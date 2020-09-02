LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don’t trust USPS to deliver your ballot

I am a member of a nonprofit fraternal organization and chairman of its auditing and accounting committee. Even though we are a nonprofit, we still have to file an annual tax return with the IRS. This return was due on Aug. 15.
I received the tax return from our accountant and mailed it at the main post office in Florence on July 31, by certified mail, so I could track its delivery.
The last tracking data provided is dated Aug. 7 and shows that it is still in transit, with a notation that “it may be delayed, but is in transit to its destination.” That was 21 days ago. Delayed? I think they got that part right.
I exhausted all on-line tracking options with the USPS website, so I went to the post office to see if they could give me a better idea of the status.
The gentleman at the window was very nice, and he put the tracking number into his computer. Then he looked up, he looked down, he looked all around, he went to the back, he came back out, he went to the back again, he came back out again, and then told me that their computer was acting “whacky” and my best bet was to go back to the USPS website and click on “Find My Mail.”
It turns out that this is easier said than done. After blundering around all over the website, I was finally able to get to the place where I could ask them to track this mail. I am “mostly” computer literate, but I said a few choice words before I finally stumbled across it. I did receive a very nice email back from them telling me that they were as concerned as I am and they were working diligently to find my mail. I’m not convinced about their sincerity, as they are the ones who misplaced my mail in the first place.
I know it’s too late to make a long story short, but I’ll conclude by offering the following advice: Do not place your trust in the U.S. Postal Service to deliver your vote in this year’s presidential election. Get on your feet, wear a mask, go to the polls, cast your ballot. If you have to vote by mail (which is the same as absentee voting, no matter what anybody tries to tell you), make sure you mail it at least 30 days in advance.
Then pray that it gets there on time.
EDWARD L. BENNETT
Timmonsville
