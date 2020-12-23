Wells assumes Johnsonville City Council seat

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Scott Wells has been elected to fill the unexpired term of Rev. Dennis Bailey on the Johnsonville City Council.

Wells received 81 of the 136 votes cast in the special election on Tuesday. Other candidates were Barbara Black (28 votes) and April Collins (27 votes). There were no write-in votes.

“Scott Wells will make a great council member,” Johnsonville Mayor Johnny Hanna said. “I hope that the other candidates stay involved with politics in the city of Johnsonville.”

Wells grew up in the Muddy Creek community and graduated from Hemingway High School in 2004. A graduate of Florence-Darlington Technical College, he is a product support specialist at Blanchard Machinery, where he has been employed for 17 years.

“I look forward to meeting and uniting with other members of city council so we can ensure Johnsonville is well taken care of,” Wells said after the election.

Councilman-elect Wells and his wife, Rocki, have lived in Johnsonville for 11years and have two children. They are members of Liberty Southern Christian Pentecostal Holiness Church in Muddy Creek.

Wells will be sworn in at the Jan. 5 meeting of the Johnsonville City Council and will serve the remainder of Bailey’s term, which expires in December 2023.