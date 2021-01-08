 Skip to main content
Today in History
Today in History

Today is Sunday, Jan. 10, the 10th day of 2021. There are 355 days left in the year.

On this date:

In 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published his influential pamphlet, "Common Sense," which argued for American independence from British rule.

In 1860, the Pemberton Mill in Lawrence, Massachusetts, collapsed and caught fire, killing up to 145 people, mostly female workers from Scotland and Ireland.

In 1861, Florida became the third state to secede from the Union.

In 1863, the London Underground had its beginnings as the Metropolitan, the world's first underground passenger railway, opened to the public with service between Paddington and Farringdon Street.

In 1901, the Spindletop oil field in Beaumont, Texas, produced the Lucas Gusher, heralding the start of the Texas oil boom.

In 1917, Western frontiersman and showman William F. "Buffalo Bill" Cody died at his sister's home in Denver at age 70.

In 1948, future country music star Loretta Lynn (nee Webb) married Oliver "Mooney" Lynn; she was 15 at the time, he was 21 (the marriage lasted until Oliver Lynn's death in 1996).

In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson, in his State of the Union address, asked Congress to impose a surcharge on both corporate and individual income taxes to help pay for his "Great Society" programs as well as the war in Vietnam. That same day, Massachusetts Republican Edward W. Brooke, the first Black person elected to the U.S. Senate by popular vote, took his seat.

