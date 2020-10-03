FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lamar cruises past McBee

Hakeem Barr passed for 153 yards and rushed for 105 more and two touchdowns. Teammate C.J. Fulton had 148 yards receiving and two touchdowns of his own.

The Jaguars improved to 2-0, 2-0 Region 7-2A and will travel to Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marion fall to 1-1, 1-1 Region 7-2A and will host Latta at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16.

Green Sea Floyds 28

Hannah-Pamplico 12

GREEN SEA, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Floyd Eaddy scored the game's first touchdown in the first quarter.

The Raiders scored another tin the third quarter.

Hannah-Pamplico fell to 0-2, 0-2 in Region 5-A and will host Timmonsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

HP 6 0 6 0— 12

LV 7 7 7 7— 28

Lake City 36

Lakewood 25

LAKE CITY S.C. — Lake City’s Hilshon Bailey passed for 237 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two more.