PREP FOOTBALL: Marion reaches Class 2A, lower-state final

MARION, S.C. — Qua’liek Crawford scored two touchdowns to lead Marion to a 21-7 win over Barnwell to put the Swamp Foxes in the Class 2A lower-state final.

Teammate T.J. Sanders returned a 65-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

The Swamp Foxes return to a lower-state final for the first time since 2015, when they lost to Silver Bluff 28-12 in Class 2A Division II .

Marion improves to 7-1 and will host Andrews in the lower-state final at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Marion won the regular-season meeting by the score of 28-20.

Gilbert 37

Dillon 6

GILBERT, S.C. — Dillon’s Jack Grider scored the Wildcats' only touchdown in a 37-6 loss to Gilbert in the Class 3A state playoffs.

This marks the first time the Wildcats did not reach a lower-state final since 2007 when they lost to Cheraw 24-6.

Dillon finishes the season 6-1 and as Region 7-3A champion.

Hammond 26

Laurence Manning 6