DARLINGTON NOTEBOOK: Darlington will enforce Confederate flag policy

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp was asked in early August if he thinks the Sons of Confederate Veterans would try anything akin to flying a “Defund NASCAR” banner over the Track Too Tough to Tame as they did at Talladega Superspeedway’s June race now that Confederate flags are outright banned at NASCAR events.

“I can’t say that I expect to see something like that,” Tharp said.

Since the two impromptu Darlington spring races, NASCAR has since banned confederate flags from its races – two days after Cup driver Bubba Wallace called for the organization to do just that.

"The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” a NASCAR statement read in June. “Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties."

Tharp said he agrees with that.

“We’re certainly supportive, very supportive, in fact, of the sanctioning body’s decision that was made here a couple months ago, and we’ll endorse that to the fullest,” Tharp said. “That’s our stance on it. That’s our league policy, and we’ll enforce it.”

NASCAR has for years banned the use of images of the Confederate flag on its race cars and licensed merchandise. By the time the 2015 Southern 500 rolled around, the sanctioning body had simply requested that fans not bring confederate flags to the race track. Darlington track officials in 2015 even offered fans a trade – to switch their Confederate flag for an American flag.