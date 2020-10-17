PREP FOOTBALL: FCS upsets Carolina Academy for first win of season

LAKE CITY, S.C. — D.J. Huntley scored Friday's winning touchdown on a 6-yard run 5:02 left as Florence Christian won 23-20 over Carolina Academy.

Huntley rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown. Teammate Ethan Kelly rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns of his own.

The Bobcats' Matt Joye scored on a 16-yard run with 9:04 left to give his team a 20-15 lead in the fourth quarter. Joye rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

Florence Christian improves to 1-7 overall and 1-2 in SCISA Region 2-2A and will travel to Spartanburg Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Carolina Academy falls to 3-1, 1-1 and travels to Williamsburg Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

West Florence 21

Conway 14

CONWAY, S.C. — West Florence’s George Derrick Floyd passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another.

The Knights improved to 3-1 overall and will host North Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

WF 7 7 0 7— 21

C 0 0 7 7— 14