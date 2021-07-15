local prep college schedule 2021-22 x

July 16
Coastal Plain League
Florence at Wilmington, 7 p.m.
July 17
Wilmington at Florence, 7 p.m.
July 18
Coastal Plain League
Florence at Macon, 7 p.m.
July 19
Senior Legion State Playoffs
(Best of 5 series )
Manning at Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Junior Legion Playoffs
(Best of 3 series)
Kingstree at Marion, 7 p.m.
Hartsville vs Camden/Irmo Gold, TBA
Coastal Plain League
Morehead City at Florence, 7 p.m.
July 20
Senior Legion State Playoffs
(Best of 3 series )
Florence at Manning, 7 p.m.
Junior Legion Playoffs
(Best of 3 series)
Marion at Kingstree, 7 p.m.
Camden/ Irmo Gold vs. Hartsville, TBA
West Florence at Lancaster/Sumter, TBA
July 21
Senior Legion State Playoffs
(Best of 3 series )
Manning at Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Junior Legion Playoffs
(Best of 3 series)
Kingstree at Marion, 7 p.m.
Camden/ Irmo Gold vs. Hartsville, TBA
Lancaster/ Sumter at West Florence, TBA
July 22
Senior Legion State Playoffs
(Best of 5 series )
Florence at Manning, 7 p.m.
Coastal Plain League
Florence at Wilmington, 7 p.m.
July 23
Senior Legion State Playoffs
(Best of 5 series )
Manning at Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Coastal Plain League
Florence at Morehead City, 7 p.m.
July 24
Coastal Plain League
Macon at Florence, 7 p.m.
July 25
Junior Legion
State Tournament at Riley Park at Sumter, S.C.
Coastal Plain League
Florence at Holly Springs, 7 p.m.
July 26
Senior Legion
2021 SC ALB State Championship at Segra Park Columbia, S.C.
Junior Legion
State Tournament at Riley Park at Sumter, S.C.
Coastal Plain League
Lexington County at Florence, 7 p.m.
July 27
Junior Legion
State Tournament at Riley Park at Sumter, S.C.
July 28
Senior Legion
2021 SC ALB State Championship at Segra Park Columbia, S.C.
Junior Legion
State Tournament at Riley Park at Sumter, S.C.
July 29
Coastal Plain League
Wilmington at Florence, 7 p.m.
July 30
Senior Legion
2021 SC ALB State Championship at Segra Park Columbia, S.C.
Coastal Plain League
Florence at Wilmington, 7 p.m.
July 31
Senior Legion
2021 SC ALB State Championship at Segra Park Columbia, S.C.
Coastal Plain League
Wilmington at Florence, 7 p.m.
August 1
Senior Legion
2021 SC ALB State Championship at Segra Park Columbia, S.C.
August 4
Senior Legion
American Legion Southeast Regional Tournament at Montgomery, AL
August 5
Senior Legion
American Legion Southeast Regional Tournament at Montgomery, AL
August 6
Senior Legion
American Legion Southeast Regional Tournament at Montgomery, AL
August 7
Senior Legion
American Legion Southeast Regional Tournament at Montgomery, AL
August 8
Senior Legion
American Legion Southeast Regional Tournament at Montgomery, AL
August 12
Senior Legion
American Legion World Series at Shelby, N.C.
August 13
Prep
Football
William R. Long Jamboree at Wilson HS
Florence Christian vs. Timmonsville, 5 p.m.
Kingstree vs. Lake View, 6 p.m.
Marion vs. Central, 7 p.m.
Crestwood vs. Lamar, 8 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate vs. Wilson, 9 p.m.
Lake City Jamboree at Lake City HS
Hannah-Pamplico vs. Timberland, 6 p.m.
C.E. Murray vs. Georgetown, 7 p.m.
East Clarendon vs. Manning, 8 p.m.
Hemingway vs. Lake City, 9 p.m.
Dennis Miller Jamobree of Champions at Marlboro County HS
Darlington at Scott's Branch, 5 p.m.
Lee Central vs. Chesterfield, 6 p.m.
Carvers Bay vs. Latta, 7 p.m.
Cheraw vs. Hartsville, 8 p.m.
Dillon vs. Camden. 9 p.m.
Lake Marion vs. Marlboro County, 10 p.m.
Senior Legion
American Legion World Series at Shelby, N.C.
August 14
Senior Legion
American Legion World Series at Shelby, N.C.
August 15
Senior Legion
American Legion World Series at Shelby, N.C.
August 16
Senior Legion
American Legion World Series at Shelby, N.C.
