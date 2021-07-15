local prep college schedule 2021-22 x

 Skip to main content
date 2021-07-15

July 16

Coastal Plain League

Florence at Wilmington, 7 p.m.

July 17

Wilmington at Florence, 7 p.m.

July 18

Coastal Plain League

Florence at Macon, 7 p.m.

July 19

Senior Legion State Playoffs

(Best of 5 series )

Manning at Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Junior Legion Playoffs

(Best of 3 series)

Kingstree at Marion, 7 p.m.

Hartsville vs Camden/Irmo Gold, TBA

Coastal Plain League

Morehead City at Florence, 7 p.m.

July 20

Senior Legion State Playoffs

(Best of 3 series )

Florence at Manning, 7 p.m.

Junior Legion Playoffs

(Best of 3 series)

Marion at Kingstree, 7 p.m.

Camden/ Irmo Gold vs. Hartsville, TBA

West Florence at Lancaster/Sumter, TBA

July 21

Senior Legion State Playoffs

(Best of 3 series )

Manning at Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Junior Legion Playoffs

(Best of 3 series)

Kingstree at Marion, 7 p.m.

Camden/ Irmo Gold vs. Hartsville, TBA

Lancaster/ Sumter at West Florence, TBA

July 22

Senior Legion State Playoffs

(Best of 5 series )

Florence at Manning, 7 p.m.

Coastal Plain League

Florence at Wilmington, 7 p.m.

July 23

Senior Legion State Playoffs

(Best of 5 series )

Manning at Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Coastal Plain League

Florence at Morehead City, 7 p.m.

July 24

Coastal Plain League

Macon at Florence, 7 p.m.

July 25

Junior Legion

State Tournament at Riley Park at Sumter, S.C.

Coastal Plain League

Florence at Holly Springs, 7 p.m.

July 26

Senior Legion

2021 SC ALB State Championship at Segra Park Columbia, S.C.

Junior Legion

State Tournament at Riley Park at Sumter, S.C.

Coastal Plain League

Lexington County at Florence, 7 p.m.

July 27

Junior Legion

State Tournament at Riley Park at Sumter, S.C.

July 28

Senior Legion

2021 SC ALB State Championship at Segra Park Columbia, S.C.

Junior Legion

State Tournament at Riley Park at Sumter, S.C.

July 29

Coastal Plain League

Wilmington at Florence, 7 p.m.

July 30

Senior Legion

2021 SC ALB State Championship at Segra Park Columbia, S.C.

Coastal Plain League

Florence at Wilmington, 7 p.m.

July 31

Senior Legion

2021 SC ALB State Championship at Segra Park Columbia, S.C.

Coastal Plain League

Wilmington at Florence, 7 p.m.

August 1

Senior Legion

2021 SC ALB State Championship at Segra Park Columbia, S.C.

August 4

Senior Legion

American Legion Southeast Regional Tournament at Montgomery, AL

August 5

Senior Legion

American Legion Southeast Regional Tournament at Montgomery, AL

August 6

Senior Legion

American Legion Southeast Regional Tournament at Montgomery, AL

August 7

Senior Legion

American Legion Southeast Regional Tournament at Montgomery, AL

August 8

Senior Legion

American Legion Southeast Regional Tournament at Montgomery, AL

August 12

Senior Legion

American Legion World Series at Shelby, N.C.

August 13

Prep

Football

William R. Long Jamboree at Wilson HS

Florence Christian vs. Timmonsville, 5 p.m.

Kingstree vs. Lake View, 6 p.m.

Marion vs. Central, 7 p.m.

Crestwood vs. Lamar, 8 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate vs. Wilson, 9 p.m.

Lake City Jamboree at Lake City HS

Hannah-Pamplico vs. Timberland, 6 p.m.

C.E. Murray vs. Georgetown, 7 p.m.

East Clarendon vs. Manning, 8 p.m.

Hemingway  vs. Lake City, 9 p.m.

Dennis Miller Jamobree of Champions at Marlboro County HS

Darlington at Scott's Branch, 5 p.m.

Lee Central vs. Chesterfield, 6 p.m.

Carvers Bay vs. Latta, 7 p.m.

Cheraw vs. Hartsville, 8 p.m.

Dillon vs. Camden.  9 p.m.

Lake Marion vs. Marlboro County, 10 p.m.

Senior Legion

American Legion World Series at Shelby, N.C.

August 14

Senior Legion

American Legion World Series at Shelby, N.C.

August 15

Senior Legion

American Legion World Series at Shelby, N.C.

August 16

Senior Legion

American Legion World Series at Shelby, N.C.

