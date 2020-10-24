 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning News Prep football poll, Oct. 24, 2020
0 comments
top story

Morning News Prep football poll, Oct. 24, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0
fmn football logo

RANK/TEAM RECORD PTS PRV

1. DILLON (3-0) 40 1

Last Game: Beat Georgetown 52-0 Friday.

Next Game: at Loris 7:30 p.m. this Friday.

2. LAKE VIEW (5-0) 36 2

Last Game: Beat Hannah-Pamplico 42-8 Friday.

Next Game: vs. Mullins on Nov. 6

3. CHERAW (3-0) 31 3

Last Game: Beat Central 28-6 Friday.

Next Game: at North Central at 7:30 p.m. on Nov 2.

4. LAMAR (4-1) 26 5

Last Game: Beat C.A. Johnson 50-44 in OT Friday.

Next Game: at Timmonsville 7:30 p.m. this Friday.

5. CARVERS BAY (5-0) 22 7

Last Game: Defeated Hemingway 27-8 Friday.

Next Game: at Georgetown 7:30 p.m. this Friday.

6. JOHNSONVILLE (4-1) 21 6

Last Game: Beat Scott's Branch 38-22 Friday.

Next Game: vs. C.E. Murray 7:30 p.m. this Friday.

7. WEST FLORENCE (3-2) 14 4

Last Game: Lost 28-21 to North Myrtle Beach on Friday.

Next Game: vs. Darlington 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

8. PEE DEE ACADEMY (7-0) 9 8

Last Game: Beat Spartanburg Christian 14-7 on Oct. 2.

Next Game: at Carolina Academy 7:30 p.m. this Friday.

T-9. LAKE CITY (2-1) 5 9

Last Game: Lost to Camden 48-20 on Oct. 9.

Next Game: at Marlboro County 7:30 p.m. this Friday.

T-9. HARTSVILLE (2-3) 5 10

Last Game: Beat South Florence 42-34 Friday.

Next Game: at Wilson 7:30 p.m. this Friday.

T-9. MARION (2-1) 5 NR

Last Game: Beat Latta 25-6 on Oct. 15.

Next Game: at Mullins 7:30 p.m. Monday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert