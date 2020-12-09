4 area teens earn Eagle Scout rank

Outside of scouting, Zane is active at First Presbyterian Church. He currently serves on the Youth Leadership Council and assists with the sound and video during worship services.

Zane has had many great experiences because of his involvement in Troop 477. He has been swimming with the manatees, learned to snow ski, and tubed at the lake.

One of his favorite activities is working at the American Heritage Festival. Over the years, he has joined the troop on several multiple-day backcountry camping trips.

Zane has been to Mt. Rogers, Virginia, and the Joyce Kilmer Wilderness Area in North Carolina. He went to Philmont the summer of 2019 and he had fun at the staff camps doing various activities. Zane earned a 50-Miler badge on that trip.

Also, he visited the 2018 National Jamboree. For the past two years, Zane was a patrol leader in Troop 477. In 2017, he was inducted into the Order of the Arrow and participated in OA Fellowships since.

In the challenging year of 2020, Zane served as the OA representative for Troop 477 and Taw Caw Chapter Chief. In 2021, he will begin his term as the Santee Lodge 116 Administrative Vice-Chief.