August 17

Prep

Volleyball

Pee Dee Academy, Thomas Sumter at Wilson Hall, 4:30 p.m.

The King's Academy at East Clarendon, 5:30 p.m.

Florence Academy at Marlboro Academy, 5 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Caolina Academy, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Laurence Manning at Carolina Academy, 4 p.m.

Senior Legion

American Legion World Series at Shelby, N.C.

August 18

Prep

Volleyball

Wilson Hall at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.

 August 19

Prep

Football

Marion at Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.

Prep

Volleyball

Pee Dee Academy at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.

The King's Academy at Laurence Manning, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Pee Dee Academy at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.

August 20

Prep

Football

Bluffton at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.

West Florence at Lexington, 7:30 p.m.

Marlboro County at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

Richland Northeast at Darlignton, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.

Hemingway at Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Central at  North Central, 7:30 p.m.

Cheraw at Latta, 7:30 p.m.

Columbia at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.

Kingstree at C.E. Murray, 7:30 p.m.

Timmonsville at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.

McBee at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.

Carvers Bay at Waccamaw, 7:30 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Lewisville, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte Country Day (NC) at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.

Northwood Academy at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Hilton Head Christian at The King's Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Local College

Women's Soccer

Johnson & Wales at Coker, 6 p.m.

August 21

Prep

Football

Hilton Head Island at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Florence Christian at West Florence Tournament, TBD

Local College

Men's Soccer

Emmanuel at Coker, 7 p.m.

August 24

Prep

Prep

Volleyball

Pee Dee Academy at Lake View, 5:30 p.m.

Florence Christian at Heathwood Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Orangeburg Prep at Laurence Manning, 5 p.m.

The King's Academy at Emmanuel Christian, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Lee Academy at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.

August 25

Prep

Girls Tennis

Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy, 4 p.m.

August 26

Prep

Volleyball

Pee Dee Academy at Aynor, 6 p.m.

Marlboro Academy at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Hammond, 5 p.m.

Lee Academy at Carolina Academy, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Florence Christian at Carolina Academy, 4 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Hammond, 4 p.m.

August 27

Prep

Football

Conway at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Manning at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson at A.C. Flora, 7:30 p.m.

Hartsville at May River, 7:30 p.m.

Timmonsville at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.

McBee at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.

Latta at Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

Marion at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.

C.E. Murray at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m

Green Sea Floyds at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.

Carvers Bay at Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.

Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Wilson Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon Christian at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Christian Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Northwood Academy, 7:30 p.m.

The King's Academy at Thomas Sumter, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.

August 28

Prep

Volleyball

The King's Academy at Wilson Hall Round Robin Tournament, TBA

Local College

Converse at Coker, 7 p.m.

August 30

Prep

Girls Tennis

Orangeburg Prep at Laurence Manning, 4 p.m.

August 31

Prep

Volleyball

Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 5 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Laurence Manning, 5 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.

Marlboro Academy at The King's Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.

Lee Academy at Thomas Sumter, 4 p.m.

September 1

Prep

Girls Tennis

Laurence Manning at Ben Lippen, 4 p.m.

September 2

Prep

Volleyball

Heathwood Hall at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.

Conway Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Florence Christian at Lee Academy, 4 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Laurence Manning, 4 p.m.

Local College

Men's Soccer

Chowan at Coker, 4:30 p.m.

Women's Soccer

FMU at Catawba, 4 p.m.

Southern Wesleyan at Coker, 7 p.m.

September 3

Prep

Football

Carolina Forest at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.

South Florence at Irmo, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Camden at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

Cheraw at Darlington, 7:30 p.m

Andrew Jackson at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.

Kingstree at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.

Scott's Branch at Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Lakewood, 7:30 p.m.

Chesterfield at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.

Latta at McBee, 7:30 p.m.

Andrews at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Hemingway at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Great Falls at Timmonsville, 7:30 p.m.

Laurence Manning at First Baptist, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Pinewood Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Sumter at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Christian Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson Hall at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

St. John's Christian at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.

September 4

Local College

Men's Cross Country

Coker at Fleet XC Invite at Salisbury, NC, TBA

Women's Cross Country

FMU at North Carolina Wesleyan, TBA

Coker at Fleet XC Invite at Salisbury, NC, TBA

September 5

Local College

Women's Soccer

Limestone at FMU, 5 p.m.

September 7

Prep

Volleyball

Pee Dee Academy at Dillon Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Florence Christian at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.

Hammiond at Laurence Manning, 5 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at The King's Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Carolina Academy at Florence Chrisitan, 4 p.m.

Hammond at Laurence Manning, 4 p.m.

