Woodbury elected new Mullins Mayor
Mullins City Councilman Robert L. Woodbury

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins District 1 City Councilman Robert L. Woodbury is the newly elected Mayor of Mullins. Woodbury defeated incumbent William “Bo” McMillan, seeking his third term by voting percentage of 66 percent to 34 percent.

“It says that the people of Mullins are ready for change and bought in for a vision for the future,” Woodbury said. “One that we all can be proud of and one that is going to bring jobs back and clean up our city.

Woodbury said he is looking forward to working with council.

“I’m looking forward to implementing great ideas and strategies that we can come up with together,” he said. “And really reaching out to the citizens and providing them that certain help they’re looking for and bridging that gap in the community.”

Three candidates vying for Mullins City Council District One are in a hot race that may result in a run-off as Michael Cullipher finished with 41 percent of the vote to 37 percent for Mayo Christian Phillips Jr. and Cynthia Furnace rounding out at 22 percent.

Andre Campbell led five candidates running to fill the unexpired term in Mullins City Council District 2 with 100 votes followed by Albert “Bo” Woodberry with 78, Terri Dee Brigman with 59 and Tim Scott at 12 percent. The candidates are Terri Dee Brigman, Andre Campbell, Tim Scott with 40 and Venolia Joran with six votes.

In District Five, incumbent M. Edward Kitchen held off challenger Kellie R. Williams with 61 percent of the votes to 39 percent.

A total of 14,872 ballots casted in Tuesday’s general election, which is an increase of 516 more voters compared to 2016.

