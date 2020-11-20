PREP FOOTBALL: Marion reaches Class 2A, lower-state final

MARION, S.C. — Qua’liek Crawford scored two touchdowns to lead Marion to a 21-7 win over Barnwell to put the Swamp Foxes in the Class 2A lower-state final.
Teammate T.J. Sanders returned a 65-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
The Swamp Foxes return to a lower-state final for the first time since 2015, when they lost to Silver Bluff 28-12 in Class 2A Division II .
Marion improves to 7-1 and will host Andrews in the lower-state final at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Marion won the regular-season meeting by the score of 28-20.
Gilbert 37
Dillon 6
GILBERT, S.C. — Dillon’s Jack Grider scored the Wildcats' only touchdown in a 37-6 loss to Gilbert in the Class 3A state playoffs.
This marks the first time the Wildcats did not reach a lower-state final since 2007 when they lost to Cheraw 24-6.
Dillon finishes the season 6-1 and as Region 7-3A champion.
Hammond 26
Laurence Manning 6
MANNING, S.C. — Jackson Brown scored the only touchdown for Laurence Manning in the SCISA Class 3A state championship game at Charleston Southern University. Laurence Manning lost to Hammond in the state final for the third time in four years.
Laurence Manning finishes the season at 9-4.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!