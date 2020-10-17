 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP FOOTBALL: FCS upsets Carolina Academy for first win of season
0 comments

PREP FOOTBALL: FCS upsets Carolina Academy for first win of season

  • 0
florence christian logo fcs.jpg

LAKE CITY, S.C. — D.J. Huntley scored Friday's winning touchdown on a 6-yard run  5:02 left as Florence Christian won 23-20 over Carolina Academy.

Huntley rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown. Teammate Ethan Kelly rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns of his own.

The Bobcats' Matt Joye scored on a 16-yard run with 9:04 left to give his team a 20-15 lead in the fourth quarter. Joye rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

Florence Christian improves to 1-7 overall and  1-2 in SCISA Region 2-2A and will travel to Spartanburg Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Carolina Academy falls to 3-1, 1-1 and travels to Williamsburg Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

West Florence 21

Conway 14

CONWAY, S.C. — West Florence’s George Derrick Floyd passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another.

The Knights improved to 3-1 overall and will host North Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

WF 7 7 0 7— 21

C 0 0 7 7— 14

FIRST QUARTER

WF - Steven Smalls 32 pass from George Derrick Floyd (Sam Spence kick), 8:58.

SECOND QUARTER

WF - Floyd 1 run (Spence kick), 7:58.

FOURTH QUARTER

WF - Terry McKithen 31 pass from Floyd (Spence kick), 9:18.

Lamar 34

Lewisville 16

LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar’s Tavaris Dolford rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown scored another on a catch.

Teammate Tyler McManus passed for a touchdown and rushed for another.

LE 0 8 0 8— 16

LA 6 22 0 6 — 34

FIRST QUARTER

LA - Tyler McManus 4 run (pass failed), 4:19.

SECOND QUARTER

LA - Tavaris Dolford 80 run (Quan Toney run), 4:49.

LA - Rashad Johnson 8 run (Johnson run), 2:47.

LA - Dolford 45 pass from McManus (pass failed), :38.

FOURTH QUARTER

LA - Toney 2 run (run failed), 5:22.

STATS

PASSING: LA; Tyler McManus 5-12-79-0-1

RUSHING: LA: Tavaris Dolford 5-91; Rashad Johnson 7-52; McManus 4-45.

RECEIVING: LA: Dolford 2-63.

RECORD: LA 3-1, 3-0 Region 2-A.

NEXT GAME: Lamar will travel to C.A. Johnson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Trinity Collegiate 54

Heathwood Hall 34

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate's Reggion Bennett rushed for 246 yard and two touchdowns and scored twice more on TD catches.

Teammate Tre McLeod rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown.

STATS

RUSHING: Region Bennett 22-246; Tre McLeod 11-138; Blake Warren 7-54.

RECORD: TCS 3-4, 2-1 SCISA REGION 2-3A.

NEXT GAME: Trinity Collegiate will host LMA at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Williamsburg Academy 54

The King’s Academy 6

FLORENCE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Trae Price scored three touchdowns.

Teammate Kaleb Kline had two touchdowns and Teague Ward added two others.

The King’s Academy’s Trevor Milliken caught a touchdown pass from Garrison Fields.

The Stallions improved to 5-1, 1-1 in SCISA Region 2-2A and will host Carolina Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Lions fall to 0-7, 0-4 SCISA Region 2-A and host Lee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

North Myrtle Beach 63

Darlington 14

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Amari Soloman scored on a 90-yard fumble return.

Teammate Montavious Edwards caught a 76-yard TD pass from Brian Robinson.

NMB 7 14 35 7— 63

D 6 0 0 8— 14

FIRST QUARTER

D - Amari Soloman 90 fumble return (kick failed).

NMB - Nyliek Livingston 10 run (Zane Smith kick).

SECOND QUARTER

NMB - Devin Montgomery 4 run ((Smith kick)

NMB- Livingston 13 run (Smith kick)

THIRD QUARTER

NMB - Livingston 7 run(Smith kick)

NMB - Nick Moss 25 run (Smith kick)

NMB - Elijah Vereen 1 run (Smith kick)

NMB - Will Murray 15 pass from Kris Webb (Smith kick)

NMB - Devin Montgomery 40 run (Smith kick).

FOURTH QUARTER

NMB - K.J. Stanley 15 pass from Webb (Smith kick)

D - Montavious Edwards 76 pass from Brian Robinson (run good).

Dillon 54

Waccamaw 27

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Dillon’s Nemo Squire scored three rushing touchdowns, and Nigel George added two more.

Teammate Jack Grider passed and rushed for touchdowns.

The Wildcats improved to 2-0, 2-0 and will host Georgetown at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

D 21 14 13 6— 54

W 6 0 14 7— 27

FIRST QUARTER

D - Nemo Squire 17 run (kick good).

D - Nigel George 36 run (kick good).

D - Squire 2 run (kick good).

SECOND QUARTER

D - Squire 17 run (kick good).

D - Ahmari Huggins-Bruce 32 pass from Jack Grider (kick good).

THIRD QUARTER

D- Grider 6 run (kick failed).

D - George 45 run (kick good).

FOURTH QUARTER

D - Squire 24 run (kick failed).

Lakewood 30

Manning 13

MANNING, S.C. — Manning’s Nas McFadden had a rushing touchdown, and Corey Graham caught a 39-yard pass from Doobie Daniels.

But the Monarchs fall to 0-3, 0-3 Region 6-3A and will travel to Lake City at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Great Falls 8

McBee 6

GREAT FALLS , S.C. — The Panthers fall to 0-3, 0-3 Region 2-A and will host Lewisville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

C.E. Murray 52

Scott’s Branch 6

GREELEYVILLE, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Notorious Grant and Nyziah Alston each scored two touchdowns.

Teammates Nicolas Brown, Amond Myers and Tyree Prunes each also scored.

The War Eagles improved to 2-2, 2-1 Region 4-A and will host East Clarendon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

East Clarendon 33

Hemingway 6

TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Marques Webb scored three rushing touchdowns.

Teammate Cub Cook scored while rushing the ball, and Luke Robinson returned an interception for a TD.

The Wolverines improved to 1-3, 1-2 Region 4-A and will travel to C.E. Murray at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Hemingway falls to 0-4, 0-3 Region 4-A and will travel to Carvers Bay at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Laurence Manning 48

Pinewood Prep 3

MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Gabe Harris rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

Teammate Taylor June passed for 137 yards and a touchdown.

STATS

PASSING: Taylor June 6-10-137-0-1

RUSHING: Nolan Osteen 14-81; Jackson Brown 6-32; Conner Smith 12-88; Gabe Harris 5-63.

RECEIVING: Brown1-57; Brandon King 3-52.

RECORD: LMA 5-3, 2-1 SCISA Region 2-3A.

NEXT GAME: LMA will travel to Trinity Collegiate at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lee Academy 56

Christian Academy 6

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Trae Price had two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown.

Teammate Andrew Hair scored two rushing touchdowns.

The Cavaliers improved to 5-3, 3-0 SCISA Region 2-A and traveled to The King’s Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert