Woodbury elected new Mullins Mayor

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins District 1 City Councilman Robert L. Woodbury is the newly elected Mayor of Mullins. Woodbury defeated incumbent William “Bo” McMillan, seeking his third term by voting percentage of 66 percent to 34 percent.

“It says that the people of Mullins are ready for change and bought in for a vision for the future,” Woodbury said. “One that we all can be proud of and one that is going to bring jobs back and clean up our city.

Woodbury said he is looking forward to working with council.

“I’m looking forward to implementing great ideas and strategies that we can come up with together,” he said. “And really reaching out to the citizens and providing them that certain help they’re looking for and bridging that gap in the community.”

Three candidates vying for Mullins City Council District One are in a hot race that may result in a run-off as Michael Cullipher finished with 41 percent of the vote to 37 percent for Mayo Christian Phillips Jr. and Cynthia Furnace rounding out at 22 percent.