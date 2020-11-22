Defending Turkey Shootout champ Darlington ready for this year's tourney

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington High School is the defending Turkey Shootout champion, but defending that title is not the only thing on Falcons coach Anthony Heilbronn’s mind.

After the pandemic wreaked havoc on high school basketball teams’ offseason, by not allowing them to have one, creates a challenge as this year’s six-team Turkey Shootout begins today at West Florence High School.

Heilbronn’s team, which begins tournament play against Lancaster at 6 p.m. today, sees game situations as the best way for his Falcons to prepare for their Dec. 8 season opener at defending Class 4A lower-state champion, Myrtle Beach.

“For me, you can’t simulate what you can get from a game in practice, going against each other. You don’t get after it the same way,” Heilbronn said.

Playing against someone that isn’t a teammate, however, can. And whatever game experience Darlington can get, the better.