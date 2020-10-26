 Skip to main content
Hartsville in 10th place after opening day of 4A state meet
PREP GIRLS' GOLF

Hartsville in 10th place after opening day of 4A state meet

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hartsville’s Arytn Watson shot a 81 on Monday and the Red Foxes found themselves in 10th place with a score of 384 after the opening day of the  4A state championship girls' golf tournament at Barony Golf Club.

West Florence’s Alla McGillivray shot a 90 as the team finished with a score of 392 to land in 13th place.

South Florence’s Anna Grace Smith shot a 95 as an individual.

10. HARTSVILLE (384)

Lakyn Wilkerson 83, Aryn Wastson 81, Savannah Beasley 108, Abby Broach 102.

13. WEST FLORENCE (392)

Alla McGillivray 90, Madeline Ateyah 91, Julia Kleine 106, Taylor Pleasant 105.

