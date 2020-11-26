FMU men's hoops announces schedule

FLORENCE, S.C. — Albeit delayed two months by the covid-19 pandemic, the Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams have announced their 2021 schedules that will begin in January. The Patriots will compete with 16-game conference only schedules, with eight home games and eight on the road.
Francis Marion will tip off the abbreviated 2021 campaign on the road Jan. 6 against Georgia College in Milledgeville, Ga. The home opener will occur on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 9, against Georgia Southwestern State University.
FMU will then head on the road for back-to-back contests at Lander University on Jan. 13 and at the University of North Georgia on Jan. 16.
The Patriots then return to Florence to host a trio of home games: USC Aiken on Jan. 20, Young Harris on Jan. 23, and UNC Pembroke on Jan. 27. FMU will conclude January with road contests at Columbus State University (Jan. 30) before opening February with away games at Augusta University (Feb. 3).
Francis Marion will host Clayton State on Feb. 6, travel to Flagler College on Feb. 10, and then entertain long-time rival Lander on Feb. 13. The Patriots will play two road contests – at UNCP on Feb. 17 and at USCA on Feb. 20 – before ending the regular season with home contests against Augusta on Feb. 24 and Flagler on Feb. 27.
All weekend home doubleheaders for FMU will start with the women’s game at 1:30 p.m., followed by the men’s contest approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the women’s game. Weeknight twinbills will have the women tip-off at 5:30 p.m., again followed by the men’s game.
Francis Marion will look to finish among the top four and qualify for the Peach Belt Conference Tournament on March 6-7, with the highest men’s seed set to host the two-day event for both men and women.
Home attendance in the Smith University Center will be at a reduced capacity and precautions (face masks required and social distancing) will be taken to prevent the further spread of covid-19.
This will be Francis Marion’s final season in the Peach Belt Conference as the Patriots will join the Conference Carolinas beginning with the 2021-22 school year.
Gary Edwards is entering his 15th season at the helm of the Patriot men's basketball program, and his 37th year as a college head coach. He returns two lettermen and one redshirt freshman from last year’s squad, while the roster includes seven newcomers, including two NCAA Division I transfers. Two players from last year’s FMU junior varsity squad will also be added to the roster. Edwards will look for key experience and leadership out of graduate transfer Kevin Holston Jr., senior Holden Redparth, and juniors Alex Cox, Langston Gaither, and Zach Malone.
Jeri Porter is entering her sixth season as head coach of the Francis Marion women's basketball program and 21st as a college head coach. She returns eight lettermen from last year’s squad, including four starters, and welcomes five newcomers (four freshmen and a Division 1 transfer). Porter will look for key experience and leadership out of senior forward Kiana Adderton, who earned first-team All-PBC team honors last year, as well as seniors Abigail Bullock, Khamele Manning, Taylor Simmons, Camryn Johnson, and Briana White.
