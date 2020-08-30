25 years ago, Jeff Gordon won his first of six Southern 500s

DARLINGTON, S.C. – When it comes to racing in the Southern 500, no one tamed the Track Too Tough to Tame more than six-time winner Jeff Gordon.
In 1995, Gordon won the first of four consecutive Southern 500s.
Between 1995 and ’98, Gordon even won the Winston Million in 1996 and the No Bull Million in ’97.
No Cup driver in the history of the Southern 500, besides Gordon, has even won this race three consecutive times.
No wonder Darlington Raceway, home of this year’s 71st annual Southern 500, has a seating area named after Gordon (Jeff Gordon Finish Line Terrace).
“To me, Darlington really is what NASCAR is all about,” Gordon said in 2017. “And for me to be able to have the experiences I’ve had here, such great ones, being such a tough track. If you can win at Darlington, the respect you earn within the garage area, the sport and with the fans, it takes you to another level. As a race car driver, that’s what you strive for, to win at really tough race tracks and big races, doing it against the best and earning the respect among your competitors. And Darlington did that for me.”
Also winner of the 1996 Darlington spring race, Gordon captured the checkered flag seven times overall at Darlington (David Pearson had the most Darlington overall wins with 10). The only track Gordon won more races at is at Martinsville with nine.
But 25 years ago, at that 1995 Southern 500, Gordon started his Darlington dominance. Gordon went on to win the Cup points crown that year, the first of his four (the others were in 1997, ’98 and 2001).
It was also a memorable year for Gordon for other reasons, as he earned his first win that season at nearby Rockingham.
Gordon already had five wins before setting his car up for the 1995 Southern 500 start, where he would start fifth.
It was the start to a breakthrough race at Darlington in more ways than one. In his five previous Darlington races before that, Gordon finished in the top 10 once (sixth in the 1994 Southern 500).
As for those other four finishes? Gordon didn’t finish any better than 22nd.
But at age 24 in the No. 24 Chevy Monte Carlo on Sept. 3, 1995, this was to be Gordon’s day.
He had to recover from an early spinout, making him fall from fourth to 13th.
But Gordon was determined not to let this Darlington opportunity go to waste. He was four seconds ahead of the field after getting past Hut Stricklin on Lap 333. But after a caution, it was a shootout after that with Dale Earnhardt and Rusty Wallace.
Gordon's crew chief at the time, Ray Evernham, paid tribute to Gordon's grit after his early spinout.
"We won the race by him being able to hold the car that was not up to snuff at first," Evernham told reporters after that race. "I've just got myself a smart little race car driver who didn't give up on us."
After winning the 1996 Southern 500, that Winston Million was won by Gordon the next year.
“That was a big, big deal in those days,” Gordon said in 2017. “Man, we wanted to win this race so bad. We knew it was a good race track for us. There was a lot of hype. There was a TV show that we did. Just everything with the paint scheme to the media and the press that went into that. And then, to go and actually do it. To be a part of that and for it to happen here at this race track meant the world to me. So, unforgettable moments here. And now, that’s going to live on forever. I’m very proud.”
Then came the No Bull Million for Gordon in 1998.
Gordon won his other two Southern 500s in 2002 and ’07. And the bond between Gordon and Darlington was so strong, Gordon could not retire from the track when he wanted to.
Intending to retire after the 2015 season, Gordon drove in the ’16 Southern 500 while filling in for the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr.
