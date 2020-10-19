PREP ROUNDUP: Carolina Academy sweeps TKA

FLORENCE, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Anna Grace Bradley had seven aces, five kills, three digs and 13 assists in the Bobcat volleyball team's 25-21, 25-13, 25-14 win Monday over The King's Academy.
Teammate Anniston Turner had three blocks, 12 kills and three digs.
ACES — CA: Anna Grace Bradley 7, Clare Floyd 3, Jamiee Epps 2.
KILLS — CA: Anniston Turner 12, Vandi Timmons 7, Lara Abuaita 5, A.G. Bradley 5.
ASSISTS — CA: A.G. Bradley 13.
BLOCKS — Turner 12, Timmons 2, A.G. Bradley 2, Abuaita 1.
DIGS — CA: Vandi Timmons 7, Floyd 6, Cassie McLean 4, Epps 4, A.G. Bradley 3, Turner 3.
RECORD: CA 15-2, 13-1 SCISA Region 3-2A.
Pee Dee Academy 3
Conway Christian 0
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy defeated Conway Christian 25-8, 25-10, 25-14.
GIRLS’ GOLF
West sixth
at lower state
FLORENCE, S.C. — Madeline Ateyah shot an 89 to lead West Florence to a sixth-place finish at the Class 4A lower-state meet at the Country Club of South Carolina on Monday.
Hartsville’s Lakryn Wilkerson shot a 89 to lead the Red Foxes to a seventh-place finish.
South Florence's Anna Grace Smith qualified for state as an individual with an 80. As for the Bruins' team, it placed ninth.
Darlington’s Sara Elle Hanna shot a 97 to lead her team to a 450 and 10th place finish.
May River won the event with a team total of 310 followed by North Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head Island, Myrtle Beach, Bluffton, West Florence and Hartsville all qualifying for the state.
6.West Florence (386)
Alla McGillivray 91, Madeline Ateyah 89, Julia Kleine 105, Taylor Pleasant 101, Natalee Batchelor 109.
7.Hartsville (388)
Lakryn Wilkerson 89, Aryn Watson 91, Abbi Broach 110, Savannah Beasley 98, Ava Broach 115.
9.South Florence (434)
Anna Grace Smith 80, Maggie Miller 107, Anna Caroline Stone 123, Sarah Danner 124.
10.Darlington (450)
Sara Ellen Hanna 97, Mellanea Cate Weatherford 110, Trae Ann Proell 126, Kendall Flowers 117.
FOOTBALL
Cheraw 55
Chesterfield 24
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Cheraw’s Zay Brown rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.
Teammate Damarion McCaskill rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns.
Chesterfield, meanwhile, scored on two touchdowns passes.
CHER 14 14 7 20— 55
CHES 7 10 0 7 — 24
RECORDS: CHER 2-0, 2-0 Region 3-2A. CHES 0-3, 0-3 Region 3-2A.
NEXT GAME: Cheraw will host Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Chesterfield will travel to Andrew Jackson at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.
