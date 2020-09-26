Mayor, residents oppose idea of closing Timmonsville High School

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Mayor Darrick Jackson and others spoke out Saturday against a proposal for closing Timmonsville High School.
Jackson and town officials hosted a special informational forum Saturday afternoon in the town’s park on Main Street. The forum featured several booths, where people could register to vote, participate in the U.S. Census and sign a petition against the proposed school closing — an idea most of the town’s residents seem to oppose.
“I grew up here, and I’m a graduate of Timmonsville High,” Mary Robinson said. “As far as consolidation of the school districts, I’m in agreement with that. But I am not in agreement with them closing Timmonsville High School. I think there are other options we can explore and should explore. These are our children we’re talking about — our children.”
South Carolina Superintendent of Schools Molly Spearman recently held a meeting with Florence District 4 staff and a tele-town hall with more than 750 parents to discuss the possibility of consolidating Timmonsville’s Florence School District 4 with Florence One Schools at some point in the future.
Since that meeting, Jackson said, he has received many phone calls from concerned parents, teachers and students about the possibility of the schools in the town of Timmonsville closing.
“A lot of them are upset and they’re angry,” Jackson said. “Our people feel like they’ve been blindsided, and that shouldn’t be the case. So we’re trying to get the community involved and let our legislators know how we feel, because we are the people of Timmonsville. We are the people this affects so we need to stand up and let our voices be heard and counted.”
Jackson said news of the proposal came as a surprise to many because just last year the school district was recognized in the media for growth, as well as for new programs and opportunities for students and teachers.
“We’ve had lots of good things going on in Timmonsville schools,” Jackson said. “Teacher retention had been an issue in the past, but things had started to look up, for students and their families. Continuity in the educational system is extremely important in a rural town like Timmonsville.”
One of those teachers is Kamil Cooper, Timmonsville High School’s band director. Cooper attended Saturday’s forum to sign the petition against closing of the school he has grown to love in his five years there.
“I feel hurt over this and helpless, because I feel like there’s nothing I can do,” Cooper said. “The kids are hurt too. They don’t want to go to another school. I’ve been in this position five years and prior to me, they couldn’t keep anybody for longer than two. That had been changing in recent years. I love Timmonsville High School, and I love my job. In fact, we were working on buying a house closer to Timmonsville because we were planning on staying for the duration.”
Like Cooper, town leaders are determined to find an alternative that doesn’t include closing the high school. The mayor said that option could include consolidation.
“We just need to sit down with the state superintendent of education and our legislators and we need to have a talk,” Jackson said. “We need to have a discussion and come up with a solution and whatever that solution may be, it doesn’t need to be a surprise to the people of Timmonsville. Everybody needs to be part of the conversation and nobody needs to be left in the dark about what’s going on.”
