PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Pendergrass, Hartsville top South Florence 42-34

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s D.P Pendergrass rushed for 88 yards and three touchdowns as the Red Foxes edged South Florence 42-34 on Friday at Kelleytown Stadium.
Teammate Roddi Morris had 140 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
South Florence’s LaNorris Sellers passed for 279 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns.
The Red Foxes improved to 2-3 overall and 1-3 in Region 6-4A and will travel to Wilson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Bruins fell to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in Region 6-4A and will travel to Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lake View 42
Hannah-Pamplico 8
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Ja’Correus Ford rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns.
Teammate D.J. Bethea passed for 108 yards and an touchdown.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Floyd Eaddy caught a 19-yard pass from Zander Poston late in the game.
HP 0 0 0 8 — 8
LV 8 22 12 0 — 42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING — LV: D.J. Bethea 4-11-108-1-0.
RUSHING — LV: Ja’Correus Ford 15-140.
RECORDS: LV 5-0, 4-0 Region 5-A. HP 1-5, 1-3 Region 5-A.
NEXT GAME: Lake View will travel to Mullins on Nov. 6.
Lamar 50
C.A. Johnson 44 (OT)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rashad Johnson's 2-yard run in overtime led Lamar to a win over C.A. Johnson and the Region 2-A title.
Tavaris Dolford's 1-yard TD tied the game with 17 seconds left.
Tyler Mcmanus led the Silver Foxes on the ground with 159 yards and two touchdowns.
L 8 14 16 6 6 — 50
CAJ 16 14 0 14 0 — 44
FIRST QUARTER
CAJ - Cecilius Bailey 11 run (run good), 3:51
CAJ - Isom Harris 1 run (pass good), 2:57.
L - Rashad Johnson 2 run (Johnson run)
SECOND QUARTER
CAJ - Bailey 14 run (Pass Fail), 6:27.
L - Tyler McManus 7 run (run failed), 3:44.
CAJ - Pass touchdown (run good), 1:26.
L - Johnson 9 run (Tavaris Dolford run), 1:07.
THIRD QUARTER
L - Dolford 7 run (Johnson run), 9:24.
L - McManus 4 run (Johnson run), 5:11.
FOURTH QUARTER
CAJ -Pass touchdown.
CAJ - Pass touchdown
L - Dolford 1 run (run failed), :17.
OVERTIME
L - Johnson 2 run.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING — L: Tyler McManus 2-4-30-0-1
RUSHING — L: Tyler McManus 19-159; Rashad Johnson 20-115; Pat Anderson 8-73.
RECORD: L 4-1, 4-0 Region 2-A.
NEXT GAME: Lamar will travel to Timmonsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Laurence Manning 34
Trinity Collegiate 7
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Taylor June passed for three touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown.
Trinity Collegiate’s Reggion Bennett rushed for 108 yards and one touchdown.
The Titans fell to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in SCISA Region 2-3A and will travel to Cardinal Newman at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Swampcats improved to 6-3 overall and 3-1 in SCISA Region 2-3A and will travel to Wilson Hall at 7:30 p.m Friday.
Dillon 52
Georgetown 0
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Nemo Squire rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns.
Teammate Nigel George rushed for 74 yards and three touchdowns.
G 0 0 0 0 — 0
D 26 19 7 0 — 52
RECORD: D 3-0, 3-0 Region 7-3A.
NEXT GAME: Dillon will travel to Loris at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Green Sea Floyds 55
Timmonsville 20
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. —Timmonsville’s Tremel Echols scored on a fumble return and also rushed for a touchdown.
Teammate Jarra Fulton returned a kickoff for a score.
RECORD: T 1-4, 0-4 Region 5-A.
NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will host Lamar at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Johnsonville 38
Scott’s Branch 22
SUMMERTON, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Malik Shipley threw for a touchdown and rushed for a score as well.
Teammates Quez Lewis, Naitrell Shaw and Javion Thompson each added a touchdown.
RECORD: J 4-1, 3-1 Region 5-A.
NEXT GAME: Johnsonville will host C.E. Murray at 7:30 Friday.
C.E. Murray 50
East Clarendon 28
GREELEYVILLE, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Notorius Grant had seven touchdowns.
East Clarendon’ Marquis Webb rushed for two touchdowns.
RECORDS: CEM 3-2, 3-1 Region 4-A. EC 1-4, 1-3 Region 4-A.
NEXT GAME: Johnsonville will host C.E. Murray at 7:30 Friday. East Clarendon will travel to Lewisville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Carolina Academy 20
Williamsburg Academy 10
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Matt Joye rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate George Wilder rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Williamsburg Academy’s Trae Price caught a 32-yard TD pass from Joe Kellahan.
The Bobcats improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in SCISA Region 2-2A and will host Pee Dee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Stallions fell to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in SCISA Region 2-2A and will host Spartanburg Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lee Academy 48
The King’s Academy 12
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy scored on Garrison Fields two touchdowns passes to C.J. Clarke.
The Lions fell to 0-7 overall and 0-4 in SCISA 2-A and will travel to Dillon Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lee Academy improved to 6-3 overall and 4-0 in SCISA 2-A and will host Thomas Sumter at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Florence Christian 42
Spartanburg Christian 13
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Ethan Kelly rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate Robbie Jordan passed for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING — FCS: Robbie Jordan 9-14-177-2-0
RUSHING — FCS: Ethan Kelly 13-158; Jules Huntley 7-45.
RECEIVING — FCS: Kelly 2-42; Jules Huntley 1-41.
RECORD: FCS 2-6, 2-2 SCISA 2-2A.
NEXT GAME: FCS will host Orangeburg Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Dillon Christian 58
Christian Academy 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Hayden Hickman rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns and also had kickoff and punt returns for scores.
Teammate Josh Brown had a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown.
The Warriors improved to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in SCISA Region 2-A and will host The King’s Academy at 7:30. Friday.
Camden 52
Marlboro County 14
CAMDEN, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Demarkus Hicks had two rushing touchdowns.
The Bulldogs fell to 2-2 overall and in Region 6-3A and will host Lake City at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Mid-Carolina 43
Manning 18
PROSPERITY, S.C. — Manning was defeated 43-18 by Mid Carolina.
The Monarchs fell to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in Region 6-3A and will host Marion at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Andrews 42
Latta 18
LATTA, S.C. — Latta lost to Andrews 42-18 on Friday night.
The Vikings fell to 1-2 overall and in Region 7-2A and will host Mullins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Carvers Bay 27
Hemingway 8
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay finished undefeated in Region 4-A with a 27-8 win over Hemingway.
The Bears improved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 4-A and will travel to Georgetown at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Tigers fell to 0-5 and 0-4 in Region 4-A and will travel to Kingstree at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Cheraw 28
Central 6
CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Damarion McCaskill rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate Zay Brown added 83 yards and a touchdown.
The Braves improved to 3-0 overall and in Region 4-2A and will travel to North Central at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 2.
