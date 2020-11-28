2020-21 PEE DEE BOYS' PREP BASKETBALL CAPSULES

C. E. MURRAY WAR EAGLES
COACH: Neilson Hilton
KEY RETURNERS: Notorious Grant (Senior Guard), Henry Evans (Sophomore Guard), Sheldon Bradley (Senior Forward).
KEY NEWCOMERS: Nyziah Alston (Senior Forward), Amond Myers, Devante McClary
COACH'S QUOTE: “This year's team has some experience and should make great strides this year, but must work hard every day. Senior leadership should be a big factor in our success, and the team is looking forward to the challenges during non-conference and conference play.”
THE CAROLINA ACADEMY BOBCATS
COACH: Robert Phillips (11th season).
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 14-8
KEY RETURNERS: Matthew Joye, Matt Gaskins, Cade Castles and Brennan Smith.
KEY NEWCOMERS: Makarius Epps, Adam Evans, Chris Jernigan
COACH'S QUOTE: “I look forward to the opportunity to coach this group. We return three starters and our three leading scorers in seniors Joye, Gaskins and Castles. We are excited what the new additions will add to this group and have high expectations for this team.”
CARVERS BAY BEARS
COACH: Jeff Mezzatesta (16th year at CBHS, 248-175) (291-196 in 19th year overall) (27th year in coaching at all levels).
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 13- 13: Lost in 1st Round of SCHSL Class AA Playoffs to Allendale-Fairfax.
KEY RETURNERS: Montenious Bromell - returning Al Region; Tevin Young - Returning All Region; Tony Bell - Preseason 1st Team All Region 4A; Javon Walker, Josh Walker, Terrell Walker, Havaughn Greene, Jalen Smalls, KC Brockington.
KEY NEWCOMERS: Tavion Coles, Richard Bromell Jr
COACH'S QUOTE: “We are still very young and but have a very strong core to work with once football season is over, as every one of our 15 players but two play football at CBHS. As usual, we will play a very hard non-conference schedule loaded with five Class 5A opponents and almost every team on the schedule having made the playoffs in their region/conference last year. The ceiling for this team, which returns a lot of talent from last year could be very high if they come ready to work and hold the standard and tradition of our basketball program at Carvers Bay High School.”
CHERAW BRAVES
COACH: Rob Mammes (27-26 in 2 years Cheraw).
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 16-12, lost in lower state final
KEY RETURNERS: The whole eight-player rotation returns with exception of one senior.
COACH'S QUOTE: “The vast majority of our lower-state finalist team is returning. Last year, we made a great playoff run. We did it by outworking, out-preparing and outsmarting other teams, not by sheer talent. As long as my kids remember what got us there and who we are, we should have another strong year.”
DARLINGTON FALCONS
COACH: Anthony Heilbronn (third year, 42-14 overall and at Darlington).
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 18-10
KEY RETURNERS: Deuce Hudson, Tre'Quan Scott, Qua'liek Lewis, Daniel Perkins, Davion Bowens
COACH'S QUOTE: "UBUNTU - I am because we are"
DILLON WILDCATS
COACH: Bryan Grice
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 6-10.
KEY RETURNERS: Ja Carry Cabbagestalk, Chris Wright.
KEY NEWCOMERS: Marco Bethea, Charles Brayboy.
COACH'S QUOTE: “we work hard, we play hard, we stay safe!”
DILLON CHRISTIAN SCHOOL WARRIORS
COACH: Bo Stone
LAST YEAR'S RECORD:25-6
KEY RETURNERS: Weston Glassgow, Adam Norman, Ethan Brewington, Josh Brown, Caleb Boykin.
KEY NEWCOMERS: Greyson Singeltary, Dewayne McCormick, Cam Sweat, Colby Strickland, Hayden Hickman
COACH'S QUOTE: “We replace six seniors from last year’s team, but we should be incredibly athletic again this year. Look for us to play up-tempo and really try to get after it on both ends of the court. We will look to make another deep run in the state playoffs this spring.”
