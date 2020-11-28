2020-21 PEE DEE GIRLS' PREP BASKETBALL CAPSULES

COACH'S QUOTE: "First and foremost, I would like to thank the SCHSL for letting us play (Football, volleyball, etc.) sports up to this point, THANK YOU. So, the SCHSL is giving all high school basketball coaches the go starting Nove. 2nd of this year. I think that my team will be more dedicated and more determine this season. We will raise the bar a little higher this year and we will see what the outcome going to be. All I can say for now is that we are giving the opportunity to play. Let's hope it stays this way."