS
Politics

CORONAVIRUS

  • Updated

HARRIS: "The president said it was a hoax.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert