 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL/TV SCHEDULE
0 comments

LOCAL/TV SCHEDULE

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

LOCAL SCHEDULES

MONDAY

Volleyball

Aynor at Pee Dee Academy, 6 p.m.

Lee Academy at The King’s Academy, 5 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Orangeburg Prep, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Orangeburg Prep at Trinity Collegiate, 4 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at Carolina Academy, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

Prep

Volleyball

Marlboro County at Hannah-Pamplico, 6 p.m.

Thomas Sumter at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.

The King’s Academy at Carolina Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Conway Christian,5:30 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at Marlboro Academy, 5:45 p.m.

Dillon Christian at Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Carolina Academy at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Lee Academy, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep

Girls Tennis

Lee Academy at Thomas Sumter, 4 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at Low Country Prep, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Prep Volleyball

Wilson at Lake City, 6:30 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at Carvers Bay, 6 p.m.

Florence Christian at Heathwood Hall, 5 p.m.

Marlboro Academy at The King’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Dillon Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 5 p.m.

Conway Christian at Carolina Academy, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Heathwood Hall at Trinity Collegiate, 4 p.m.

Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

PREP FOOTBALL

First Baptist at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Pinewood Prep at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Thomas Sumter, 7:30 p.m.

Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Christian Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon Christian at St. John's Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Academy at Wilson Hall, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Cross Country

Trinity Collegiate at Charleston Southern Buccaneers Invitational in Charleston, 8 a.m.

TV SCHEDULE

TODAY

Auto Racing

9 a.m.

ESPN- Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix

12 p.m.

FS1- Nascar Gander RV & Outdoors Truck CarShield 200 at WWT at Gateway

3 p.m.

NBCSN- NTT Indycar Series Bommarito Automotive Group Race 2 at WWT Raceway at Gateway

6 p.m.

FS1- MotoAmerica Superbike Ridge Motorsports Park Day 2

Baseball

3:55 a.m.

ESPN- KBO Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins

1 p.m.

FSSE- MLB Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds

TBS- MLB NY Mets at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

ESPN2- MLB San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

MLBN- MLB Seattle Mariners at LA Angels

7 p.m.

ESPN- MLB Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

Basketball

1 p.m.

ESPN- NBA Playoffs TBA vs. TBA

3:30 p.m.

ESPN- NBA Playoffs TBA vs. TBA

8 p.m.

FSSE- WNBA Atlanta Dream vs. LA Sparks

Cycling

7 a.m.

NBCSN- Tour de France Stage 2

Football

12 p.m.

ESPN2- High School Football Pickerington North (OH) vs. Pickerington Central (OH)

Golf

7:30 a.m.

GOLF- European PGA ISPS HANDA UK Championship - Final Rd

1 p.m.

GOLF- PGA Tour FEDEX Playoffs BMW Championship - Final Rd

3 p.m.

NBC- PGA Tour FEDEX Playoffs BMW Championship - Final Rd

GOLF- Korn Ferry Tour Championship - Final Rd

5 p.m.

GOLF- LPGA Tour Walmart NW Arkansas Championship - Final Rd

Hockey

1 p.m.

NHLN- NHL Stanley Cup TBA vs. TBA

8 p.m.

NBC- NBC Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Playoffs Game 5 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins

NBCSN- NHL Stanley Cup TBA vs. TBA

Horse Racing

1 p.m.

FS2- Horse Racing Saratoga Live

2:30 p.m.

FS1- Horse Racing Saratoga Live

Rugby

2 a.m.

FS2- NRL Rugby Melbourne Storm vs. Warringah Sea Eagles

4:30 a.m.

FS2- Canberra Raiders vs. Canterbury- Bankstown Bulldogs

Soccer

3 p.m.

FS2- Canadian Premier League Forge FC at Atletico Ottawa

10 p.m.

FS1- MLS Seattle Sounders FC vs. LAFC

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert