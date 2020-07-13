FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart sensed the urgency for improvement even before his team’s first loss of the season Monday.
His team had gone through 10 wins to open the season. But one of those wins, July 2 against Sumter, made him think things had to change.
“We won that game (2-0), but we didn’t have it. I don’t know where our offense has been,” Urquhart said.
Friday’s 9-0 win against Dalzell-Shaw did little to boost Urquhart’s confidence.
“We had a couple of big innings against them, but we struggled,” he recalled.
On Monday, at home against Camden, Post 1’s offensive struggles continued. That, compounded by additional struggles on the mound, was enough for Camden to take advantage and win 5-1 at American Legion Field.
“When you face a team like Camden, they’re going to make you pay for it,” Urquhart said.
Camden scored four of its runs during the first three innings. Post 1, meanwhile, could not capitalize in the third and fifth innings with runners on second and third in the third.
“(Camden) played a lot better baseball than we did,” Urquhart said. “I was kind of disappointed with the way our approach was. … We didn’t pitch well, and we didn’t swing het bats, and those guys wanted it more. That’s the bottom line. They had a number of hits on two strikes, and our guys didn’t.”
After Post 1 starter Robbie Jordan recorded two quick outs in the first inning, Camden then set up its first run when Tate Abbott reached on a single with two strikes. The next batter, Sawyer Reeves, was hit by a pitch. And then, Jasen Stokes drove home Abbott – with two strikes.
“We made some bad pitches throughout the whole night, and they made us pay for it,” Urquhart said.
After George Derrick Floyd took over for Jordan in the second, Camden extended its lead with a Johnathan Sanders RBI single. Later in the inning, teammate Eddie Olmeda hit a two-run single to give his team a 4-0 lead.
“That takes us out of our small-ball game,” Urquhart said. “That takes us out of bunting, running and stealing. We have to get multiple runners on base. We had opportunities on second and third a couple of times, and our guys just didn’t get the job done.
After Camden extended its lead to 5-0 in the seventh, Mikey Morris led the bottom half with a double. He scored a short time later on D.P. Pendergrass’ single (Pendergrass finished 2 for 4).
The three-game series between the two teams resumes this week with 7:30 p.m. games at American Legion Field on Wednesday and Friday.
