PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Pendergrass, Hartsville top South Florence 42-34

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s D.P Pendergrass rushed for 88 yards and three touchdowns as the Red Foxes edged South Florence 42-34 on Friday at Kelleytown Stadium.

Teammate Roddi Morris had 140 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

South Florence’s LaNorris Sellers passed for 279 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns.

The Red Foxes improved to 2-3 overall and 1-3 in Region 6-4A and will travel to Wilson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Bruins fell to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in Region 6-4A and will travel to Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lake View 42

Hannah-Pamplico 8

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Ja’Correus Ford rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

Teammate D.J. Bethea passed for 108 yards and an touchdown.

Hannah-Pamplico’s Floyd Eaddy caught a 19-yard pass from Zander Poston late in the game.

HP 0 0 0 8 — 8

LV 8 22 12 0 — 42