All Saints' focus is on leadership

Students at All Saints’ Day School are developing leadership skills and organizing community service projects through numerous clubs and activities. The Student Council, National Junior Beta Club, Junior Teen Institute, and Young Ambassadors Club are just a few of the opportunities for students to learn and actively support charitable giving by dedicating their time, talents, and resources. This past month, All Saints’ Student Council members sold calendars for the Florence Humane Society (FAHS) and raised $2,100 to donate to the local shelter. Council officers are Anne Evans Scott, president, and James Wyatt Arthur, vice-president (6th grade); Ellison Banner, secretary and Hannah Moree, treasurer (5th grade). Additional class representatives include Pinckney Riddle, Bryant Stoler, Heyward Hanna, and Sam McKay (6th grade); Sarah Dozier and Laura Mason Belk (5th grade); Chinora Eruchalu and Tate Sonfield (4th grade); and Riley Flowers and Lilah Bleu Havekost (3rd grade). Their December project is a canned food drive to benefit Help4Kids.
“We are proud of the heritage and continuing success All Saints’ has had for over 60 years,” said Head of School Evan Powell. “From 2K to 6th grade, we follow our mission to ‘be a pre-college preparatory school of academic excellence rooted in faith, values, and caring of the Judeo-Christian tradition, providing each child the opportunity to develop his or her highest potential to learn, in a nurturing environment of spiritual growth and service to others.’ We are developing young leaders by offering them opportunities throughout their 10 years at All Saints’ to learn and practice effective communication and organizational skills, and we give them the support they need, both now and when they graduate from All Saints'," he continued.
Some of the opportunities for empowering student leaders at All Saints’ include:
- Student Council: Students are elected by their peers in grades 3-6. They organize school activities and service projects throughout the year, lead weekly school chapel programs, and serve as partner class mentors for 2K-2nd grades.
- National Junior Beta Club: Students are recognized and honored for their high academic achievement in 5th and 6th grades. They meet regularly and sponsor campus-wide events and community service projects.
- Junior Teen Institute: Students in 6th grade meet weekly to focus on decision making skills, individual responsibility, and learn strategies for handling peer pressure and other influences they will have throughout middle school, high school, and beyond.
- Young Ambassadors Club: This leadership club is for 6th graders, through an application process. Members meet to learn effective communication skills, etiquette, and to host All Saints’ admissions and other school events.
- Athletics: Students in grades 1-6 may participate in and help to lead five team sports, including volleyball, soccer, basketball, tennis, and cheerleading.
- Chorus and Art: Students in 4th-6th grades may participate in and help to lead the Singsational Saints choral group and art competitions and school projects. They represent All Saints’ in local and state independent school competitions.
- Math Team, Battle of the Books, Spelling Bee, Science Fair: Students represent All Saints’ in local and statewide academic competitions.
The Young Ambassadors Club is a signature leadership group at All Saints’ that was started in 2006 by Dr. Fred Carter, President of Francis Marion University, and his wife Folly. She spent several months researching elementary and middle school leadership clubs throughout the southeast, and led the effort to organize the first class of student ambassadors. “Folly and I were pleased to join with a group of other ASEDS parents to create the Young Ambassadors group. We felt that our students should better understand the relationships among people and organizations outside of our school, especially those who were so consistently supportive of the All Saints’ mission. We’re both so proud that the group still exists and remains committed to its original purpose,” said Carter. Every spring, Carter invites the Young Ambassadors to spend a day meeting with him and touring the main FMU campus and its auxiliary programs, including the Performing Arts Center and the Carter Health Sciences Center.
Woody Swink is an All Saints’ alum, parent, volunteer, and the current chairman of the Board of Directors. He and his wife Brandis have three children at All Saints’, in 6th, 5th, and 1st grades. Woody’s mother Nevitte is a former teacher at All Saints’. “We have seen decades of All Saints’ graduates benefit from the strong foundation that this school offers. The faculty are top notch. Parents are committed to the best education they can find in the Florence area, and All Saints’ is a solid choice,” he said.
“From 2K through 6th grade, we are helping children develop their communication skills, connect with others, build relationships, and shape their identities as lifetime learners and leaders, while at the same time helping them understand that they are part of something bigger than themselves,” Stokes said. “These early years are an important and critical time for children to establish habits and behaviors that will influence choices they make for themselves and empower them to make a positive difference in their families, their communities, and beyond,” she continued.
Both Stokes and Powell referenced recently published information from the World Economic Forum that lists leadership and social influence, reasoning, problem-solving, and ideation, resilience, stress tolerance and flexibility as a few of the top skills students need to be successful in 2025.
“In addition to our robust academic curriculum, the All Saints' experience emphasizes social and emotional growth of students, which is fostered through character development, service learning, and leadership opportunities. These opportunities teach students how to establish relationships, solve problems, communicate clearly and effectively, and develop interpersonal skills. Through leadership roles, we watch our students grow and develop in their confidence, enthusiasm, and courage to go out into the world and take meaningful action,” said Stokes.
All Saints’ Day School, founded in 1960, is a co-educational, independent school accredited by Cognia (formerly AdvancED) and affiliated with the PAIS (Palmetto Association of Independent Schools) and SCISA (South Carolina Independent School Association). Applications are accepted at any time, for any school year. Enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year opens in January. For more information contact Beth Hopewell, Director of Admissions at 843-662-8134 or through aseds.com.
