4 area teens earn Eagle Scout rank

FLORENCE, S.C. – Four new Eagle Scouts received their awards on Nov. 22 in an outdoor ceremony on the front yard of First Presbyterian Church.
Scout Council president and Eagle Scout Porter Stewart congratulated the scouts – Lex Baker, Michael Frost, Zane Morris and Ford Scott IV – on their accomplishment,
S.C. Rep. Jay Jordan provided American flags flown over the state capitol in their honor.
Eagle Scout Maj. Mike Nunn charged the scouts to always live by the Scout Oath & Law.
Lex Thomas Baker
Lex Baker, 15, is a sophomore at Green Sea Floyds High School, where he is active in student council and Beta Club, and is a key player on the Academic Olympic Team. He was a member of the National Junior Honor Society at Read Mountain Middle School and a Duke Tip Scholar during elementary and middle schools.
Lex has been an honor roll student his entire school career. He enjoys running with the Green Sea Floyds cross country team, helping the team earn third place at the Class 1A state meet this year. He participated in soccer since the age of three and enjoys snow skiing, sailing, rock climbing, backpacking and coding.
Lex first joined the Boy Scouts in Virginia Beach as a Tiger and completed his second year of cub scouting in New York state while his dad was deployed to Afghanistan. When he moved to South Carolina, Lex spent several years in Pack 476, where he attained his Arrow of Light.
The next move to Troop 136 in Blue Ridge, Virginia, saw Lex through some amazing experiences and provided the training and motivation needed to earn Life rank. He was voted in to The Order of the Arrow and completed his ordeal with Tutelo Lodge No. 161. He completed Brotherhood the following year in the Pee Area Council.
Lex was sad to leave Virginia but extremely blessed and excited to find First Presbyterian Scouting Ministry Troop 477, where he was able to participate in some incredible activities on the way to achieving his Eagle Scout rank, including backpacking Mt. Rogers and Philmont Scout Ranch. He is thankful for Troop 477 and its leaders for adopting him at such a late stage in his Scout career and supporting him as he crossed the finish line.
Although he completed his Eagle project in November 2019 and his Board of Review in February 2020, COVID concerns delayed his ceremony for nine months.
During Lex's time in Boy Scouts, he held the troop positions of Assistant Patrol Leader, Patrol Leader and Senior Patrol Leader, with a recent selection as Taw Caw Chapter Chief.
For his Eagle Scout project, Lex planned and coordinated the construction of a launch dock last November for canoes/kayaks on Jefferies Creek near Naturally Outdoors. He chose this project based on an identified outdoor community need. He is grateful to all fellow scouts who supported him in this endeavor.
Lex is the son of Kirby and Lisa Baker. He is the grandson of Michael and Mary Ann Baker of Mullins, of Thomas and Jackie Majewski of Amsterdam, New York, and of Sophie Kruk of Gloversville, New York.
Lex is a second generation Eagle, his father having earned Eagle through Mullins Troop 748 in 1988. Both Grandfathers participated in scouting as boys.
Michael Brandon Frost
Michael Frost, 14, is an eighth-grader at Trinity Collegiate School. He is an active member of First Presbyterian Church.
Michael is active in sports, including swimming, cross country, football and basketball. He is on the Quiz Bowl team at Trinity, is an honor roll student and a Duke Tip Scholar. His other interests include snow skiing, wind surﬁng, sailing, water skiing and surﬁng.
As a scout in Troop 477, Michael has served as Assistant Patrol leader, Quartermaster, currently serves at Librarian and is a member of the Order of the Arrow. He camped at Camp Coker, snow-skied in North Carolina, traveled on the Lost Sea trip to Tennessee and went white-water rafting. He was fortunate to attend the World Jamboree in West Virginia in 2019. He has back-packed at Table Rock in 2018 and also at Mt. Rogers in 2020.
For his Eagle project, Michael built a Gaga ball pit at the Montessori School of Florence. He raised money for this project and built the pit with the help of other scouts and family.
Michael is thankful for the Troop 477 scouting ministry that has provided him with a wide range of adventures and community-service opportunities. He has learned invaluable life-skills and accomplishments and made friendships along the way.
Michael is the 14-year-old son of Bryon and Brandon Frost. He is the grandson of Frank “Buzz” and Rae Rogers of Florence and of Chip and Diane Frost of Pensacola, Florida. He has two older sisters, Elizabeth and Sallyann, an older brother, Campbell, and a younger brother, David. His father earned his Eagle from Troop 608 in Pensacola, Florida, in 1991. His late great-grandfather, Frank “Mandeville” Rogers of Florence, earned his Eagle on Dec. 15, 1931 from Troop 7 in Florence. His grandfather, Buzz Rogers, was active in scouts at St. John’s Church in Florence. His uncle, Scott Rogers, earned his Eagle from Troop 477 in 2004. His brother Campbell earned his Eagle from Troop 477 in 2018.