Lee Academy at Palmetto Christian, 4 p.m.

September 8

Prep

Volleyball

Laurence Manning at Orangeburg Prep, 5 p.m.

September 9

Prep

Volleyball

Hammond at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at The King's Academy, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Florence Christian at Thomas Sumter, 4 p.m.

September 10

Prep

Football

Lake City at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Lugoff-Elgin at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson at Woodland, 7:30 p.m.

Hartsville at Conway, 7:30 p.m.

Marlboro County at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon at Lake View, 7:30 p.m.

Manning at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Timberland, 7:30 p.m.

Cheraw at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at Latta, 7:30 p.m.

Timmonsville at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.

C.E. Murray at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina Bearcats at McBee, 7:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonville at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.

Porter Gaud at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Destrehan (LA), 8 p.m.

Florence Christian at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Spartanburg Christian, 7:30 p.m.

The King's Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Calhoun Academy at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Sumter at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Local College

Women's Volleyball

FMU vs. Lander at USC Aiken, 11:30 p.m.

FMU vs. Augusta at USC Aiken, 4:30 p.m.

September 11

Local College

Women's Volleyball

FMU vs. Limestone at USC Aiken, 10 a.m.

FMU at USC Aiken, 12:30 p.m.

Women's Soccer

King (TN) at FMU, 1 p.m.

Women's Cross Country

FMU at Monarchs Classic at Fayetteville, NC, TBA

September 13

Prep

Volleyball

Aynor at Pee Dee Academy, 6 p.m.

Lee Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Laurence Manning at Orangeburg Prep, 4 p.m.

September 14

Prep

Volleyball

Florence Christian at Laurence Manning, 5 p.m.

Christian Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Conway Christian at The King's Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Laurence Manning at Florence Christian, 4 p.m.

Orangeburg Prep at Lee Academy, 4 p.m.

September 15

Prep

Volleyball

Palmetto Christian at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.

Cross Country

Meet at Laurence Manning, 5 p.m.

Local College

Women's Soccer

FMU at Lenoir-Rhyne, 7 p.m.

September 16

Prep

Volleyball

Wilson Hall at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Trinity Collegiate, 5 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Marlboro Academy, 5 p.m.

Carolina Academy at The King's Academy, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Florence Christian at Wilson Hall, 4 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Laurence Manning, 4 p.m.

September 17

Prep

Football

West Florence at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Hartsville at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.

Socastee at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Carolina Forest, 7:30 p.m.

C.E. Murray at Manning, 7:30 p.m.

New Hope Leadership Academy at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.

Cheraw at Timmonsville, 7:30 p.m.

East Clarendon at North Central, 7:30 p.m.

Carvers Bay at Aynor, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonville at Latta, 7:30 p.m.

Kingstree at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.

Mullins at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.

Academic Magnet at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.

McBee at Buford, 7:30 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Ben Lippen, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at First Baptist, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Academy at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Sumter at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

The King's Academy at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Sumter at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon Christian at Calhoun Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Local College

Women's Volleyball

Charleston (WV) at FMU, 1 p.m.

West Florida at FMU, 7 p.m.

September 18

Local College

Women's Volleyball

Queens at FMU, 1 p.m.

Gannon University at FMU, 7 p.m.

Women's Soccer

FMU at Southern Wesleyan, 5 p.m.

Men's Cross Country

Coker at Bulldogs Stampede at Wingate, NC, TBA

Women's Cross Country

FMU at Converse College Meet, TBA

Coker at Bulldogs Stampede at Wingate, NC, TBA

September 20

Prep

Volleyball

Lee Academy at Thomas Sumter, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Lee Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 4 p.m.

September 21

Prep

Volleyball

Trinity Collegiate at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Wilson Hall, 5 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Christian Academy at The King's Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Florence Christian at Trinity Collegiate, 4 p.m.

Wilson Hall at Laurence Manning, 4 p.m.

Thomas Sumter at Lee Academy, 4 p.m.

Local College

Women's Soccer

FMU at Chowan, 5:30 p.m.

September 22

Prep

Volleyball

Lee Academy at Calhoun Academy, 5 p.m.

Cross Country

Laurence Manning at Trinity Collegiate, 5 p.m.

Local College

Women's Volleyball

FMU at Barton, 7 p.m.

September 23

Prep

Volleyball

Florence Christian at West Florence, TBD

Pee Dee Academy at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.

Marlboro Academy at The King's Academy, 5 p.m.

September 24

Prep

Football

West Florence at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Darlington at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Marlboro County at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.

Gilbert at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.