EAST CLARENDON WOLVERINES
COACH: Seneca Barron (63-38 Overall)
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 18-6
KEY RETURNERS: Keyon Wilson-Captain, Josh Barringer-Captain, Landon Strickland-Captain, Ty'mere Cooper
KEY NEWCOMERS: Ellis Graham 9th Grade 6'6; Devan Harrison 11th Grade 5'10; Damien White 11th Grade 5'10; Jordan Thames 9th Grade 6'3.
EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN CRUSADERS
COACH: Rick Fountain (third year, 91-73 in 10 years, overall).
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 5-12
KEY RETURNERS: Jeffery Powell, Abie Coward, Dalton Batts, Andruw St. Ours
KEY NEWCOMERS: Lucas Geddes, Braden Cannon, Will Long, Brennan Atkinson, Rhett Mullis, Ethan Anderson, Rhett Stuckey,
COACH’S QUOTE: “Looking forward to making progress every day with hard work, trust and growing as a team.”
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL EAGLES
COACH: Clay Bochette (7-15 in 1 year at Florence Christian, 11-29 overall).
KEY RETURNERS: Clayton Bochette(Sr., PG/SG, selected to all region & north/south teams); Robbie Jordan(Sr., SG/SF); Jackson Gray(Sr., C/PF); Sophomore - Emekah Johnson (Soph., PF, selected to north/south team).
KEY NEWCOMERS: Dylan Greene(PG/SG) Freshman; Juels Huntley(PG) Freshman; Juw-el Huntley(SG) Sophomore; Harrison Forehand(G/F).
COACH'S QUOTE: “Praying for a safe and healthy season for all involved, especially players and coaches. I'm excited to see this group compete and work hard to achieve our goals.”
HANNAH PAMPLICO RAIDERS
COACH: Jimmy Williams (4th year, 25-42)
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 3-17
KEY RETURNERS: Cyrus Ellison (Jr.), Zander Poston (Jr.), Davian Coaxum (Sr.), Jordan Lawson (Sr.) Victor Jackson (Sr.) Kennan Kelly (Jr.) Jason Graham (Jr.).
KEY NEWCOMERS: Tyris Jenkins (PF) Kenny Fleming (SF) Floyd Eaddy.
COACH'S QUOTE: “Last season, the program took a step back with a youth movement and lack of experience. This year’s team should be very competitive, and with the addition of a few new pieces, an experienced deep team. Anything worth having requires work, and these young men have worked very hard in the weight room getting themselves prepared to play.”
HARTSVILLE RED FOXES
COACH: Yusuf English (99-84 overall)
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 9-17
KEY RETURNERS: Cesare Edwards, Jordan Blue, DeAndre Huggins, Jamari Briggs, ZyKee Knox
KEY NEWCOMERS: Tristan LeXander, Xzavier Thaggard, Kameron Foman
COACH'S QUOTE: "Champions reign supreme."
HEMINGWAY TIGERS
COACH: Earnest Taylor
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 9-9.
KEY RETURNERS: Malik Cooper, Josh King, Jalen Williams
COACH'S QUOTE: “Play as you practice.”
JOHNSONVILLE FLASHES
COACH: Harris Avant
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 20-2
KEY RETURNERS: Quez Lewis, Jace Avant and Tyland Timmons
KEY NEWCOMERS: Daquan Burroughs, Alontre Pressley and Travis Wilson
COACH’S QUOTE: “We hope to build on last year’s success. This year, we will be in a new region and will be faced with different challenges. We do have a good nucleus of players returning from last year and they understand the work that is required to be successful. A lot of our success will fall on the leadership of our point guard Quez Lewis who was a Class 2A all-state player last year. Quez in complimented well by Jace Avant who is our shooting guard and led the team in 3-point shooting percentage last year. Stepping in at the center position this year will be 6-5 Tyland Timmons and Wyatt Smith, in which both of these guys made tremendous improvement last year as reserves. We look forward to a new season with new teams on our schedule.”
KINGSTREE JAGUARS
COACH: John Adkins (1st year).
KEY RETURNERS: CJ Faulton, Sr PG Hakeem Barr, Jr SG
KEY NEWCOMERS: Khamis Wilson, So PF/SF
COACHES QUOTE: “I'm very excited to be coaching this group of young men. We've got a lot of versatility on this year's team. If we bring our lunch pail to work every day, we'll have a chance to improve a lot throughout the year.”