Zane Garrett Morris
Zane Morris, 16, is a sophomore at South Florence High School, where he is a member of the South Florence cross country team and the JV baseball team. Outside of sports, Zane has served Southside Middle and South Florence High School as a student government officer and participated on their respective Academic challenge teams.
After graduation in 2023, Zane is interested in pursuing an engineering degree at Clemson University.
Outside of scouting, Zane is active at First Presbyterian Church. He currently serves on the Youth Leadership Council and assists with the sound and video during worship services.
Zane has had many great experiences because of his involvement in Troop 477. He has been swimming with the manatees, learned to snow ski, and tubed at the lake.
One of his favorite activities is working at the American Heritage Festival. Over the years, he has joined the troop on several multiple-day backcountry camping trips.
Zane has been to Mt. Rogers, Virginia, and the Joyce Kilmer Wilderness Area in North Carolina. He went to Philmont the summer of 2019 and he had fun at the staff camps doing various activities. Zane earned a 50-Miler badge on that trip.
Also, he visited the 2018 National Jamboree. For the past two years, Zane was a patrol leader in Troop 477. In 2017, he was inducted into the Order of the Arrow and participated in OA Fellowships since.
In the challenging year of 2020, Zane served as the OA representative for Troop 477 and Taw Caw Chapter Chief. In 2021, he will begin his term as the Santee Lodge 116 Administrative Vice-Chief.
After years of running at the Freedom Florence trail complex, Zane saw a need for permanent 5K course trail markers. He spoke with Rocky Rietkovich and received approval from the city of Florence to install markers and signage on the trail. Zane contacted family, friends and local businesses to obtain funds, advice and supplies for the project. On the day of the install, approximately 12 scouts came to help. Zane divided them into work teams, and the project was successfully completed. People in the community have since commented on the benefits of having the course properly marked.
Zane is the son of Milton and Alexis Morris. He has an older brother, Ivan, who is also an Eagle Scout. Zane joined Troop 477 in the sixth grade and has been an active member since.
John Munford “Ford” Scott IV
Ford Scott, 16, is a sophomore at Wilson High School, where he is in the International Baccalaureate program. Ford is active in the youth group at First Presbyterian Church and has participated in its Youth Leadership Council.
He is an honor roll student, a member of the Junior Beta Club and also participates in Florence County’s esports/competitive gaming league. Ford enjoys snow skiing, rock climbing, wakeboarding and embarrassing his father on the Xbox.
Ford began his time in scouting as a Cub Scout with Pack 475 at Central United Methodist Church as a first-grader in 2011. He went on to earn his Arrow of Light as a Webelo and then, like his father, joined Troop 477 at First Presbyterian Church. In the summer of 2016, Ford attended Camp Coker for the first time. He went on to attend Camp Coker a total of four summers and was voted and inducted into the Order of the Arrow in 2018.
During his 4½ years in Troop 477, Ford has served as Troop Librarian and Assistant Patrol Leader, snow skied in the mountains of North Carolina, camped out on the USS Yorktown and built beds for underprivileged families. He has backpacked and seen the sun set in the Wind River mountain range of Wyoming. He has helped younger scouts advance with their ranks and Eagle Scout candidates with their Eagle Projects, explored Yellowstone National Park, cooked meals over camp fires and cook stoves, paddled the rivers of the Pee Dee region and dedicated numerous hours to a variety of community service projects supported by the troop.
For his Eagle Scout Project, Ford worked with the East Florence Mission, which serves the underprivileged youth of East Florence. He consulted with executive director Charlie Key to identify and address a need within their after-school program. The mission needed a new activity that could entertain the children on rainy days, that did not require much physical space and that could serve as a reward for good behavior and timely completion of schoolwork.
With those needs in mind, Ford raised money for the purchase of an Xbox gaming system, games and controllers, entertainment console and area rug. Ford and fellow scouts then assembled the entertainment console, set up the gaming system, instructed the children and adults how to operate the gaming system and spent time with the children playing games with them.
Ford has enjoyed the adventures he has had, the memories he has created and the growth he has experienced in his years in the First Presbyterian Church scouting ministry – Troop 477.
Ford is the son of John and Ashley Scott and the grandson of Munford and Lyllian Scott and Blair Cooper and the late Charles “Pete” Cooper.
