Morning News Prep football poll, Oct. 24, 2020

RANK/TEAM RECORD PTS PRV
1. DILLON (3-0) 40 1
Last Game: Beat Georgetown 52-0 Friday.
Next Game: at Loris 7:30 p.m. this Friday.
2. LAKE VIEW (5-0) 36 2
Last Game: Beat Hannah-Pamplico 42-8 Friday.
Next Game: vs. Mullins on Nov. 6
3. CHERAW (3-0) 31 3
Last Game: Beat Central 28-6 Friday.
Next Game: at North Central at 7:30 p.m. on Nov 2.
4. LAMAR (4-1) 26 5
Last Game: Beat C.A. Johnson 50-44 in OT Friday.
Next Game: at Timmonsville 7:30 p.m. this Friday.
5. CARVERS BAY (5-0) 22 7
Last Game: Defeated Hemingway 27-8 Friday.
Next Game: at Georgetown 7:30 p.m. this Friday.
6. JOHNSONVILLE (4-1) 21 6
Last Game: Beat Scott's Branch 38-22 Friday.
Next Game: vs. C.E. Murray 7:30 p.m. this Friday.
7. WEST FLORENCE (3-2) 14 4
Last Game: Lost 28-21 to North Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Next Game: vs. Darlington 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
8. PEE DEE ACADEMY (7-0) 9 8
Last Game: Beat Spartanburg Christian 14-7 on Oct. 2.
Next Game: at Carolina Academy 7:30 p.m. this Friday.
T-9. LAKE CITY (2-1) 5 9
Last Game: Lost to Camden 48-20 on Oct. 9.
Next Game: at Marlboro County 7:30 p.m. this Friday.
T-9. HARTSVILLE (2-3) 5 10
Last Game: Beat South Florence 42-34 Friday.
Next Game: at Wilson 7:30 p.m. this Friday.
T-9. MARION (2-1) 5 NR
Last Game: Beat Latta 25-6 on Oct. 15.
Next Game: at Mullins 7:30 p.m. Monday.
