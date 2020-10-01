Lake City QB Hilshon Bailey takes game to next level

But Baker is expecting even more from Bailey.

“Going into the season, we needed more leadership from him,” Baker said. “With the pandemic, there wasn’t room for a lot of changes. So, with his leadership abilities, it’s very important he take charge of this offense.”

Bailey embraces the challenge because he looked up to past players like Clint Caldwell while he himself was an underclassman.

“(Caldwell) was like a big brother to me. He told me to always stay focused and stay on my grind,” Bailey said. “Last year, we had a lot of leaders on our team, and I want to help keep that tradition of leaders. They motivated me when I was younger to do better and get Lake City back to being a successful football program.”

Now, Bailey wants to be the one motivating his younger teammates.

“I take pride in trying to keep my teammates focused,” Bailey said. “If they’re playing around, I’ve got to get them back on the right path. And to also help the younger kids know more about the plays and reads we have.”

And that also involves building camaraderie with the rest of his passing targets.