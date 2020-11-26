FMU men's hoops announces schedule

Francis Marion will look to finish among the top four and qualify for the Peach Belt Conference Tournament on March 6-7, with the highest men’s seed set to host the two-day event for both men and women.

Home attendance in the Smith University Center will be at a reduced capacity and precautions (face masks required and social distancing) will be taken to prevent the further spread of covid-19.

This will be Francis Marion’s final season in the Peach Belt Conference as the Patriots will join the Conference Carolinas beginning with the 2021-22 school year.

Gary Edwards is entering his 15th season at the helm of the Patriot men's basketball program, and his 37th year as a college head coach. He returns two lettermen and one redshirt freshman from last year’s squad, while the roster includes seven newcomers, including two NCAA Division I transfers. Two players from last year’s FMU junior varsity squad will also be added to the roster. Edwards will look for key experience and leadership out of graduate transfer Kevin Holston Jr., senior Holden Redparth, and juniors Alex Cox, Langston Gaither, and Zach Malone.

Jeri Porter is entering her sixth season as head coach of the Francis Marion women's basketball program and 21st as a college head coach. She returns eight lettermen from last year’s squad, including four starters, and welcomes five newcomers (four freshmen and a Division 1 transfer). Porter will look for key experience and leadership out of senior forward Kiana Adderton, who earned first-team All-PBC team honors last year, as well as seniors Abigail Bullock, Khamele Manning, Taylor Simmons, Camryn Johnson, and Briana White.