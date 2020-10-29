PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS, OCT. 30, 2020

SCHSL
4A
REGION 6
;REGION;OVERALL
;W;L;W;L
North Myrtle Beach;5;0;5;0
Myrtle Beach;3;1;4;1
Wilson;3;2;3;2
West Florence;2;2;3;2
Hartsville;1;3;2;3
South Florence;1;3;1;4
Darlington;0;4;0;4
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Hartsville 42, South Florence 34
North Myrtle Beach 28, West Florence 21
Wilson 41, Myrtle Beach 38
THURSDAY'S GAME
Darlington at West Florence
FRIDAY'S GAMES
South Florence at Myrtle Beach
Hartsville at Wilson
3A
REGION 6
;REGION;OVERALL
;W;L;W;L
Camden;4;0;4;0
Lake City;2;1;2;1
Crestwood;3;2;3;2
Marlboro County;2;2;2;2
Lakewood;1;3;1;4
Manning;0;4;0;5
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Crestwood 27, Lakewood 6
Camden 52, Marlboro County 14
Mid-Carolina 43, Manning 18
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Lake City at Marlboro County
Lakewood at Camden
Marion at Manning
REGION 7
;REGION;OVERALL
;W;L;W;L
Dillon;3;0;3;0
Aynor;3;1;3;1
Loris;2;1;2;1
Georgetown;1;3;1;3
Waccamaw;0;4;0;4
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Dillon 52, Georgetown 0
Aynor 45, Loris 26
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Dillon at Loris
Aynor at Green Sea Floyd
Georgetown at Carvers Bay
Lake View at Waccamaw
2A
REGION 4
;REGION;OVERALL
;W;L;W;L
Cheraw;3;0;3;0
North Central;3;0;3;0
Andrew Jackson;1;1;1;1
Buford;1;2;1;2
Central;0;2;0;2
Chesterfield;0;3;0;3
LAST WEEK'S GAME
Cheraw 28, Central 6
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Chesterfield at Andrew Jackson
REGION 2
;REGION;OVERALL
;W;L;W;L
Marion;3;1;3;1
Andrews;3;1;3;1
Latta;1;2;1;2
Kingstree;1;2;1;2
Mullins;0;2;0;2
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Marion 34, Mullins 0
Andrews 42, Latta 18
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Marion at Manning
Mullins at Latta, ppd
Hemingway at Kingstree
1A
REGION 2
;REGION;OVERALL
;W;L;W;L
Lamar;4;0;4;1
C.A. Johnson;2;1;3;1
Lewisville;1;2;1;2
Great Falls;1;3;1;3
McBee;0;2;0;2
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Lamar 50, C.A. Johnson 44 (OT)
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 28, Great Falls 0
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Lamar at Timmonsville
East Clarendon at Lewisville
REGION 4
;REGION;OVERALL
;W;L;W;L
Carvers Bay;4;0;5;0
C.E. Murray;3;1;3;2
Scott’s Branch;2;2;2;3
East Clarendon;1;3;1;4
Hemingway;0;4;0;5
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
C.E. Murray 50, East Clarendon 28
Carvers Bay 27, Hemingway 8
Johnsonville 38, Scott’s Branch 22
FRIDAY'S GAMES
East Clarendon at Lewisville
Hemingway at Kingstree
Carvers Bay at Georgetown
C.E. Murray at Johnsonville
REGION 5
;REGION;OVERALL
;W;L;W;L
Lake View;4;0;5;0
Johnsonville;3;1;4;1
Green Sea Floyds;3;2;4;2
Hannah-Pamplico;1;4;1;5
Timmonsville;0;4;1;4
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Johnsonville 38, Scott’s Branch 22
Green Sea Floyd 55, Timmonsville 20
Lake View 42, Hannah-Pamplico 8
FRIDAY'S GAMES
C.E. Murray at Johnsonville
Lamar at Timmonsville
Lake View at Waccamaw
SCISA
3A
REGION 2
;REGION;OVERALL
;W;L;W;L
First Baptist;3;0;8;0
Laurence Manning;3;1;6;3
Porter-Gaud;2;1;3;3
Trinity Collegiate;2;2;3;5
Pinewood Prep;0;5;1;7
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Laurence Manning 34, Trinity Collegiate 7
Porter-Gaud 38, Ben Lippen 28
First Baptist 37, Pinewood Prep 27
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Trinity Collegiate at Cardinal Newman
Northwood Academy at Pinewood Prep
Laurence Manning at Wilson Hall
Porter-Gaud at First Baptist
2A
REGION 2
;REGION;OVERALL
;W;L;W;L
Pee Dee Academy;3;0;6;0
Carolina Academy;2;1;4;1
Florence Christian;2;2;2;6
Williamsburg Academy;1;2;4;3
Spartanburg Christian;0;3;1;6
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Carolina Academy 20, Williamsburg Academy 10
Florence Christian 42, Spartanburg Christian 13
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Spartanburg Christian at Williamsburg Academy
Pee Dee Academy at Carolina Academy
Orangeburg Prep at Florence Christian
1A
REGION 2
;REGION;OVERALL
;W;L;W;L
Lee Academy;4;0;6;3
Dillon Christian;3;1;4;2
Christian Academy;2;2;2;6
Calhoun Academy; 2;2;2;5
Thomas Sumter;1;3; 1; 5
The King’s Academy;0;4; 0;7
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Calhoun Academy 33, Thomas Sumter 6
Dillon Christian 58, Christian Academy 0
Lee Academy 49, The King’s Academy 12
FRIDAY'S GAMES
The King’s Academy at Dillon Christian
Christian Academy at Calhoun Academy
Thomas Sumter at Lee Academy
