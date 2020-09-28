 Skip to main content
Bethea leads Lake View past top-ranked Green See Floyds 28-14
PREP FOOTBALL

Bethea leads Lake View past top-ranked Green See Floyds 28-14

Lake View logo

GREEN SEA, S.C. — D.J. Bethea passed for 142 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 54 yards to lead Lake View to a 28-14 win over top-ranked Green Sea Floyds on Monday.

Teammate Ja’Correus Ford rushed for 125 yards.

On defense, Tyson Monroe had five tackles and a sack.

L 6 14 0 8— 28

GF 7 0 7 0 — 14

FIRST QUARTER

GSF- Jaquan Dixon 1 run (Freddy Seratto kick), 8:23.

LV- Braxton Dimery 58 pass from D.J. Bethea (run failed), 6:25.

SECOND QUARTER

LV - Adarrian Dawkins 11 pass from Bethea (run failed), 11:44.

LV - A.Dawkins 6 run (Dawkins run), 1:28.

THIRD QUARTER

GSF - Dixon 20 run (Seratto kick), 3:00.

FOURTH QUARTER

LV - Trey Page 48 pass from Bethea (Bethea run), 9:21.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

PASSING − LV: D.J. Bethea 4-5-142-3.

RUSHING − LV: Ja’Correus Ford 21-125; D.J. Bethea 7-54; Adarrian Dawkins 4-21; Michael McInnis 3-24.

RECORD: LV 1-0, 1-0 Region 5-A.

NEXT GAME: Lake View will host East Clarendon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

