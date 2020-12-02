 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LATE TUESDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Hemingway defeats Timmonsville
0 comments
Late Tuesday Prep Roundup

LATE TUESDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Hemingway defeats Timmonsville

  • 0

 

Hemingway 51

Timmonsville 41

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hemingway’s Malik Cooper scored a team-high 14 points as the Tigers won 51-41 against Timmonsville on late Tuesday night.

Teammate Darrel Jones added 12 points. Timmonsville’s Christian Taylor scored a game-high 27.

T 8 12 8 13— 41

H 8 16 19 6 — 51

TIMMONSVILLE (41)

Chrisitan Taylor 27, Green 2, Douglas 2, Echols 4, McNeil 4, Johsnon 2.

HEMINGWAY (51)

King 2, Ellis 3, Darrel Jones 12, Hanna 2, Malik Cooper 14, McCulloum 2, Josh Canty 10, Wilson 2, Mims 2, Singletary 2.

C.E. Murray 74

Crestwood 73

SUMTER, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Notorius Grant scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed six rebounds. Teammate Henry Evans added 12, and Tyree Prunes added 11.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Lee Academy 55

Williamsburg Academy 14

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Carleigh Barrett scored a game-high 20 points, followed by Mallory Christmas with 11 points and Lacie McElveen with 10.

Williamsburg Academy’s Neeley Lamb scored a team-high seven points.

WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (14)

Neeley Lamb 7, Patrick 3, Hancock 2, Easler 2.

LEE ACADEMY (55)

Carleigh Barrett 20, Mallory Christmas 11, Lacie McElveen 10, Savanna Price 8, Atkinson 4, Logan 2.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert