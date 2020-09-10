PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS, SEPT. 10, 2020

SCISA
CLASS 3A
REGION 2
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
First Baptist; 1; 0; 2; 0
Trinity Collegiate; 1; 0; 1; 0
Porter -Gaud; 0; 0; 0; 1
Pinewood Prep; 0; 1; 0; 1
Laurence Manning; 0; 1;0;2
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
First Baptist 17, Laurence Manning 14
Trinity Collegiate 39, Pinewood Prep 32
Hammond 54, Porter-Gaud 7
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Thomas Heyward at Trinity Collegiate
Laurence Manning at Porter-Gaud
Ben Lippen at First Baptist
Pinewood Prep at Wilson Hall
CLASS 2A
REGION 2
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Pee Dee Academy; 1; 0; 2; 0
Carolina Academy; 0; 0; 1; 0
Oakbrook Prep; 0; 0; 0; 0
Williamsburg Academy; 0; 0; 1; 1
Florence Christian; 0; 0; 0; 2
Spartanburg Christian; 0; 0; 0; 2
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Carolina Academy 41, Thomas Sumter 6
Pee Dee Academy 56, Florence Christian 19
Greenwood Christian 41, Spartanburg Christian 13
Williamsburg Academy 38, Christian Academy 7
FRIDAYS’ GAMES
Spartanburg Christian at Carolina Academy
Williamsburg Academy at Florence Christian
Pee Dee Academy at The King’s Academy
CLASS A
REGION 2
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Thomas Sumter; 1; 0; 1; 1
Dillon Christian; 0; 0; 1; 1
Lee Academy; 0; 0; 1; 1
Calhoun Academy; 0; 0; 0; 1
Christian Academy; 0; 0; 0; 2
The King’s Academy; 0; 1; 0;1
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Williamsburg Academy 38, Christian Academy 7
Carolina Academy 41, Thomas Sumter 6
Orangeburg Prep 57, Calhoun Academy 6
Wilson Hall 40, Lee Academy 6
St. John’s Christian 35, Dillon Christian 26
FRIDAYS’ GAMES
Pee Dee Academy at The King’s Academy
Lee Academy at Calhoun Academy
St. John’s Christian at Christian Academy
Dillon Christian at Thomas Sumter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!