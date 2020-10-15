 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Johnsonville clinches second place in region
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Johnsonville clinches second place in region

johnsonville logo.gif

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Daquan Burroughs rushed for three touchdowns to lead Johnsonville to a 32-14 win over Green Sea Floyds on Thursday in high school football action.

Teammate Quez Lewis caught a touchdown pass from Mailk Shipley.

The Flashes clinched second place in Region 5-A and improved to 3-1 overall and in region play. They will travel to Scott’s Branch next Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Lake View 46

Timmonsville 8

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Ja’Correus Ford rushed for 231 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.

Teammate Traveon Bellman added 138 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

Timmonsville scored on a fumble return.

Lake View improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in Region 5-A and will host Hannah-Pamplico at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

Timmonsville fell to 1-3 overall and 0-3 in Region 5-A and will host Green Sea Floyds at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

Marion 25

Latta 6

MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Qua’Liek Crawford rushed for two touchdowns.

Teammate Jamiek Nichols returned an interception and Khyjeim Bethea rushed for a touchdown.

Marion improved to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in Region 7-2A and will travel to Mullins at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

Latta fell to 1-1 overall and in Region 7-2A and will host Andrews at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

Carvers Bay 27

Hannah-Pamplico 20

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay defeated Hannah-Pamplico to stay perfect overall and in region play.

The Bears improved to 4-0 and 3-0 in Region 4-A and will host Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

The Raiders fell to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in region play and will travel to Lake View at 7:30 p.m. next Friday