LAKE CITY PANTHERS
COACH: Stan Adams (0-0)
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 12-11 overall 7-3 region
KEY RETURNERS: Hilshon Bailey, E.J. McClam, Bryce McIntosh, Ja’Maurion Franklin, Cledieas Alston
KEY NEWCOMERS: Shamontae Burgess, Mykel Croker, Bryson Rose, Jaliek Washington
COACH'S QUOTE: “We lost two key players in Malik Hailey (Erskine), and Justin Johnson (Wingate). But we return plenty of experience. Seniors Hilshon Bailey, and E.J. McClam return as the top two scorers and rebounders. Junior forward Ja’Maurion Franklin, senior point guard Bryce McIntosh, while adding Shamontae Burgess, Sophomore Mykel Croker and freshmen Bryson Rose. Jaliek Washington is expected to help man the post this season also. We have a perfect mix of youth, size, athleticism and experience. The sky is the limit for this team, how far we go depends on the amount of effort we the coaches and the players put into becoming better each day.”
LAKE VIEW WILD GATORS
COACH: Jeffery Ceasar
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 12-12
KEY RETURNERS: DJ Bethea, Marquise Johnson, Da'Correus Ford, Ja'Correus Ford, Michael McInnis, and Raekwon McNeil
COACH'S QUOTE: “We lost a lot of senior leadership and scoring. However, we return some very talented players that I have high expectations for. We intended on contending for a spot in the playoffs.”
LAMAR SILVER FOXES
COACH: Frankie Johnson Sr (4-22 in one season at Lamar and overall).
KEY RETURNERS: Delontae Martin, Derrick Higgins , Tavaris Dolford, Rashad Johnson, Jaimeke Dukes , Ja'Quan Toney.
KEY NEWCOMERS: Jamieson Gardner , Ra'zell Byrd , Jeremy Price , Tilque Davis,
COACH'S QUOTE: “The 3D's - Discipline - Desire – Dedication.”
LATTA VIKINGS
COACH: Chris German
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 10-9.
KEY RETURNERS: Trevon Miles, Jamar Jones, Tydreck DeBerry, D.J. Griffin, Andrew Bryant, Tysean Johnson, Jamario Taylor, Jordan McRae, Kwame Hennegan
KEY NEWCOMERS: Phil Davis, Alex Strickland, Brandon Hunt, Laterrian Israel, Sam Grice, Savad McGirt
COACH'S QUOTE: "Offense sells tickets, Defense wins games, Rebounding wins championships" -Pat Summit
LEE CENTRAL STALLIONS
COACH: Xavier Harry (2nd Year, 23-5 Record)
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 23-5
KEY RETURNERS: Jaheim Dixon (Sr), Daurrion Kelly (Sr), Derrick Bradley (Jr), Kalen Pollard (Sr), Samaki Hickmon (JR), Javontae Price (Sr)
COACH'S QUOTE: "You get out what you put in!"
McBEE PANTHERS
COACH: Patrick Cook (72-76 at McBee, 216-178 overall).
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 7-11
KEY RETURNERS: Cole Brigman, Brady Boyle, Chad Brown
COACH'S QUOTE: “We will be very young, so we will have to work hard every game to earn the wins.”
MANNING MONARCHS
COACH: Rolando Shuler (4th year, 58-19 overall)
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 17-9
KEY RETURNERS: Corey Graham , Justin Daniels, Jeqwuan Hilton
COACH'S QUOTE: “The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team.”
MARANATHA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL BULLDOGS
COACH: Chris Lambert
KEY RETURNERS: Braiden Bevan, Grant Hanna, Bradley Reel, Christian Young.
KEY NEWCOMER: Brentson Smith.
COACH'S QUOTE: “When you all in there is no limit to what God can accomplish through you.”
MARION SWAMP FOXES
COACH: Andy Bostick (first year).
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 18-10
KEY RETURNERS: Levern Bell, Christian Brunson, Zy Charles, Santonio James, David Moore, T.J. Sanders, Mac Washington, and Jalik Wilson.
