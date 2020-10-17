PREP FOOTBALL: FCS upsets Carolina Academy for first win of season

LAKE CITY, S.C. — D.J. Huntley scored Friday's winning touchdown on a 6-yard run 5:02 left as Florence Christian won 23-20 over Carolina Academy.
Huntley rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown. Teammate Ethan Kelly rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns of his own.
The Bobcats' Matt Joye scored on a 16-yard run with 9:04 left to give his team a 20-15 lead in the fourth quarter. Joye rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns.
Florence Christian improves to 1-7 overall and 1-2 in SCISA Region 2-2A and will travel to Spartanburg Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Carolina Academy falls to 3-1, 1-1 and travels to Williamsburg Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
West Florence 21
Conway 14
CONWAY, S.C. — West Florence’s George Derrick Floyd passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another.
The Knights improved to 3-1 overall and will host North Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WF 7 7 0 7— 21
C 0 0 7 7— 14
FIRST QUARTER
WF - Steven Smalls 32 pass from George Derrick Floyd (Sam Spence kick), 8:58.
SECOND QUARTER
WF - Floyd 1 run (Spence kick), 7:58.
FOURTH QUARTER
WF - Terry McKithen 31 pass from Floyd (Spence kick), 9:18.
Lamar 34
Lewisville 16
LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar’s Tavaris Dolford rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown scored another on a catch.
Teammate Tyler McManus passed for a touchdown and rushed for another.
LE 0 8 0 8— 16
LA 6 22 0 6 — 34
FIRST QUARTER
LA - Tyler McManus 4 run (pass failed), 4:19.
SECOND QUARTER
LA - Tavaris Dolford 80 run (Quan Toney run), 4:49.
LA - Rashad Johnson 8 run (Johnson run), 2:47.
LA - Dolford 45 pass from McManus (pass failed), :38.
FOURTH QUARTER
LA - Toney 2 run (run failed), 5:22.
STATS
PASSING: LA; Tyler McManus 5-12-79-0-1
RUSHING: LA: Tavaris Dolford 5-91; Rashad Johnson 7-52; McManus 4-45.
RECEIVING: LA: Dolford 2-63.
RECORD: LA 3-1, 3-0 Region 2-A.
NEXT GAME: Lamar will travel to C.A. Johnson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Trinity Collegiate 54
Heathwood Hall 34
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate's Reggion Bennett rushed for 246 yard and two touchdowns and scored twice more on TD catches.
Teammate Tre McLeod rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown.
STATS
RUSHING: Region Bennett 22-246; Tre McLeod 11-138; Blake Warren 7-54.
RECORD: TCS 3-4, 2-1 SCISA REGION 2-3A.
NEXT GAME: Trinity Collegiate will host LMA at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Williamsburg Academy 54
The King’s Academy 6
FLORENCE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Trae Price scored three touchdowns.
Teammate Kaleb Kline had two touchdowns and Teague Ward added two others.
The King’s Academy’s Trevor Milliken caught a touchdown pass from Garrison Fields.
The Stallions improved to 5-1, 1-1 in SCISA Region 2-2A and will host Carolina Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Lions fall to 0-7, 0-4 SCISA Region 2-A and host Lee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
North Myrtle Beach 63
Darlington 14
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Amari Soloman scored on a 90-yard fumble return.
Teammate Montavious Edwards caught a 76-yard TD pass from Brian Robinson.
NMB 7 14 35 7— 63
D 6 0 0 8— 14
FIRST QUARTER
D - Amari Soloman 90 fumble return (kick failed).
NMB - Nyliek Livingston 10 run (Zane Smith kick).
SECOND QUARTER
NMB - Devin Montgomery 4 run ((Smith kick)
NMB- Livingston 13 run (Smith kick)
THIRD QUARTER
NMB - Livingston 7 run(Smith kick)
NMB - Nick Moss 25 run (Smith kick)
NMB - Elijah Vereen 1 run (Smith kick)
NMB - Will Murray 15 pass from Kris Webb (Smith kick)
NMB - Devin Montgomery 40 run (Smith kick).
FOURTH QUARTER
NMB - K.J. Stanley 15 pass from Webb (Smith kick)
D - Montavious Edwards 76 pass from Brian Robinson (run good).
Dillon 54
Waccamaw 27
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Dillon’s Nemo Squire scored three rushing touchdowns, and Nigel George added two more.
Teammate Jack Grider passed and rushed for touchdowns.
The Wildcats improved to 2-0, 2-0 and will host Georgetown at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
D 21 14 13 6— 54
W 6 0 14 7— 27
FIRST QUARTER
D - Nemo Squire 17 run (kick good).
D - Nigel George 36 run (kick good).
D - Squire 2 run (kick good).
SECOND QUARTER
D - Squire 17 run (kick good).
D - Ahmari Huggins-Bruce 32 pass from Jack Grider (kick good).
THIRD QUARTER
D- Grider 6 run (kick failed).
D - George 45 run (kick good).
FOURTH QUARTER
D - Squire 24 run (kick failed).
Lakewood 30
Manning 13
MANNING, S.C. — Manning’s Nas McFadden had a rushing touchdown, and Corey Graham caught a 39-yard pass from Doobie Daniels.
But the Monarchs fall to 0-3, 0-3 Region 6-3A and will travel to Lake City at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Great Falls 8
McBee 6
GREAT FALLS , S.C. — The Panthers fall to 0-3, 0-3 Region 2-A and will host Lewisville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
C.E. Murray 52
Scott’s Branch 6
GREELEYVILLE, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Notorious Grant and Nyziah Alston each scored two touchdowns.
Teammates Nicolas Brown, Amond Myers and Tyree Prunes each also scored.
The War Eagles improved to 2-2, 2-1 Region 4-A and will host East Clarendon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
East Clarendon 33
Hemingway 6
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Marques Webb scored three rushing touchdowns.
Teammate Cub Cook scored while rushing the ball, and Luke Robinson returned an interception for a TD.
The Wolverines improved to 1-3, 1-2 Region 4-A and will travel to C.E. Murray at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Hemingway falls to 0-4, 0-3 Region 4-A and will travel to Carvers Bay at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Laurence Manning 48
Pinewood Prep 3
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Gabe Harris rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate Taylor June passed for 137 yards and a touchdown.
STATS
PASSING: Taylor June 6-10-137-0-1
RUSHING: Nolan Osteen 14-81; Jackson Brown 6-32; Conner Smith 12-88; Gabe Harris 5-63.
RECEIVING: Brown1-57; Brandon King 3-52.
RECORD: LMA 5-3, 2-1 SCISA Region 2-3A.
NEXT GAME: LMA will travel to Trinity Collegiate at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lee Academy 56
Christian Academy 6
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Trae Price had two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown.
Teammate Andrew Hair scored two rushing touchdowns.
The Cavaliers improved to 5-3, 3-0 SCISA Region 2-A and traveled to The King’s Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