Chseterfield at Great Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Lake View at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.

Camden Military at McBee, 7:30 p.m.

Green Sea Floyds at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Legion Collegiate at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.

East Clarendon at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m

Timmonsville at Scott's Branch, 7:30 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Hammond, 7:30 p.m.

Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon Christian at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Calhoun Academy at The King's Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Local College

Women's Volleyball

Mount Olive at FMU, 6 p.m.

Men's Cross Country

Coker at Queens City Invite at Charlotte, NC, TBA

Women's Cross Coutry

Coker at Queens City Invite at Charlotte, NC, TBA

September 25

Local College

Women's Volleyball

Chowan at FMU, 2 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Converse at FMU, 5 p.m.

September 27

Prep

Volleyball

Pee Dee Academy at Conway Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Orangeburg Prep at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Ben Lippen at Laurence Manning, 4 p.m.

September 28

Prep

Volleyball

Laurence Manning at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.

The King's Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Lee Academy at Northside Christian, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Florence Christian at Laurence Manning, 4 p.m.

Palmetto Christian at Lee Academy, 4 p.m.

Local College

Women's Volleyball

FMU at Belmont Abbey, 7 p.m.

September 29

Local College

Women's Soccer

FMU at Montevallo, 4 p.m.

Septermber 30

Prep

Volleyball

Florence Christian at Wilson Hall, 5 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Laurence Manning, 5 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 5 p.m.

Dillon Christian at The King's Academy, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Wilson Hall at Florence Christian, 4 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Trinity Collegiate, 4 p.m.

October 1

Prep

Football

Myrtle Beach at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.

South Florence at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.

Loris at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.

Manning at Marlboro County, 7:30 p.m.

Chesterfield at North Central, 7:30 p.m.

Cheraw at Buford, 7:30 p.m.

Kingstree at Latta, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Central at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.

Great Falls at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.

Scott's Branch at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.

Carvers Bay at C.E. Murray, 7:30 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.

Florence Christian at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Hammond at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.

The King's Academy at St. John's Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon Christian at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Local College

Women's Volleyball

FMU at Erskine, 7 p.m.

October 2

Local College

Women's Volleyball

FMU at Emmanuel, 2 p.m.

Women's Soccer

FMU at Emmanuel College, 4:30 p.m.

October 4

Prep

Volleyball

Lake View at Pee Dee Academy,5:30 p.m.

Lee Academy at Palmetto Christian, 5 p.m.

October 5

Prep

Volleyball

Florence Christian at Trinity Collegiate, 5 p.m.

Wilson Hall at Laurenec Manning, 5 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Conway Christian at The King's Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Trinity Collegiate at Florence Christian, 4 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Wilson hall, 4 p.m.

Lee Academy at Orangeburg Prep, 4 p.m.

October 6

Prep

Volleyball

Thomas Sumter at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.

Local College

Women's Soccer

FMU at Wingate, 5 p.m.

October 7

Prep

Volleyball

Pee Dee Academy at Carolina Academy, 5 p.m.

The King's Academy at Christian Academy, 5 p.m.

Football

Florence Christian at Heathwood Hall, 7:30 p.m.

October 8

Prep

Football

South Florence at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Hartsville at Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.

Darlington at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon at Aynor, 7:30 p.m.

Manning at Camden, 7:30 p.m.

Bufird at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.

Cheraw at Central, 7:30 p.m.

Marion at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.

Latta at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.

Mullins at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at McBee, 7:30 p.m.

Scott's Branch at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Hemingway at C.E. Murray, 7:30 p.m.

Timmonsville at Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.

Green Sea Floyds at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.

Cardinal Newman at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Porter Gaud, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Spartanburg Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Christian Academy at The King's Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Local College

Women's Volleyball

Converse at FMU, 6 p.m.

Men's Cross Country

Coker at Royals XC Challenge, TBA

Women's Cross Country

FMU, Coker at Royals XC Challenge, TBA

October 9

Prep

Volleyball

Pee Dee Academy, Lee Academy, The King's Academy at Barons Bash at Wilson Hall, TBD

Local College

Women's Volleyball

Belmont Abbey at FMU, 12 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Lees-McRae at FMU, 4:30 p.m.

October 11

Prep

Volleyball

Laurence Manning at The King's Academy, 5 p.m.

October 12

Prep

Volleyball

Florence Christian at Emmanuel Christian, 5 p.m.

Marlboro Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Calhoun Academy at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.

The King's Academy at Carolina Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Local College

Women's Soccer

UNC Pembroke at FMU, 7 p.m.

October 13

Prep

Volleyball

Lee Academy at Orangeburg Prep, 5 p.m.

