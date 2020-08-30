25 years ago, Jeff Gordon won his first of six Southern 500s

DARLINGTON, S.C. – When it comes to racing in the Southern 500, no one tamed the Track Too Tough to Tame more than six-time winner Jeff Gordon.

In 1995, Gordon won the first of four consecutive Southern 500s.

Between 1995 and ’98, Gordon even won the Winston Million in 1996 and the No Bull Million in ’97.

No Cup driver in the history of the Southern 500, besides Gordon, has even won this race three consecutive times.

No wonder Darlington Raceway, home of this year’s 71st annual Southern 500, has a seating area named after Gordon (Jeff Gordon Finish Line Terrace).

“To me, Darlington really is what NASCAR is all about,” Gordon said in 2017. “And for me to be able to have the experiences I’ve had here, such great ones, being such a tough track. If you can win at Darlington, the respect you earn within the garage area, the sport and with the fans, it takes you to another level. As a race car driver, that’s what you strive for, to win at really tough race tracks and big races, doing it against the best and earning the respect among your competitors. And Darlington did that for me.”

Also winner of the 1996 Darlington spring race, Gordon captured the checkered flag seven times overall at Darlington (David Pearson had the most Darlington overall wins with 10). The only track Gordon won more races at is at Martinsville with nine.

But 25 years ago, at that 1995 Southern 500, Gordon started his Darlington dominance. Gordon went on to win the Cup points crown that year, the first of his four (the others were in 1997, ’98 and 2001).