August 17
Prep
Volleyball
Pee Dee Academy, Thomas Sumter at Wilson Hall, 4:30 p.m.
The King's Academy at East Clarendon, 5:30 p.m.
Florence Academy at Marlboro Academy, 5 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Caolina Academy, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Laurence Manning at Carolina Academy, 4 p.m.
Senior Legion
American Legion World Series at Shelby, N.C.
August 18
Prep
Volleyball
Wilson Hall at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.
August 19
Prep
Football
Marion at Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.
Prep
Volleyball
Pee Dee Academy at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.
The King's Academy at Laurence Manning, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Pee Dee Academy at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.
August 20
Prep
Football
Bluffton at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.
West Florence at Lexington, 7:30 p.m.
Marlboro County at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
Richland Northeast at Darlignton, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.
Hemingway at Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Central at North Central, 7:30 p.m.
Cheraw at Latta, 7:30 p.m.
Columbia at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.
Kingstree at C.E. Murray, 7:30 p.m.
Timmonsville at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.
McBee at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.
Carvers Bay at Waccamaw, 7:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Lewisville, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte Country Day (NC) at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.
Northwood Academy at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Hilton Head Christian at The King's Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Local College
Women's Soccer
Johnson & Wales at Coker, 6 p.m.
August 21
Prep
Football
Hilton Head Island at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Florence Christian at West Florence Tournament, TBD
Local College
Men's Soccer
Emmanuel at Coker, 7 p.m.
August 24
Prep
Prep
Volleyball
Pee Dee Academy at Lake View, 5:30 p.m.
Florence Christian at Heathwood Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Orangeburg Prep at Laurence Manning, 5 p.m.
The King's Academy at Emmanuel Christian, 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Lee Academy at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.
August 25
Prep
Girls Tennis
Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy, 4 p.m.
August 26
Prep
Volleyball
Pee Dee Academy at Aynor, 6 p.m.
Marlboro Academy at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Hammond, 5 p.m.
Lee Academy at Carolina Academy, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Florence Christian at Carolina Academy, 4 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Hammond, 4 p.m.
August 27
Prep
Football
Conway at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Manning at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson at A.C. Flora, 7:30 p.m.
Hartsville at May River, 7:30 p.m.
Timmonsville at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.
McBee at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.
Latta at Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
Marion at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.
C.E. Murray at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m
Green Sea Floyds at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.
Carvers Bay at Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.
Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Wilson Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Christian Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Northwood Academy, 7:30 p.m.
The King's Academy at Thomas Sumter, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.
August 28
Prep
Volleyball
The King's Academy at Wilson Hall Round Robin Tournament, TBA
Local College
Converse at Coker, 7 p.m.
August 30
Prep
Girls Tennis
Orangeburg Prep at Laurence Manning, 4 p.m.
August 31
Prep
Volleyball
Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 5 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Laurence Manning, 5 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.
Marlboro Academy at The King's Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.
Lee Academy at Thomas Sumter, 4 p.m.
September 1
Prep
Girls Tennis
Laurence Manning at Ben Lippen, 4 p.m.
September 2
Prep
Volleyball
Heathwood Hall at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.
Conway Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Florence Christian at Lee Academy, 4 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Laurence Manning, 4 p.m.
Local College
Men's Soccer
Chowan at Coker, 4:30 p.m.
Women's Soccer
FMU at Catawba, 4 p.m.
Southern Wesleyan at Coker, 7 p.m.
September 3
Prep
Football
Carolina Forest at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.
South Florence at Irmo, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Camden at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
Cheraw at Darlington, 7:30 p.m
Andrew Jackson at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.
Kingstree at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.
Scott's Branch at Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Lakewood, 7:30 p.m.
Chesterfield at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.
Latta at McBee, 7:30 p.m.
Andrews at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Hemingway at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Great Falls at Timmonsville, 7:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning at First Baptist, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Pinewood Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Sumter at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Christian Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson Hall at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
St. John's Christian at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.
September 4
Local College
Men's Cross Country
Coker at Fleet XC Invite at Salisbury, NC, TBA
Women's Cross Country
FMU at North Carolina Wesleyan, TBA
Coker at Fleet XC Invite at Salisbury, NC, TBA
September 5
Local College
Women's Soccer
Limestone at FMU, 5 p.m.
September 7
Prep
Volleyball
Pee Dee Academy at Dillon Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Florence Christian at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.
Hammiond at Laurence Manning, 5 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at The King's Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Carolina Academy at Florence Chrisitan, 4 p.m.
