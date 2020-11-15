Darlington High School’s ‘25 Acts of Service’ celebrates quarter-century anniversary

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington High School celebrates its 25th anniversary this school year by treating the community that has supported the school so much over the years with dedicated acts of kindness.

The school deems the call to action “25 Acts of Service,” and events are already underway, including fundraising, food drives and litter cleanup. Darlington High School students, faculty, staff and alumni are finding creative ways to come together to honor the school’s Silver Anniversary despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has been incredible to watch the various groups embrace this project,” said Cortney Gehrke, the Darlington High School principal. “During this pandemic, instead of lamenting the celebrations we couldn’t hold for our 25th year, Falcons have chosen to focus on supporting one another and our town. Our students will learn the joy of giving back through these events, and it will bring us all closer together as a Falcon Family.”

Various Darlington High School groups have already identified the 25 Acts of Service and are committed to seeing them completed by the end of May.