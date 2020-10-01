PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS, OCT. 2, 2020

SCHSL
4A
REGION 6
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Myrtle Beach; 1; 0; 1; 0
North Myrtle Beach; 1;0 ; 1; 0
West Florence; 1; 0; 1; 0
South Florence; 0; 0; 0; 1
Darlington; 0; 1; 0; 1
Hartsville; 0; 1; 0; 1
Wilson; 0; 1; 0; 1
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Myrtle Beach 69, Darlington 0
North Myrtle Beach 40, Hartsville 21
Carolina Forest 40, South Florence 14
West Florence 35, Wilson 7
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Hartsville at West Florence
South Florence at North Myrtle Beach
Wilson at Darlington
Myrtle Beach at Georgetown
3A
REGION 6
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Lake City; 1; 0; 1; 0
Marlboro County; 1; 0; 1; 0
Camden; 0; 0; 0; 0
Crestwood; 0; 1; 0; 1
Lakewood; 0; 0; 0; 1
Manning; 0; 1; 0; 1
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Aynor 8, Lakewood 6
Lake City 38, Crestwood 24
Marlboro County 21, Manning 14
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Crestwood at Marlboro County
Lakewood at Lake City
Camden at Manning
REGION 7
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Georgetown; 1; 0; 1; 0
Aynor; 0; 0; 1; 0
Dillon; 0; 0; 0; 0
Loris; 0; 0; 0; 0
Waccamaw; 0; 1; 0; 1
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Aynor 8, Lakewood 6
Loris at Dillon, ppd
Georgetown 8, Waccamaw 7
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Aynor at Dillon
Myrtle Beach at Georgetown
Loris at Waccamaw
2A
REGION 4
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Andrew Jackson; 1; 0; 1; 0
Cheraw; 1; 0; 1; 0
North Central; 1; 0; 1 ;0
Buford; 0; 1; 0; 1
Central; 0; 1; 0; 1
Chesterfield; 0; 1; 0; 1
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Cheraw 28, Buford 7
Andrew Jackson 15,Central 8
North Central 37,Chesterfield 7
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Andrew Jackson at North Central
Chesterfield at Buford
Central at Cheraw
REGION 2
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Latta; 1; 0; 1; 0
Marion; 1; 0; 1; 0
Mullins; 0; 0; 0; 0
Andrews; 0; 1; 0; 1
Kingstree; 0; 1; 0; 1
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Marion 28, Andrews 20
Latta 8, Kingstree 6
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Kingstree at Marion
Andrews at Mullins
A
REGION 2
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
C.A. Johnson; 1; 0; 1; 0
Lamar; 1; 0; 1; 0
McBee; 0; 0; 0; 0
Great Falls; 0; 1; 0; 1
Lewisville; 0; 1; 0; 1
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
C.A. Johnson 21, Lewisville 14
Lamar 44, Great Falls 12
FRIDAY'S GAMES
McBee at Lamar
Great Falls at C.A. Johnson
REGION 4
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
C.E. Murray; 0; 1; 0; 1
Scott’s Branch; 1; 0; 1; 0
Hemingway; 0; 0; 0; 1
Carvers Bay; 1; 0; 1; 0
East Clarendon; 0; 1; 0; 1
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Carvers Bay 14, C.E. Murray 8
Scott’s Branch 16, East Clarendon 14
Timmonsville 15, Hemingway 0
FRIDAY'S GAMES
East Clarendon at Lake View
C.E. Murray at Hemingway
Carvers Bay at Scott’s Branch
REGION 5
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Johnsonville; 1; 0; 1; 0
Lake View; 1; 0; 1; 0
Timmonsville; 0; 0; 1; 0
Green Sea Floyds; 0; 1; 0; 1
Hannah-Pamplico; 0; 1; 0; 1
LAST WEEK
Lake View 28, Green Sea Floyds 14
Johnsonville 34,Hannah-Pamplico 20
Timmonsville 15, Hemingway 0
FRIDAY'S GAMES
East Clarendon at Lake View
Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds
Johnsonville at Timmonsville
SCISA
3A
REGION 2
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
First Baptist; 2; 0; 5; 0
Trinity Collegiate; 1; 1; 1; 2
Laurence Manning; 1; 1; 1; 2;
Porter Gaud; 1; 1; 1; 3
Pinewood Prep; 0; 2; 1; 3
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
First Baptist 23, Augusta Christian 21
Hammond 28, Laurence Manning 7
Ben Lippen 35, Trinity Collegiate 32
Pinewood Prep 37, John Paull II 33
Heathwood Hall 41, Porter Gaud 13
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Laurence Manning at Florence Christian
Trinity Collegiate at Hammond
Heathwood Hall at First Baptist
Hilton Head Christian at Pinewood Prep
2A
REGION 2
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Pee Dee Academy; 1; 0; 4; 0
Carolina Academy; 1; 0; 2; 0
Williamsburg Academy; 1; 0; 3; 1
Spartanburg Christian; 0; 1; 1; 3
Florence Christian; 0; 2; 0; 4
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Carolina Academy at Dillon Christian, ppd.
Pee Dee Academy 24, Lee Academy 8
Williamsburg Academy 14, Thomas Sumter 0
Spartanburg Christian 33, Northwood Academy 0
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Williamsburg Academy at Pee Dee Academy
Lee Academy at Dillon Christian
Laurence Manning at Florence Christian
A
REGION 2
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Dillon Christian; 2; 0; 3; 1
Lee Academy; 1; 0; 3; 2
Thomas Sumter; 1; 1; 1; 3
Calhoun Academy; 1; 2; 1; 3
Christian Academy; 0; 0; 0; 4
The King’s Academy; 0; 2; 0; 3
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Carolina Academy at Dillon Christian, ppd
Pee Dee Academy 24, Lee Academy 8
Williamsburg Academy 14, Thomas Sumter 0
Dorchester Academy 41, Christian Academy 7
Calhoun Academy 56, The King’s Academy 7
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Lee Academy at Dillon Christian
St. John's Christian at The King's Academy
Calhoun Academy at Dorchester Academy
Christian Academy at Thomas Sumter
