Marion shuts out Mullins for region crown

MULLINS, S.C. — Qua’Liek Crawford rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a touchdown to lead Marion to a 34-0 win over Mullins on Monday and the Region 7-2A title.

Teammate Kyheim Bethea added a touchdown and Gabriel Cusack throw a pass for a touchdown.

The Swamp Fox defense recorded three safeties.

Marion improved to 3-1 overall and in region play and will travel to Manning at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Mullins fell to 0-2 overall and in region play and will travel to Latta at 7:30 p.m. Friday.