Hammond at Laurence Manning, 4 p.m.
Lee Academy at Palmetto Christian, 4 p.m.
September 8
Prep
Volleyball
Laurence Manning at Orangeburg Prep, 5 p.m.
September 9
Prep
Volleyball
Hammond at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at The King's Academy, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Florence Christian at Thomas Sumter, 4 p.m.
September 10
Prep
Football
Lake City at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Lugoff-Elgin at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson at Woodland, 7:30 p.m.
Hartsville at Conway, 7:30 p.m.
Marlboro County at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon at Lake View, 7:30 p.m.
Manning at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Timberland, 7:30 p.m.
Cheraw at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Latta, 7:30 p.m.
Timmonsville at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.
C.E. Murray at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina Bearcats at McBee, 7:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonville at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.
Porter Gaud at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Destrehan (LA), 8 p.m.
Florence Christian at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Spartanburg Christian, 7:30 p.m.
The King's Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Calhoun Academy at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Sumter at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Local College
Women's Volleyball
FMU vs. Lander at USC Aiken, 11:30 p.m.
FMU vs. Augusta at USC Aiken, 4:30 p.m.
September 11
Local College
Women's Volleyball
FMU vs. Limestone at USC Aiken, 10 a.m.
FMU at USC Aiken, 12:30 p.m.
Women's Soccer
King (TN) at FMU, 1 p.m.
Women's Cross Country
FMU at Monarchs Classic at Fayetteville, NC, TBA
September 13
Prep
Volleyball
Aynor at Pee Dee Academy, 6 p.m.
Lee Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Laurence Manning at Orangeburg Prep, 4 p.m.
September 14
Prep
Volleyball
Florence Christian at Laurence Manning, 5 p.m.
Christian Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Conway Christian at The King's Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Laurence Manning at Florence Christian, 4 p.m.
Orangeburg Prep at Lee Academy, 4 p.m.
September 15
Prep
Volleyball
Palmetto Christian at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.
Cross Country
Meet at Laurence Manning, 5 p.m.
Local College
Women's Soccer
FMU at Lenoir-Rhyne, 7 p.m.
September 16
Prep
Volleyball
Wilson Hall at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Trinity Collegiate, 5 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Marlboro Academy, 5 p.m.
Carolina Academy at The King's Academy, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Florence Christian at Wilson Hall, 4 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Laurence Manning, 4 p.m.
September 17
Prep
Football
West Florence at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Hartsville at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.
Socastee at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Carolina Forest, 7:30 p.m.
C.E. Murray at Manning, 7:30 p.m.
New Hope Leadership Academy at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.
Cheraw at Timmonsville, 7:30 p.m.
East Clarendon at North Central, 7:30 p.m.
Carvers Bay at Aynor, 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonville at Latta, 7:30 p.m.
Kingstree at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.
Mullins at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.
Academic Magnet at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.
McBee at Buford, 7:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Ben Lippen, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at First Baptist, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Academy at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Sumter at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
The King's Academy at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Sumter at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Calhoun Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Local College
Women's Volleyball
Charleston (WV) at FMU, 1 p.m.
West Florida at FMU, 7 p.m.
September 18
Local College
Women's Volleyball
Queens at FMU, 1 p.m.
Gannon University at FMU, 7 p.m.
Women's Soccer
FMU at Southern Wesleyan, 5 p.m.
Men's Cross Country
Coker at Bulldogs Stampede at Wingate, NC, TBA
Women's Cross Country
FMU at Converse College Meet, TBA
Coker at Bulldogs Stampede at Wingate, NC, TBA
September 20
Prep
Volleyball
Lee Academy at Thomas Sumter, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Lee Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 4 p.m.
September 21
Prep
Volleyball
Trinity Collegiate at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Wilson Hall, 5 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Christian Academy at The King's Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Florence Christian at Trinity Collegiate, 4 p.m.
Wilson Hall at Laurence Manning, 4 p.m.
Thomas Sumter at Lee Academy, 4 p.m.
Local College
Women's Soccer
FMU at Chowan, 5:30 p.m.
September 22
Prep
Volleyball
Lee Academy at Calhoun Academy, 5 p.m.
Cross Country
Laurence Manning at Trinity Collegiate, 5 p.m.
Local College
Women's Volleyball
FMU at Barton, 7 p.m.
September 23
Prep
Volleyball
Florence Christian at West Florence, TBD
Pee Dee Academy at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.
Marlboro Academy at The King's Academy, 5 p.m.
