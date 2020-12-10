Miami at UNC headlines ACC weekend

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. − D’Eriq King is having a season unlike almost any other quarterback in Miami history. Same goes for North Carolina’s Sam Howell, who has his name in the Tar Heel record book more than a few times already.

And neither is even guaranteed a spot on the All-ACC team this season.

Quarterback play in the Atlantic Coast Conference has been stellar in 2020, with Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Notre Dame’s Ian Book among the nation’s best. They’re likely to grab two of the three All-ACC roster spots this season, which means either King or Howell — who meet Saturday when No. 9 Miami plays host to No. 20 North Carolina — will likely find himself on the league’s honorable mention list.

The Hurricanes (8-1, 7-1 ACC; No. 10 CFP) fell out of the league's championship chase when Clemson beat Virginia Tech last week. Still, Miami's got plenty on the line starting with a potential home-town bowl game at the Orange Bowl to finish the season.