Local College

Women's Volleyball

UNC Pembroke at FMU, 6 p.m.

October 14

Prep

Volleyball

Florence Christian at LowCountry Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Dillon Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 5 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at The King's Academy, 5 p.m.

October 15

Prep

Football

North Myrtle Beach at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Hartsville at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson at Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.

Crestwood at Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Central at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Chesterfield at Central, 7:30 p.m.

Andrews at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.

Mullins at Latta, 7:30 p.m.

McBee at C.A. Johnson, 7:30 p.m.

East Clarendon at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Hemingway at Scott's Branch, 7:30 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at Timmonsville, 7:30 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Pinewood Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Heathwood Hall at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.

The King's Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Academy at Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Local College

Women's Volleyball

FMU at Southern Wesleyan, 6 p.m.

October 16

Local College

Women's Volleyball

FMU at North Greenville, 2 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Belmont Abbey at FMU, 5 p.m.

Men's Cross Country

Coker at Upstate Invitational at Spartanburg, SC, TBA

Women's Cross Country

Coker at Upstate Invitational at Spartanburg, SC, TBA

October 18

Prep

Volleyball

Northside Christian at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.

October 19

Prep

Volleyball

Lee Academy at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 5:30 p.m.

The King's Academy at Dillon Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Local College

Men's Soccer

FMU at Mount Olive, 7 p.m.

Women's Soccer

FMU at Mount Olive, 4 p.m.

October 22

Prep

Football

West Florence at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

Waccamaw at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.

Manning at Lakewood, 7:30 p.m.

Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.

North Central at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.

Marion at Latta, 7:30 p.m.

Kingstree at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.

Marion at Latta, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Central at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.

Great Falls at McBee, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Lewisville, 7:30 p.m.

East Clarendon at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.

Lake View at Timmonsville, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Spartanburg Christian at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.

The King's Academy at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon Christian at Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

October 23

Local College

Women's Volleyball

Barton at FMU, 2 p.m.

Men's Soccer

FMU at North Greenville, 3:30 p.m.

Women's Soccer

FMU at North Greenville, 1 p.m.

Men's Cross Country

Coker at SAC Championship at Charlotte, NC, TBA

Women's Cross Coutry

FMU at Conference Carolinas Championship Meet at Mount Olivie, TBA

Coker at SAC Championship at Charlotte, NC, TBA

October 26

Local College

Women's Volleyball

FMU at Mount Olive, 6 p.m.

October 27

Local College

Men's Soccer

Barton at FMU, 7:30 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Barton at FMU, 5 p.m.

October 29

Prep

Football

South Florence at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Darlington at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

Camden at Marlboro County, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City at Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Chesterfield at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.

Mullins at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Kingstree at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.

Latta at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.

McBee at Lewisville, 7:30 p.m.

C.A. Johnson at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.

C.E. Murray at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.

Carvers Bay at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.

Timmonsville at Green Sea Floyds, 7:30 p.m.

Lake View at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Wilson Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Cardinal Newman at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.

Florence Christian at Orangeburg Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Academy at Thomas Sumter, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon Christian at The King's Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Spartanburg Christian at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Academy at Thomas Sumter, 7:30 p.m.

October 30

Local College

Women's Volleyball

FMU at Chowan, 2 p.m.

Men's Soccer

FMU at Erskine, 4:30 p.m.

Women's Soccer

FMU at Erskine, 2 p.m.

November 3

Local College

FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at TBA, TBA

November 5

Prep

Football

SCHSL

Class 4A-A state playoffs

SCISA

Class 3A-A playoffs

Local College

Women's Volleyball

Lees-McRae at FMU, 6 p.m.

November 6

Local College

Women's Volleyball

Kings (TN) at FMU, 2 p.m.

Women's Cross Country

NCAA Division II Southeast Regional at Converse College, TBA

November 10

Local College

Women's Volleyball

FMU at UNC Pembroke, 6 p.m.

November 12

Prep

Football

SCHSL

Class 4A-A state playoffs

SCISA

Class 3A-A playoffs

November 19

Prep

Football

SCHSL

Class 4A-A state playoffs

SCISA

Class 3A-A state championship at TBD, TBD

November 26

Prep

Football

SCHSL

Class 4A-A state playoffs Lower State and Upper State Finals

December 2

Prep

Football

SCHSL

Class 4A State Championship, 7 p.m.

December 3

Prep

Football

SCHSL

Class 2A State Championship, 2 p.m.

Class 3A State Championship, 7 p.m.

December 4

Prep

Football

SCHSL

Class A State Championship, 12 p.m.

