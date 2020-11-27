 Skip to main content
Lamar falls 17-6 in 1A upper state final
PREP FOOTBALL

Lamar falls 17-6 in 1A upper state final

lamar logo.png

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Lamar’s Derrick Higgins caught a 7-yard pass from Tyler McManus with 17.4 left in the half to make it 6-3, but it wasn’t enough as Southside Christian won 17-6 in the Class A upper state final.

The Silver Foxes end the season at 7-2 and as the Region 1-2A champs.

The Sabres scored the game's final 14 points to make a date with Lake View in the Class A state championship game at Benedict College at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 5.

L 0 6 0 0 — 6

SCS 3 0 7 7 — 17

FIRST QUARTER

SCS - Michael Long 15 FG, 1:00.

SECOND QUARTER

L - Derrick Huggins 7 pass from Tyler McManus (Run failed). 17.4.

THIRD QUARTER

SCS - Charlie Harof 40 pass from Ja’Corey Martin (Long kick), 10:00.

FOURTH QUARTER

SCS - Truell Murray 1 run (Long kick), 3:00.