MARLBORO COUNTY BULLDOGS
COACH: LaTroy Brace 34-42 (at Marlboro County and overall).
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 20-8
KEY RETURNERS: DreVeon Scott, Devonta Oliver, Kieran Leviner
KEY NEWCOMERS: Caleb Brown, Prince Johnson
COACH'S QUOTE: “We look forward to picking up where we left off last year as region champs and making a deep run in the playoffs. We have a good amount of returners and a lot of help coming up from a successful JV team.”
MULLINS AUCTIONEERS
COACH: Eric Troy (second season, 34-14)
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 13-10 overall, 8-6 Region
KEY RETURNERS: Alim Legette, Kheauris Cross
KEY NEWCOMERS: Johnell Sindab, Nizail Robinson, Malachi Watson, Timothy Frazier Jr.
COACH'S QUOTE: “We're very excited about the possibilities this year. Losing senior leadership and production is always tough, but our returning players, along with the players from JV last year are anxious to make their mark. We have a good group of young men and our expectations are extremely high.”
PEE DEE ACADEMY GOLDEN EAGLES
COACH: Kyle Drew (7th year, 85-58 overall)
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 17-6
KEY RETURNERS: Cameron Weston, Caleb Oakley, and Hudson Spivey
COACH'S QUOTE: “We are excited to have an opportunity to play basketball, with all the uncertainty that has been going on this year. If we can develop some quality depth, I think we have an opportunity to make some noise in our region.”
SOUTH FLORENCE BRUINS
COACH: Christian Savage
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 10-16
KEY RETURNERS: Micah Harry, Kavarus Small; Merel Burgess, Dashad McFadden
KEY NEWCOMERS: 2021 Darian Wright, 2022 Dyquavyon Dickens, 2022 Tre McElveen.
COACHES QUOTE: “Locked In”
TIMMONSVILLE WHIRLWINDS
COACH: Colton Graham (1st year).
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 13-11
KEY RETURNERS: Christian Taylor; Jahiem Green; Justice McNeil.
KEY NEWCOMERS: Richard Ennis, Xavier Brown, Tremel Echols.
COACH'S QUOTE: “Everyone can improve abilities if they have a coach who believes in them.”
TRINITY COLLEGIATE SCHOOL TITANS
COACH: Mike Teasley (second year at Trinity Collegiate)
LAST YEAR: 23-8
KEY RETURNERS: Tre McLeod, Bessanty Saragba, Bewan Balle Bonza, Dalon Edwards, Griffin Folse, Spencer Scott.
KEY NEWCOMERS: Matthew Warren, Ryan Djoussa, Jamie Muldowney, Edmundas Doviltis, Taevean Famitimi-Brown.
COACH'S QUOTE: “Truly excited about the opportunity to play this season. We are looking forward to safely play the sport that our kids work so hard to play.”
WEST FLORENCE KNIGHTS
COACH: Nathan Livesay (1st year at West Florence, 213-112 overall).
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 17-9
KEY RETURNERS: Travis Cooper (Sr), Deondre Cunningham (Sr.), Avion McBride (Jr), Valerian Bruce (Jr.) Darren Lloyd (So.), Bryson Graves (So.)
COACH'S QUOTE: “Since COVID-19 wiped out our summer practices and fall open season it is exciting to finally get these guys on the court and play basketball. We have a lot of things to cover and a short time to do it, but I am excited about coaching this team. We have a solid core of returning players who will be asked to expand their roles this year and I like how hard we play. It will be important that we learn to play together and develop a defensive mentality because we begin play in the toughest region in the state in early December. Every night will be a battle and we look forward to competing. Our focus will be on constant improvement and our goal will be to be playing our best basketball down the stretch.”
WILSON TIGERS
COACH: Carlos Powell (1st year at Wilson)
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 6-19
KEY RETURNERS: Zandae Butler, NyJae Hines
KEY NEWCOMERS: Brycen Boone
COACH'S QUOTE: “Dreams Only Get Greater...with WORK!! D.O.G.G. WORK DON'T LIE!”
