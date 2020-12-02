LATE TUESDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Hemingway defeats Timmonsville

Hemingway 51
Timmonsville 41
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hemingway’s Malik Cooper scored a team-high 14 points as the Tigers won 51-41 against Timmonsville on late Tuesday night.
Teammate Darrel Jones added 12 points. Timmonsville’s Christian Taylor scored a game-high 27.
T 8 12 8 13— 41
H 8 16 19 6 — 51
TIMMONSVILLE (41)
Chrisitan Taylor 27, Green 2, Douglas 2, Echols 4, McNeil 4, Johsnon 2.
HEMINGWAY (51)
King 2, Ellis 3, Darrel Jones 12, Hanna 2, Malik Cooper 14, McCulloum 2, Josh Canty 10, Wilson 2, Mims 2, Singletary 2.
C.E. Murray 74
Crestwood 73
SUMTER, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Notorius Grant scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed six rebounds. Teammate Henry Evans added 12, and Tyree Prunes added 11.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Lee Academy 55
Williamsburg Academy 14
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Carleigh Barrett scored a game-high 20 points, followed by Mallory Christmas with 11 points and Lacie McElveen with 10.
Williamsburg Academy’s Neeley Lamb scored a team-high seven points.
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (14)
Neeley Lamb 7, Patrick 3, Hancock 2, Easler 2.
LEE ACADEMY (55)
Carleigh Barrett 20, Mallory Christmas 11, Lacie McElveen 10, Savanna Price 8, Atkinson 4, Logan 2.