September 24
Prep
Football
West Florence at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
North Myrtle Beach at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Darlington at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Marlboro County at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.
Gilbert at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.
Chseterfield at Great Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Lake View at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.
Camden Military at McBee, 7:30 p.m.
Green Sea Floyds at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Legion Collegiate at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.
East Clarendon at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m
Timmonsville at Scott's Branch, 7:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Hammond, 7:30 p.m.
Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Calhoun Academy at The King's Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Local College
Women's Volleyball
Mount Olive at FMU, 6 p.m.
Men's Cross Country
Coker at Queens City Invite at Charlotte, NC, TBA
Women's Cross Coutry
Coker at Queens City Invite at Charlotte, NC, TBA
September 25
Local College
Women's Volleyball
Chowan at FMU, 2 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Converse at FMU, 5 p.m.
September 27
Prep
Volleyball
Pee Dee Academy at Conway Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Orangeburg Prep at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Ben Lippen at Laurence Manning, 4 p.m.
September 28
Prep
Volleyball
Laurence Manning at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.
The King's Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Lee Academy at Northside Christian, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Florence Christian at Laurence Manning, 4 p.m.
Palmetto Christian at Lee Academy, 4 p.m.
Local College
Women's Volleyball
FMU at Belmont Abbey, 7 p.m.
September 29
Local College
Women's Soccer
FMU at Montevallo, 4 p.m.
Septermber 30
Prep
Volleyball
Florence Christian at Wilson Hall, 5 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Laurence Manning, 5 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 5 p.m.
Dillon Christian at The King's Academy, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Wilson Hall at Florence Christian, 4 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Trinity Collegiate, 4 p.m.
October 1
Prep
Football
Myrtle Beach at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.
South Florence at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
Loris at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.
Manning at Marlboro County, 7:30 p.m.
Chesterfield at North Central, 7:30 p.m.
Cheraw at Buford, 7:30 p.m.
Kingstree at Latta, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Central at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.
Great Falls at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.
Scott's Branch at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.
Carvers Bay at C.E. Murray, 7:30 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.
Florence Christian at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Hammond at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.
The King's Academy at St. John's Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Local College
Women's Volleyball
FMU at Erskine, 7 p.m.
October 2
Local College
Women's Volleyball
FMU at Emmanuel, 2 p.m.
Women's Soccer
FMU at Emmanuel College, 4:30 p.m.
October 4
Prep
Volleyball
Lake View at Pee Dee Academy,5:30 p.m.
Lee Academy at Palmetto Christian, 5 p.m.
October 5
Prep
Volleyball
Florence Christian at Trinity Collegiate, 5 p.m.
Wilson Hall at Laurenec Manning, 5 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Conway Christian at The King's Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Trinity Collegiate at Florence Christian, 4 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Wilson hall, 4 p.m.
Lee Academy at Orangeburg Prep, 4 p.m.
October 6
Prep
Volleyball
Thomas Sumter at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.
Local College
Women's Soccer
FMU at Wingate, 5 p.m.
October 7
Prep
Volleyball
Pee Dee Academy at Carolina Academy, 5 p.m.
The King's Academy at Christian Academy, 5 p.m.
Football
Florence Christian at Heathwood Hall, 7:30 p.m.
October 8
Prep
Football
South Florence at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Hartsville at Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
Darlington at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon at Aynor, 7:30 p.m.
Manning at Camden, 7:30 p.m.
Bufird at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.
Cheraw at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Marion at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.
Latta at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.
Mullins at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at McBee, 7:30 p.m.
Scott's Branch at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Hemingway at C.E. Murray, 7:30 p.m.
Timmonsville at Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.
Green Sea Floyds at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.
Cardinal Newman at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Porter Gaud, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Spartanburg Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Christian Academy at The King's Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Local College
Women's Volleyball
Converse at FMU, 6 p.m.
Men's Cross Country
Coker at Royals XC Challenge, TBA
Women's Cross Country
FMU, Coker at Royals XC Challenge, TBA
October 9
Prep
Volleyball
Pee Dee Academy, Lee Academy, The King's Academy at Barons Bash at Wilson Hall, TBD
Local College
Women's Volleyball
Belmont Abbey at FMU, 12 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Lees-McRae at FMU, 4:30 p.m.
October 11
Prep
Volleyball
Laurence Manning at The King's Academy, 5 p.m.
October 12
Prep
Volleyball
Florence Christian at Emmanuel Christian, 5 p.m.
Marlboro Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Calhoun Academy at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.
The King's Academy at Carolina Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Local College
Women's Soccer
UNC Pembroke at FMU, 7 p.m.
