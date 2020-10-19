PREP ROUNDUP: Carolina Academy sweeps TKA

Hartsville’s Lakryn Wilkerson shot a 89 to lead the Red Foxes to a seventh-place finish.

South Florence's Anna Grace Smith qualified for state as an individual with an 80. As for the Bruins' team, it placed ninth.

Darlington’s Sara Elle Hanna shot a 97 to lead her team to a 450 and 10th place finish.

May River won the event with a team total of 310 followed by North Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head Island, Myrtle Beach, Bluffton, West Florence and Hartsville all qualifying for the state.

6.West Florence (386)

Alla McGillivray 91, Madeline Ateyah 89, Julia Kleine 105, Taylor Pleasant 101, Natalee Batchelor 109.

7.Hartsville (388)

Lakryn Wilkerson 89, Aryn Watson 91, Abbi Broach 110, Savannah Beasley 98, Ava Broach 115.

9.South Florence (434)

Anna Grace Smith 80, Maggie Miller 107, Anna Caroline Stone 123, Sarah Danner 124.

10.Darlington (450)

Sara Ellen Hanna 97, Mellanea Cate Weatherford 110, Trae Ann Proell 126, Kendall Flowers 117.