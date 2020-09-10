 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS, SEPT. 10, 2020
PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS, SEPT. 10, 2020

SCISA

CLASS 3A

REGION 2

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

First Baptist; 1; 0; 2; 0

Trinity Collegiate; 1; 0; 1; 0

Porter -Gaud; 0; 0; 0; 1

Pinewood Prep; 0; 1; 0; 1

Laurence Manning; 0; 1;0;2

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

First Baptist 17, Laurence Manning 14

Trinity Collegiate 39, Pinewood Prep 32

Hammond 54, Porter-Gaud 7

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Thomas Heyward at Trinity Collegiate

Laurence Manning at Porter-Gaud

Ben Lippen at First Baptist

Pinewood Prep at Wilson Hall

CLASS 2A

REGION 2

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Pee Dee Academy; 1; 0; 2; 0

Carolina Academy; 0; 0; 1; 0

Oakbrook Prep; 0; 0; 0; 0

Williamsburg Academy; 0; 0; 1; 1

Florence Christian; 0; 0; 0; 2

Spartanburg Christian; 0; 0; 0; 2

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Carolina Academy 41, Thomas Sumter 6

Pee Dee Academy 56, Florence Christian 19

Greenwood Christian 41, Spartanburg Christian 13

Williamsburg Academy 38, Christian Academy 7

FRIDAYS’ GAMES

Spartanburg Christian at Carolina Academy

Williamsburg Academy at Florence Christian

Pee Dee Academy at The King’s Academy

CLASS A

REGION 2

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Thomas Sumter; 1; 0; 1; 1

Dillon Christian; 0; 0; 1; 1

Lee Academy; 0; 0; 1; 1

Calhoun Academy; 0; 0; 0; 1

Christian Academy; 0; 0; 0; 2

The King’s Academy; 0; 1; 0;1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Williamsburg Academy 38, Christian Academy 7

Carolina Academy 41, Thomas Sumter 6

Orangeburg Prep 57, Calhoun Academy 6

Wilson Hall 40, Lee Academy 6

St. John’s Christian 35, Dillon Christian 26

FRIDAYS’ GAMES

Pee Dee Academy at The King’s Academy

Lee Academy at Calhoun Academy

St. John’s Christian at Christian Academy

Dillon Christian at Thomas Sumter

Tags