October 13
Prep
Volleyball
Lee Academy at Orangeburg Prep, 5 p.m.
Local College
Women's Volleyball
UNC Pembroke at FMU, 6 p.m.
October 14
Prep
Volleyball
Florence Christian at LowCountry Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 5 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at The King's Academy, 5 p.m.
October 15
Prep
Football
North Myrtle Beach at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Hartsville at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson at Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
Crestwood at Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Central at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Chesterfield at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Andrews at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.
Mullins at Latta, 7:30 p.m.
McBee at C.A. Johnson, 7:30 p.m.
East Clarendon at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Hemingway at Scott's Branch, 7:30 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Timmonsville, 7:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Pinewood Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Heathwood Hall at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.
The King's Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Academy at Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Local College
Women's Volleyball
FMU at Southern Wesleyan, 6 p.m.
October 16
Local College
Women's Volleyball
FMU at North Greenville, 2 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Belmont Abbey at FMU, 5 p.m.
Men's Cross Country
Coker at Upstate Invitational at Spartanburg, SC, TBA
Women's Cross Country
Coker at Upstate Invitational at Spartanburg, SC, TBA
October 18
Prep
Volleyball
Northside Christian at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.
October 19
Prep
Volleyball
Lee Academy at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 5:30 p.m.
The King's Academy at Dillon Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Local College
Men's Soccer
FMU at Mount Olive, 7 p.m.
Women's Soccer
FMU at Mount Olive, 4 p.m.
October 22
Prep
Football
West Florence at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
Waccamaw at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.
Manning at Lakewood, 7:30 p.m.
Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.
North Central at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.
Marion at Latta, 7:30 p.m.
Kingstree at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Central at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.
Great Falls at McBee, 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Lewisville, 7:30 p.m.
East Clarendon at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.
Lake View at Timmonsville, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Spartanburg Christian at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.
The King's Academy at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
October 23
Local College
Women's Volleyball
Barton at FMU, 2 p.m.
Men's Soccer
FMU at North Greenville, 3:30 p.m.
Women's Soccer
FMU at North Greenville, 1 p.m.
Men's Cross Country
Coker at SAC Championship at Charlotte, NC, TBA
Women's Cross Coutry
FMU at Conference Carolinas Championship Meet at Mount Olivie, TBA
Coker at SAC Championship at Charlotte, NC, TBA
October 26
Local College
Women's Volleyball
FMU at Mount Olive, 6 p.m.
October 27
Local College
Men's Soccer
Barton at FMU, 7:30 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Barton at FMU, 5 p.m.
October 29
Prep
Football
South Florence at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Darlington at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.
Camden at Marlboro County, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Chesterfield at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.
Mullins at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Kingstree at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.
Latta at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.
McBee at Lewisville, 7:30 p.m.
C.A. Johnson at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.
C.E. Murray at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.
Carvers Bay at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.
Timmonsville at Green Sea Floyds, 7:30 p.m.
Lake View at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Wilson Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Cardinal Newman at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.
Florence Christian at Orangeburg Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Academy at Thomas Sumter, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon Christian at The King's Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Spartanburg Christian at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Academy at Thomas Sumter, 7:30 p.m.
October 30
Local College
Women's Volleyball
FMU at Chowan, 2 p.m.
Men's Soccer
FMU at Erskine, 4:30 p.m.
Women's Soccer
FMU at Erskine, 2 p.m.
November 3
Local College
FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at TBA, TBA
November 5
Prep
Football
SCHSL
Class 4A-A state playoffs
SCISA
Class 3A-A playoffs
Local College
Women's Volleyball
Lees-McRae at FMU, 6 p.m.
November 6
Local College
Women's Volleyball
Kings (TN) at FMU, 2 p.m.
Women's Cross Country
NCAA Division II Southeast Regional at Converse College, TBA
November 10
Local College
Women's Volleyball
FMU at UNC Pembroke, 6 p.m.
November 12
Prep
Football
SCHSL
Class 4A-A state playoffs
SCISA
Class 3A-A playoffs
November 19
Prep
Football
SCHSL
Class 4A-A state playoffs
SCISA
Class 3A-A state championship at TBD, TBD
November 26
Prep
Football
SCHSL
Class 4A-A state playoffs Lower State and Upper State Finals
December 2
Prep
Football
SCHSL
Class 4A State Championship, 7 p.m.
December 3
Prep
Football
SCHSL
Class 2A State Championship, 2 p.m.
Class 3A State Championship, 7 p.m.
December 4
Prep
Football
SCHSL