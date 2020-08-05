FLORENCE, S.C. – MUSC Health Florence Medical Center will host the U.S. Army Black Daggers Special Operations Parachute Demonstration Team as it salutes health care workers at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The all-inclusive event will salute firefighters, EMS, EMD, home health nurses, etc. MUSC Health Florence plans to have a large contingency of emergency health care workers and MUSC Care Team members present on the grassy area near the main door entrance to the hospital.
The event will be held weather permitting.
