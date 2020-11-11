FMU cross-country bound for conference championship

FLORENCE, S.C. – After completing an abbreviated regular-season slate of three meets, the Francis Marion University men’s and women’s cross-country teams will return to action on Saturday when they compete in the Peach Belt Conference championship. The University of North Georgia will host the two races on its Gainesville campus in Oakwood, Ga. The men’s 8K race will start at 9:30 a.m., followed by the women’s 5K race at 10:30 a.m.

No spectators will be allowed at the event.

Eleven PBC member squads will compete in the men’s race, while nine teams will run in the women’s meet.

Junior Christian England has led the FMU men’s team in two of the three races in 2020 while freshman Pearson Mixon was the top Patriot finisher in the other race. Junior Sarah Harris has paced the young Patriot women’s squad in all three races this fall.

Mixon and Harris are both Florence County products, having graduated from West Florence High School and The King’s Academy, respectively.