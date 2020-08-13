You have permission to edit this article.
Today in History
Today in History

Today is Friday, Aug. 14, the 227th day of 2020. There are 139 days left in the year.

On this date:

In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law.

In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill issued the Atlantic Charter, a statement of principles that renounced aggression.

In 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced that Imperial Japan had surrendered unconditionally, ending World War II.

In 1973, U.S. bombing of Cambodia came to a halt.

In 1995, Shannon Faulkner officially became the first female cadet in the history of The Citadel, South Carolina’s state military college. (However, Faulkner quit the school less than a week later, citing the stress of her court fight and her isolation among the male cadets.)

In 1997, an unrepentant Timothy McVeigh was formally sentenced to death for the Oklahoma City bombing. (McVeigh was executed by lethal injection in 2001.)

In 2018, a highway bridge collapsed in the Italian city of Genoa during a storm, sending vehicles plunging nearly 150 feet and leaving 43 people dead.

Today in History

Today is Saturday, Aug. 8, the 221st day of 2020. There are 145 days left in the year.

Florence County says goodbye to James Schofield
Florence County says goodbye to James Schofield

FLORENCE, S.C. — Rev. Dr. Waymon Mumford bid adieu to a brother from a different political party Friday morning. Mumford, the Democratic representative of County Council District 8, performed the graveside service of fellow-councilman James T. Schofield, a Republican, at Mount Hope Cemetery. 

ANDY BRACK: Trump shows how scared he is 3 months before election
ANDY BRACK: Trump shows how scared he is 3 months before election

On Thursday as three presidents and the nation remembered the consequential life of U.S. Rep. John Lewis at an Atlanta funeral, the current president of the United States schemed to get into headlines by actually suggesting something expected in banana republics — not our democracy. He had the gall to float the idea that the November election should be postponed.

