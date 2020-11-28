2020-21 PEE DEE BOYS' PREP BASKETBALL CAPSULES

COACH'S QUOTE: “Since COVID-19 wiped out our summer practices and fall open season it is exciting to finally get these guys on the court and play basketball. We have a lot of things to cover and a short time to do it, but I am excited about coaching this team. We have a solid core of returning players who will be asked to expand their roles this year and I like how hard we play. It will be important that we learn to play together and develop a defensive mentality because we begin play in the toughest region in the state in early December. Every night will be a battle and we look forward to competing. Our focus will be on constant improvement and our goal will be to be playing our best basketball down the stretch.”