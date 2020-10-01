 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS, OCT. 2, 2020
PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS, OCT. 2, 2020

fmn football logo

SCHSL

4A

REGION 6

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Myrtle Beach; 1; 0; 1; 0

North Myrtle Beach; 1;0 ; 1; 0

West Florence; 1; 0; 1; 0

South Florence; 0; 0; 0; 1

Darlington; 0; 1; 0; 1

Hartsville; 0; 1; 0; 1

Wilson; 0; 1; 0; 1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Myrtle Beach 69, Darlington 0

North Myrtle Beach 40, Hartsville 21

Carolina Forest 40, South Florence 14

West Florence 35, Wilson 7

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Hartsville at West Florence

South Florence at North Myrtle Beach

Wilson at Darlington

Myrtle Beach at Georgetown

3A

REGION 6

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Lake City; 1; 0; 1; 0

Marlboro County; 1; 0; 1; 0

Camden; 0; 0; 0; 0

Crestwood; 0; 1; 0; 1

Lakewood; 0; 0; 0; 1

Manning; 0; 1; 0; 1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Aynor 8, Lakewood 6

Lake City 38, Crestwood 24

Marlboro County 21, Manning 14

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Crestwood at Marlboro County

Lakewood at Lake City

Camden at Manning

REGION 7

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Georgetown; 1; 0; 1; 0

Aynor; 0; 0; 1; 0

Dillon; 0; 0; 0; 0

Loris; 0; 0; 0; 0

Waccamaw; 0; 1; 0; 1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Aynor 8, Lakewood 6

Loris at Dillon, ppd

Georgetown 8, Waccamaw 7

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Aynor at Dillon

Myrtle Beach at Georgetown

Loris at Waccamaw

2A

REGION 4

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Andrew Jackson; 1; 0; 1; 0

Cheraw; 1; 0; 1; 0

North Central; 1; 0; 1 ;0

Buford; 0; 1; 0; 1

Central; 0; 1; 0; 1

Chesterfield; 0; 1; 0; 1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Cheraw 28, Buford 7

Andrew Jackson 15,Central 8

North Central 37,Chesterfield 7

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Andrew Jackson at North Central

Chesterfield at Buford

Central at Cheraw

REGION 2

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Latta; 1; 0; 1; 0

Marion; 1; 0; 1; 0

Mullins; 0; 0; 0; 0

Andrews; 0; 1; 0; 1

Kingstree; 0; 1; 0; 1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Marion 28, Andrews 20

Latta 8, Kingstree 6

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kingstree at Marion

Andrews at Mullins

A

REGION 2

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

C.A. Johnson; 1; 0; 1; 0

Lamar; 1; 0; 1; 0

McBee; 0; 0; 0; 0

Great Falls; 0; 1; 0; 1

Lewisville; 0; 1; 0; 1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

C.A. Johnson 21, Lewisville 14

Lamar 44, Great Falls 12

FRIDAY'S GAMES

McBee at Lamar

Great Falls at C.A. Johnson

REGION 4

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

C.E. Murray; 0; 1; 0; 1

Scott’s Branch; 1; 0; 1; 0

Hemingway; 0; 0; 0; 1

Carvers Bay; 1; 0; 1; 0

East Clarendon; 0; 1; 0; 1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Carvers Bay 14, C.E. Murray 8

Scott’s Branch 16, East Clarendon 14

Timmonsville 15, Hemingway 0

FRIDAY'S GAMES

East Clarendon at Lake View

C.E. Murray at Hemingway

Carvers Bay at Scott’s Branch

REGION 5

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Johnsonville; 1; 0; 1; 0

Lake View; 1; 0; 1; 0

Timmonsville; 0; 0; 1; 0

Green Sea Floyds; 0; 1; 0; 1

Hannah-Pamplico; 0; 1; 0; 1

LAST WEEK

Lake View 28, Green Sea Floyds 14

Johnsonville 34,Hannah-Pamplico 20

Timmonsville 15, Hemingway 0

FRIDAY'S GAMES

East Clarendon at Lake View

Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds

Johnsonville at Timmonsville

SCISA

3A

REGION 2

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

First Baptist; 2; 0; 5; 0

Trinity Collegiate; 1; 1; 1; 2

Laurence Manning; 1; 1; 1; 2;

Porter Gaud; 1; 1; 1; 3

Pinewood Prep; 0; 2; 1; 3

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

First Baptist 23, Augusta Christian 21

Hammond 28, Laurence Manning 7

Ben Lippen 35, Trinity Collegiate 32

Pinewood Prep 37, John Paull II 33

Heathwood Hall 41, Porter Gaud 13

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Laurence Manning at Florence Christian

Trinity Collegiate at Hammond

Heathwood Hall at First Baptist

Hilton Head Christian at Pinewood Prep

2A

REGION 2

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Pee Dee Academy; 1; 0; 4; 0

Carolina Academy; 1; 0; 2; 0

Williamsburg Academy; 1; 0; 3; 1

Spartanburg Christian; 0; 1; 1; 3

Florence Christian; 0; 2; 0; 4

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Carolina Academy at Dillon Christian, ppd.

Pee Dee Academy 24, Lee Academy 8

Williamsburg Academy 14, Thomas Sumter 0

Spartanburg Christian 33, Northwood Academy 0

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Williamsburg Academy at Pee Dee Academy

Lee Academy at Dillon Christian

Laurence Manning at Florence Christian

A

REGION 2

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Dillon Christian; 2; 0; 3; 1

Lee Academy; 1; 0; 3; 2

Thomas Sumter; 1; 1; 1; 3

Calhoun Academy; 1; 2; 1; 3

Christian Academy; 0; 0; 0; 4

The King’s Academy; 0; 2; 0; 3

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Carolina Academy at Dillon Christian, ppd

Pee Dee Academy 24, Lee Academy 8

Williamsburg Academy 14, Thomas Sumter 0

Dorchester Academy 41, Christian Academy 7

Calhoun Academy 56, The King’s Academy 7

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Lee Academy at Dillon Christian

St. John's Christian at The King's Academy

Calhoun Academy at Dorchester Academy

Christian Academy at Thomas Sumter

