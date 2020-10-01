Lake City QB Hilshon Bailey takes game to next level

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City won its first-round playoff game last year, and quarterback Hilshon Bailey had a lot to do with that.
It was only fitting that a big pass by none other than Bailey got the Panthers going in their season-opening win Saturday over Crestwood.
Case in point: In the second quarter, with the game scoreless, Bailey completed a long pass to Shamontae Burgess that put coach Ronnie Baker’s team in the red zone.
Lake City scored on the next play and went on to win 38-24.
Bailey, who was 15 of 24 for 182 yards and three touchdowns, sees himself in that spark-plug role.
“If we start slow, like we did Saturday, I just encourage my teammates and make sure we find a way to score,” Bailey said. “Let’s get that big run, let’s get that big pass, or big play. Do something to help my team win the game.”
That kind of performance was just what Baker expected.
“We have high expectations for Hilshon because of his ability. And he has that, as well as the experience from last year,” Baker said. “We expect Hilshon to be the leader on offense and really take this team far. So, looking back, he did exactly what we expected of him, Saturday.”
But Baker is expecting even more from Bailey.
“Going into the season, we needed more leadership from him,” Baker said. “With the pandemic, there wasn’t room for a lot of changes. So, with his leadership abilities, it’s very important he take charge of this offense.”
Bailey embraces the challenge because he looked up to past players like Clint Caldwell while he himself was an underclassman.
“(Caldwell) was like a big brother to me. He told me to always stay focused and stay on my grind,” Bailey said. “Last year, we had a lot of leaders on our team, and I want to help keep that tradition of leaders. They motivated me when I was younger to do better and get Lake City back to being a successful football program.”
Now, Bailey wants to be the one motivating his younger teammates.
“I take pride in trying to keep my teammates focused,” Bailey said. “If they’re playing around, I’ve got to get them back on the right path. And to also help the younger kids know more about the plays and reads we have.”
And that also involves building camaraderie with the rest of his passing targets.
“We have good relationships on and off the field,” Bailey said. “My goal is to share the ball instead of just throw to one or two receivers. I want to spread it around, throw it to each of the guys in our receiving corps.”
Three Panthers receivers had catches Saturday: Burgess (four for 60 yards), Christopher Barr (two for 45) and Shaquan Epps (six for 59).
But in the end, the only numbers Bailey cares about are the ones on the scoreboard at game’s end.
“I think this team can be special,” Bailey said. “I think we should be able to make another deep playoff run and have a chance at a state championship.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!