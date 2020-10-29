 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS, OCT. 30, 2020
PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS, OCT. 30, 2020

SCHSL

4A

REGION 6

;REGION;OVERALL

;W;L;W;L

North Myrtle Beach;5;0;5;0

Myrtle Beach;3;1;4;1

Wilson;3;2;3;2

West Florence;2;2;3;2

Hartsville;1;3;2;3

South Florence;1;3;1;4

Darlington;0;4;0;4

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Hartsville 42, South Florence 34

North Myrtle Beach 28, West Florence 21

Wilson 41, Myrtle Beach 38

THURSDAY'S GAME

Darlington at West Florence

FRIDAY'S GAMES

South Florence at Myrtle Beach

Hartsville at Wilson

3A

REGION 6

;REGION;OVERALL

;W;L;W;L

Camden;4;0;4;0

Lake City;2;1;2;1

Crestwood;3;2;3;2

Marlboro County;2;2;2;2

Lakewood;1;3;1;4

Manning;0;4;0;5

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Crestwood 27, Lakewood 6

Camden 52, Marlboro County 14

Mid-Carolina 43, Manning 18

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Lake City at Marlboro County

Lakewood at Camden

Marion at Manning

REGION 7

;REGION;OVERALL

;W;L;W;L

Dillon;3;0;3;0

Aynor;3;1;3;1

Loris;2;1;2;1

Georgetown;1;3;1;3

Waccamaw;0;4;0;4

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Dillon 52, Georgetown 0

Aynor 45, Loris 26

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Dillon at Loris

Aynor at Green Sea Floyd

Georgetown at Carvers Bay

Lake View at Waccamaw

2A

REGION 4

;REGION;OVERALL

;W;L;W;L

Cheraw;3;0;3;0

North Central;3;0;3;0

Andrew Jackson;1;1;1;1

Buford;1;2;1;2

Central;0;2;0;2

Chesterfield;0;3;0;3

LAST WEEK'S GAME

Cheraw 28, Central 6

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Chesterfield at Andrew Jackson

REGION 2

;REGION;OVERALL

;W;L;W;L

Marion;3;1;3;1

Andrews;3;1;3;1

Latta;1;2;1;2

Kingstree;1;2;1;2

Mullins;0;2;0;2

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Marion 34, Mullins 0

Andrews 42, Latta 18

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Marion at Manning

Mullins at Latta, ppd

Hemingway at Kingstree

1A

REGION 2

;REGION;OVERALL

;W;L;W;L

Lamar;4;0;4;1

C.A. Johnson;2;1;3;1

Lewisville;1;2;1;2

Great Falls;1;3;1;3

McBee;0;2;0;2

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Lamar 50, C.A. Johnson 44 (OT)

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 28, Great Falls 0

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Lamar at Timmonsville

East Clarendon at Lewisville

REGION 4

;REGION;OVERALL

;W;L;W;L

Carvers Bay;4;0;5;0

C.E. Murray;3;1;3;2

Scott’s Branch;2;2;2;3

East Clarendon;1;3;1;4

Hemingway;0;4;0;5

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

C.E. Murray 50, East Clarendon 28

Carvers Bay 27, Hemingway 8

Johnsonville 38, Scott’s Branch 22

FRIDAY'S GAMES

East Clarendon at Lewisville

Hemingway at Kingstree

Carvers Bay at Georgetown

C.E. Murray at Johnsonville

REGION 5

;REGION;OVERALL

;W;L;W;L

Lake View;4;0;5;0

Johnsonville;3;1;4;1

Green Sea Floyds;3;2;4;2

Hannah-Pamplico;1;4;1;5

Timmonsville;0;4;1;4

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Johnsonville 38, Scott’s Branch 22

Green Sea Floyd 55, Timmonsville 20

Lake View 42, Hannah-Pamplico 8

FRIDAY'S GAMES

C.E. Murray at Johnsonville

Lamar at Timmonsville

Lake View at Waccamaw

SCISA

3A

REGION 2

;REGION;OVERALL

;W;L;W;L

First Baptist;3;0;8;0

Laurence Manning;3;1;6;3

Porter-Gaud;2;1;3;3

Trinity Collegiate;2;2;3;5

Pinewood Prep;0;5;1;7

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Laurence Manning 34, Trinity Collegiate 7

Porter-Gaud 38, Ben Lippen 28

First Baptist 37, Pinewood Prep 27

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Trinity Collegiate at Cardinal Newman

Northwood Academy at Pinewood Prep

Laurence Manning at Wilson Hall

Porter-Gaud at First Baptist

2A

REGION 2

;REGION;OVERALL

;W;L;W;L

Pee Dee Academy;3;0;6;0

Carolina Academy;2;1;4;1

Florence Christian;2;2;2;6

Williamsburg Academy;1;2;4;3

Spartanburg Christian;0;3;1;6

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Carolina Academy 20, Williamsburg Academy 10

Florence Christian 42, Spartanburg Christian 13

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Spartanburg Christian at Williamsburg Academy

Pee Dee Academy at Carolina Academy

Orangeburg Prep at Florence Christian

1A

REGION 2

;REGION;OVERALL

;W;L;W;L

Lee Academy;4;0;6;3

Dillon Christian;3;1;4;2

Christian Academy;2;2;2;6

Calhoun Academy; 2;2;2;5

Thomas Sumter;1;3; 1; 5

The King’s Academy;0;4; 0;7

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Calhoun Academy 33, Thomas Sumter 6

Dillon Christian 58, Christian Academy 0

Lee Academy 49, The King’s Academy 12

FRIDAY'S GAMES

The King’s Academy at Dillon Christian

Christian Academy at Calhoun Academy

Thomas Sumter at Lee Academy

