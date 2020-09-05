DARLINGTON NOTEBOOK: Darlington will enforce Confederate flag policy

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp was asked in early August if he thinks the Sons of Confederate Veterans would try anything akin to flying a “Defund NASCAR” banner over the Track Too Tough to Tame as they did at Talladega Superspeedway’s June race now that Confederate flags are outright banned at NASCAR events.
“I can’t say that I expect to see something like that,” Tharp said.
Since the two impromptu Darlington spring races, NASCAR has since banned confederate flags from its races – two days after Cup driver Bubba Wallace called for the organization to do just that.
"The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” a NASCAR statement read in June. “Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties."
Tharp said he agrees with that.
“We’re certainly supportive, very supportive, in fact, of the sanctioning body’s decision that was made here a couple months ago, and we’ll endorse that to the fullest,” Tharp said. “That’s our stance on it. That’s our league policy, and we’ll enforce it.”
NASCAR has for years banned the use of images of the Confederate flag on its race cars and licensed merchandise. By the time the 2015 Southern 500 rolled around, the sanctioning body had simply requested that fans not bring confederate flags to the race track. Darlington track officials in 2015 even offered fans a trade – to switch their Confederate flag for an American flag.
Still, through 2019, there were those who brought and displayed Confederate flags in the Darlington infield.
Hamlin’s tribute to Yarborough
Five-time Southern 500 winner Cale Yarborough of Timmonsville is honored this weekend with two throwback schemes by two-time Southern 500 winner Denny Hamlin.
Hamlin’s No. 54 Xfinity car and No. 11 Cup car honor Yarborough’s 1973 Southern 500 win, which was Yarborough’s second. He also won Southern 500s in ’74, ’78 and ’82.
Jeff Gordon has the most Southern 500 victories with six.
Hamlin also honored Yarborough by using his fire suit and car paint job as a tribute to Yarborough going into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2012.
Pressure? What pressure?
Clint Bowyer, who won the first two stages of Darlington’s second May race before finishing 22nd, is seeded 13th for the playoffs.
Although drivers like regular-season champion Kevin Harvick talked about the focus on not changing anything from the regular season, Bowyer did admit the intensity goes into high gear.
“(Heck) yeah, you feel pressure,” said Bowyer, who started from the pole for the 2007 Southern 500. “Yeah. I'm gonna postpone that pressure until I get in that (dang) car (Sunday) night. I'm just gonna wait for then. I'm not gonna go ahead and feel pressure right now. I've chosen not to experience pressure today, Wednesday. (Sunday), it's a different day."
His best Darlington finish was in last year’s Southern 500, when he placed sixth.
Busch brothers aim for win
Neither two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch nor his brother, 2004 Cup champion Kurt Busch, has won a race yet this season.
"I never would have guessed. I felt like the way our season started was strong and consistent; and then we had a shot to win the first race back, after our delay, at Darlington,” said Kurt Busch. “And then, it just seemed like these opportunities here or there just like slipped through our fingers, and we didn't execute to get those wins. And so, my little brother, same thing. I feel like his luck has been challenged in many different ways, and it just hasn't unfolded for him to get those wins."
Kyle, meanwhile, has won at least one Cup race in each of the past 15 years.
“It’s really important,” Kyle said. “Think about it, it’s a 16-year investment that we’ve placed on that being able to win a race in 16 consecutive seasons so hopefully we can keep that going and get it to 17 and then to 18 or however many that I’m here. It would be nice if I’m able to keep winning races all the way through my career each and every single year that I’m out there. This year has just not lent itself to our favor so far, but the playoffs start now and we’re still in this thing.”
The No. 24 wins again
For the first time last weekend at Daytona, someone else won a Cup race in the No. 24 Chevy other than Hall of Famer, Jeff Gordon.
William Byron accomplished that, and he won his first Cup race at a younger age than Gordon.
"It was cool to talk to Jeff (Gordon) on Sunday, just get his thoughts on it and just the excitement there between the two of us,” Byron said. “We've really worked well together in the past of just trying to understand how to get better and improve. He's given me some nuggets and some things that I can improve on. ... It's just been a great couple of days."
