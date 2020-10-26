Hartsville in 10th place after opening day of 4A state meet

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hartsville’s Arytn Watson shot a 81 on Monday and the Red Foxes found themselves in 10th place with a score of 384 after the opening day of the 4A state championship girls' golf tournament at Barony Golf Club.
West Florence’s Alla McGillivray shot a 90 as the team finished with a score of 392 to land in 13th place.
South Florence’s Anna Grace Smith shot a 95 as an individual.
10. HARTSVILLE (384)
Lakyn Wilkerson 83, Aryn Wastson 81, Savannah Beasley 108, Abby Broach 102.
13. WEST FLORENCE (392)
Alla McGillivray 90, Madeline Ateyah 91, Julia Kleine 106, Taylor Pleasant 105.
