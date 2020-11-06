Local runners compete at Class A boys' state championship

COLUMBIA S.C. — Thomas Capps finished 33rd with a time of 22:15.24 to help Carvers Bay earn a seventh-place finish at the Class A boys' cross country state championship Friday at the Sandhills Research Center.

Jeremy Clark finished 34th with a time of 22:21.69 to lead McBee to a 10th-place finish.

McCray Poston finished 28th at 21:46.80 to lead Hannah-Pamplico to an 11th-place finish.

Jonrobert Hoover finished 70th with a time of 25:09.83 to lead East Clarendon to 15th place.

7. CARVERS BAY (185)

33. Thomas Capps 22:15:24; 36. Tevin Young 22:29.52; 39. Nicolas Hernandez 22:35.31; 47. Remington Barnhill 23:28.86; 56. Alan Joye 24:00.19; 85. Walker Watts 26:59.43; 86. Austin Perry 26:59.46;

10. McBEE (309)

34. Jeremy Clark 22:21.69; 52. Max Salinas 23:44.28; 66. Noah Howle 24:51.36: 96. Cameron Chaney 29:25.57; 101. Ty Barefoot 30:01.08.