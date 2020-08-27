LOCAL/TV SCHEDULE

LOCAL SCHEDULES
MONDAY
Volleyball
Aynor at Pee Dee Academy, 6 p.m.
Lee Academy at The King’s Academy, 5 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Orangeburg Prep, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Orangeburg Prep at Trinity Collegiate, 4 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Carolina Academy, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
Prep
Volleyball
Marlboro County at Hannah-Pamplico, 6 p.m.
Thomas Sumter at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.
The King’s Academy at Carolina Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Conway Christian,5:30 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Marlboro Academy, 5:45 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Carolina Academy at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Lee Academy, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep
Girls Tennis
Lee Academy at Thomas Sumter, 4 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Low Country Prep, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
Prep Volleyball
Wilson at Lake City, 6:30 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Carvers Bay, 6 p.m.
Florence Christian at Heathwood Hall, 5 p.m.
Marlboro Academy at The King’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 5 p.m.
Conway Christian at Carolina Academy, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Heathwood Hall at Trinity Collegiate, 4 p.m.
Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
PREP FOOTBALL
First Baptist at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Pinewood Prep at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Thomas Sumter, 7:30 p.m.
Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Christian Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon Christian at St. John's Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Academy at Wilson Hall, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Cross Country
Trinity Collegiate at Charleston Southern Buccaneers Invitational in Charleston, 8 a.m.
TV SCHEDULE
TODAY
Auto Racing
9 a.m.
ESPN- Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix
12 p.m.
FS1- Nascar Gander RV & Outdoors Truck CarShield 200 at WWT at Gateway
3 p.m.
NBCSN- NTT Indycar Series Bommarito Automotive Group Race 2 at WWT Raceway at Gateway
6 p.m.
FS1- MotoAmerica Superbike Ridge Motorsports Park Day 2
Baseball
3:55 a.m.
ESPN- KBO Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins
1 p.m.
FSSE- MLB Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds
TBS- MLB NY Mets at NY Yankees
4 p.m.
ESPN2- MLB San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks
MLBN- MLB Seattle Mariners at LA Angels
7 p.m.
ESPN- MLB Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
Basketball
1 p.m.
ESPN- NBA Playoffs TBA vs. TBA
3:30 p.m.
ESPN- NBA Playoffs TBA vs. TBA
8 p.m.
FSSE- WNBA Atlanta Dream vs. LA Sparks
Cycling
7 a.m.
NBCSN- Tour de France Stage 2
Football
12 p.m.
ESPN2- High School Football Pickerington North (OH) vs. Pickerington Central (OH)
Golf
7:30 a.m.
GOLF- European PGA ISPS HANDA UK Championship - Final Rd
1 p.m.
GOLF- PGA Tour FEDEX Playoffs BMW Championship - Final Rd
3 p.m.
NBC- PGA Tour FEDEX Playoffs BMW Championship - Final Rd
GOLF- Korn Ferry Tour Championship - Final Rd
5 p.m.
GOLF- LPGA Tour Walmart NW Arkansas Championship - Final Rd
Hockey
1 p.m.
NHLN- NHL Stanley Cup TBA vs. TBA
8 p.m.
NBC- NBC Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Playoffs Game 5 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins
NBCSN- NHL Stanley Cup TBA vs. TBA
Horse Racing
1 p.m.
FS2- Horse Racing Saratoga Live
2:30 p.m.
FS1- Horse Racing Saratoga Live
Rugby
2 a.m.
FS2- NRL Rugby Melbourne Storm vs. Warringah Sea Eagles
4:30 a.m.
FS2- Canberra Raiders vs. Canterbury- Bankstown Bulldogs
Soccer
3 p.m.
FS2- Canadian Premier League Forge FC at Atletico Ottawa
10 p.m.
FS1- MLS Seattle Sounders FC vs. LAFC
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!