District sets Title I school meetings

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Title I schools in the Darlington County School District will hold annual parent meetings shortly after school opens Sept. 8 to discuss the Title I services that the schools receive and the requirements of the Every Student Succeeds Act.
Title I is the largest federal aid program for schools. Through Title I, the federal government allocates money to school districts around the country based on the income level of families in each district. Each district uses its Title I money to provide extra educational services to supplement the academic program at eligible schoolwide sites, so that children who lag behind in school are given the support they need to succeed. Schools that serve families who meet certain income requirements can operate a schoolwide Title I project. This means that all students in an eligible school can receive Title I services.
According to the law, each Title I school must hold an annual parent meeting soon after school begins to review the Title I services with parents.
There are 11 Title I schoolwide sites in the Darlington County School District. Each of these schools will hold an annual parent meeting at its location after the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. The Darlington County Title I schoolwide sites are Bay Road Elementary, Brockington Elementary Magnet School for Science and Technology, J.L. Cain Elementary School, Darlington Middle School, Lamar-Spaulding Elementary School, Pate Elementary School, Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School, Southside Early Childhood Center, Spaulding Middle School, St. John’s Elementary School, Thornwell School for the Arts.
Parents are encouraged to contact their child’s school to find out when the annual parent meeting will be held at that location or contact a Title I representative in the District Office at 843-398-2297 for more information.
