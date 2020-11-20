 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP FOOTBALL: Marion reaches Class 2A, lower-state final
0 comments

PREP FOOTBALL: Marion reaches Class 2A, lower-state final

  • 0
MARION LOGO MAIN.jpg

MARION, S.C. — Qua’liek Crawford scored two touchdowns to lead Marion to a 21-7 win over Barnwell to put the Swamp Foxes in the Class 2A lower-state final.

Teammate T.J. Sanders returned a 65-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

The Swamp Foxes return to a lower-state final for the first time since 2015, when they lost to Silver Bluff 28-12 in Class 2A Division II .

Marion improves to 7-1 and will host Andrews in the lower-state final at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Marion won the regular-season meeting by the score of 28-20.

Gilbert 37

Dillon 6

GILBERT, S.C. — Dillon’s Jack Grider scored the Wildcats' only touchdown in a 37-6 loss to Gilbert in the Class 3A state playoffs.

This marks the first time the Wildcats did not reach a lower-state final since 2007  when they lost to Cheraw 24-6.

Dillon finishes the season 6-1 and as Region 7-3A champion.

Hammond 26

Laurence Manning 6

MANNING, S.C. — Jackson Brown scored the only touchdown for Laurence Manning in the SCISA Class 3A state championship game at Charleston Southern University. Laurence Manning lost to Hammond in the state final for the third time in four years.

Laurence Manning finishes the season at 9-4.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coker ESports team falls to Averett
Sport

Coker ESports team falls to Averett

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University ESports Hearthstone team took on Averett on Tuesday with both teams fighting for a playoff spot, but i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert